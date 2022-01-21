Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup: Bowling, boys and girls basketball

Friday, Jan. 21 Results

Bowling

Boys

Minico 7, Declo 7

High Individuals: Minico Shane Rydalch 201, Declo Jaxon Smyer 175

Girls

Minico 7, Declo 7

High Individuals: Minico Jacobi Molina 187, Declo Kelcee Burton 170

Boys Basketball

Richfield 56, Twin Falls Christian Academy 44: TWIN FALLS — Jamen Fuchs, Clay Kent and Hudson Lucero each scored 15 points for Richfield in the win. Josiah Bolyard was the top scorer for the game with 20 points for Twin Falls Christian Academy followed by Isaac Adams with 17 points. The Warriors host Hansen on Monday at 6 p.m.

Jerome 75, Buhl 38: JEROME — The host Tigers jumped out to the 41-23 lead after the first half over the Indians and led 60-32 into the fourth quarter in the home win. Mikey Lloyd was the high scorer for Jerome with 18 points, Schuyler Mower added 14 and Scott Cook, Gavin Capps and Colton Elison each had 10. For Buhl, Cade Deboard had 16 and Kyler Kelly with 10. Jerome (14-1, 7-0) travels to Minico on Monday in a makeup game.

Shoshone 53, Raft River 50: SHOSHONE — Bryson Kerner led the Indians with 22 points in the home win. Kole Spencer and Seth Tracy each tossed in 12 points for the Trojans.

Valley 59, Declo 42: HAZELTON — The host Vikings held the 14-9 lead after the first quarter and 31-25 at the half in the Canyon Conference match-up. Valley took the 40-33 advantage into the fourth quarter. Kyle Christensen had 15 points for Valley, Jesus Hernandez added 13 and Jadon Johnson and Zander Roseborough each had 12. Kaden Ramsey led Declo with 14.

Hansen 59, Dietrich 52: HANSEN — The Huskies led the Blue Devils 32-27 at the half in the home win. Tom Gibson finished with 19 points for Hansen and Afton Miller had 13. For Dietrich, Jett Shaw had 19 points and Cody Power with 11.

Oakley 39, Lighthouse Christian 36: TWIN FALLS — The Hornets won on the road with the victory over the Lions. Lighthouse had a chance to take the lead down one with seven seconds remaining and turned the ball over and then had to foul. Isaac Cranney led Oakley with 11 points, Payton Beck tossed in 10 and Porter Pickett pulled down 15 rebounds. Hayato Yamada led the Lions with 12 points and Clay Silva had eight.

Kimberly 49, Gooding 19: KIMBERLY — Jackson Cummins had 12 points and Ethan Okelberry followed with nine in the Bulldogs SCIC win over the Senators. Kurtis Adkinson led Gooding with nine.

Murtaugh 41, Glenns Ferry 26: MURTAUGH — The Red Devils and Pilots were tied 18-18 at the half. Murtaugh outscored Glenns Ferry 23-8 in the second half for the home win. Chandler Jones finished with 17 points and six rebounds followed by Bryce Sanford with seven and six points by Chance Worthington. For the Pilots, Gage Peak had nine, Allan Deleon followed with eight and Kegan Lenz had six.

Girls Basketball

Twin Falls 52, Highland 49 OT: POCATELLO — Twin Falls defeated Highland in overtime in a very physical game between the 4A Bruins and 5A Rams. The Rams were up 20-14 over the Bruins after the first half. Twin Falls took the lead 33-31 into the last quarter and the two teams ended 43-43 at the end of regulation. Reagan Rex ended with 21 points for Twin Falls.

Wendell 52, Castleford 31: CASTLEFORD — The Wolves lost at home to the Trojans. Ana Scott was the leading scorer for the game with 19 points for Wendell and Martha Maya led Castleford with 13.

Burley 60, Jerome 25: BURLEY — Amari Whiting scored 15 points, Lynzey Searle added 10 points and Sydney Searle had eight for the Bobcats in the Great Basin home win over the Tigers. Emma Ringling led Jerome with nine points. Burley hosts Preston on Tuesday.

Minico 56, Canyon Ridge 44: RUPERT — Carlie Latta was the top scorer for the game with 26 points, Averie Page followed with 12 and Riley Neilson added 10 in the Great Basin home win by the Spartans. Jordan Roberts finished with 16 points, Ava Martin had 13 and Logan Roberts with 10 for the Riverhawks.

Saturday, Jan. 22

Bowling

Eastern Invite @ Tough guy

Boys Basketball

Glenns Ferry @ Dietrich 4:30 p.m.

Ambrose @ Oakley 6 p.m.

Raft River @ Hansen 6 p.m.

Rigby @ Minico 7:30 p.m.

Murtaugh @ Butte County 7:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Mountain Home @ Minico 2 p.m.

Declo @ Filer 4 p.m.

Valley @ Raft River 7:30 p.m.

Wrestling

Kimberly, Gooding, Buhl @ Gooding Dual Tournament 3 p.m.

Mountain Home, Minico, Burley @ Tiger/Grizz Invite 9 a.m.

Canyon Ridge @ Skyview Duals 9 a.m.

Declo, Filer at Aberdeen Duals @ Aberdeen 9 a.m.

