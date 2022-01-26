Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup: Bowling, boys and girls basketball

Wednesday, Jan. 26

Bowling

Boys

Canyon Ridge 8, Burley 4

Twin Falls 10, Declo 4

Girls

Burley 8, Canyon Ridge 4

Declo 10, Twin Falls 2

Boys Basketball

Burley 34, Minico 29: BURLEY — Stockton Sheets scored 17 points for Burley, Stockton Page scored six points.

Buhl 53, Declo 52: DECLO — Kaden Ramsey scored 16 for Declo. R. Kelly led Buhl with 17, and Cade Deboard scored 12.

Twin Falls 45, Canyon Ridge 42

Mountain Home 46, Capital 42: BOISE — Brandon Bethel led Mountain Home with 19 points and six assists. Mountain Home plays Friday at home against Burley.

Jerome 92, Wood River 61: JEROME —Jerome was led by Scott Cook with 26 points. Gavin Capps added 25 points. Mikey Lloyd scored 17 points and Josh Arevalo had eight points. Korbin Heitzman and Cooper Fife led Wood River with 18 points each. Dane Malko added 10 points for the Wolverines. Jerome is now 16-1 on the year and 9-0 in conference. Jerome hosts Canyon Ridge on Friday.

Wendell 42, Valley 40: VALLEY — Aden Bunn scored 23 points for Wendell. For Valley, Jadon Johnson scored 12 and Jesus Hernandez scored nine. Zade Swainston hit a shot in the lane with 1 second left to break a 40-40 tie.

Lighthouse Christian 54, Glenns Ferry 37: GLENNS FERRY — Jack DeJong and Clay Silva both scored 14 for Lighthouse Christian. Justice Schrader scored 12 for Glenns Ferry.

Murtaugh 43, Shoshone 27: SHOSHONE — Bryce Sanford, of Murtaugh, led with 20 points.

Oakley 54, Raft River 34

Girls Basketball

Carey 42, Rimrock 27: CAREY — Jane Parke scored 13 for Carey, Berenice Vargas scored eight. For Rimrock, M. Moore and A. Moore both scored seven.

Filer 56, Gooding 42: FILER — Leading scorers for the Wildcats were Lexi Monson with 23 points and J Bailey with 14 points. Alex Roe had 17 points for Gooding.

Richfield 37, Lighthouse Christian 30: RICHFIELD — Kenzie Riley scored 11 points for Richfield, Kasey Hendren scored eight points with seven steals. Madalyn Long had 11 rebounds. For Lighthouse Christian, Bele Rogers and Alecia Blakeslee both scored nine.

Thursday, Jan. 27

Bowling

Jerome vs Wendell, Kimberly vs Canyon @ Bowladrome 4 p.m.

Boys Basketball

Castleford @ Dietrich 6 p.m.

Sun Valley Community School @ Richfield 7:30 p.m.

Hagerman @ Camas County canceled

Girls Basketball

Hagerman @ Camas County 6 p.m.

Castleford @ Dietrich 7:30 p.m.

Twin Falls @ Burley 7:30 p.m.

Valley @ Buhl 7:30 p.m.

Canyon Ridge @ Wood River 7:30 p.m.

Carey @ Hansen 7:30 p.m.

Jerome @ Filer 7:30 p.m.

Oakley @ Raft River 7:30 p.m.

Glenns Ferry @ Lighthouse Christian 7:30 p.m.

Minico @ Mountain Home 7:30 p.m.

Murtaugh @ Shoshone 7:30 p.m.

