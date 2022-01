Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup: Bowling, boys and girls basketball

Wednesday, Jan. 19

Boys Bowling

Burley 8, Wendell 6

Minico 12, Wendell 2

Declo 7, Wendell 7

Girls Bowling

Burley 13, Wendell 1

Minico 12, Wendell 1

Declo 14, Wendell 0

Boys Basketball

Declo 61, Gooding 37: GOODING — Karsen Ramsey led Declo with 15 points. Cooper Pavkov led Gooding with 13.

Wendell 50, American Falls 39: AMERICAN FALLS — Aden Bunn and Bode French each had 13 points for Wendell. Paddy scored 15 for American Falls.

Hansen 53, Murtaugh 37: HANSEN — Tom Gibson led Hansen with 13 points. B. Sanford led Murtaugh with 15 points.

Valley 65, Raft River 51: HAZELTON — For Valley, Jadon Johnson scored 17, Kyle Christensen scored 16, Nathan Christensen scored 14, Jesus Hernandez scored 10 and Zander Roseborough scored eight. For Raft River, Seth Tracy scored 16, Kuy Heaton scored 9 and Kole Spencer scored nine.

Kimberly 57, Wood River 49: WOOD RIVER — Gatlin Bair led Kimberly with 21 points and eight rebounds. Korbin Heitzman led Wood River with 20 points.

Girls Basketball

Burley 43, Canyon Ridge 42: TWIN FALLS — Amari Whiting scored 16 for Burley, Sadie Cook scored seven and Lynzey Searle scored six. For Canyon Ridge, Jordan Roberts led the team with 15 points.

American Falls 26, Buhl 25

Mountain Home 60, Twin Falls 58: TWIN FALLS — Chowder Bailey, Halle Egbert and Keeli Peterson all had 10 points. Keener led Mountain Home with 23 points. Twin Falls plays highland on Friday at Highland.

Buhl 25, American Falls 26

Wrestling

Buhl 48, Wendell 33: WENDELL — 152: Teagan Cabrera (WEND) over Trace Nielsen (BUHL) (Fall 0:00) 160: Hector Miramontes (BUHL) over DEAVIN GOEDHART (WEND) (Fall 0:00) 170: GABE FINLEY (WEND) over Kaiden Villaro (BUHL) (Fall 0:00) 182: Xander Coelho (WEND) over Kaleb Homan (BUHL) (Dec 1-0) 195: Double Forfeit 220: Isaac Finley (WEND) over Garret Theurer (BUHL) (Fall 0:00) 285: John Smith (WEND) over (BUHL) (For.) 98: Chase Craner (BUHL) over (WEND) (For.) 106: Koy Orr (BUHL) over Jadon Borges (WEND) (Fall 0:00) 113: Marshall Mortensen (BUHL) over (WEND) (For.) 120: Taylor Hood (BUHL) over Jessica Jimenez-Rodriguez (WEND) (Fall 0:00) 126: Collin Robinson (BUHL) over (WEND) (For.) 132: Julian Ruiz (BUHL) over Wyatt Flick (WEND) (Fall 0:00) 138: Matthew Dahl (WEND) over Braxton Brown (BUHL) (Fall 0:00) 145: Jayce Bower (BUHL) over Jason Valencia (WEND) (Fall 0:00)

Thursday, Jan. 20

Boys Basketball

Hagerman @ Sun Valley Community School 6:30 p.m.

Richfield @ Camas County 7:30 p.m.

Castleford @ Carey 7:30 p.m.

Burley @ Canyon Ridge 7:30 p.m.

Minico @ Jerome 7:30 p.m.

Mountain Home @ Twin Falls 7:30 p.m.

Filer @ Buhl 7:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Richfield @ Camas County 6 p.m.

Castleford @ Carey 6 p.m.

Dietrich @ Hansen 7:30 p.m.

Gooding @ Kimberly 7:30 p.m.

Raft River @ Murtaugh 7:30 p.m.

Shoshone @ Lighthouse Christian 7:30 p.m.

Oakley @ Glenns Ferry 7:30 p.m.

Aberdeen @ Declo 7:30 p.m.

Wrestling

Jerome, Declo, Century @ Burley 5 p.m.

TRI Canyon Ridge, Minico @ Wood River 5:00 p.m.

Twin Falls @ Skyview Duals

