Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup:Bowling, boys and girls basketball

Tuesday, Feb. 1

Bowling

Boys

Twin Falls 14, Wendell 0

High Scores: Derek Burnham, Twin Falls, 192; Jacob, Wendell, 134

Girls

Twin Falls 12 1/2, Wendell 1 1/2

High Scores: Alexia Quantance, Twin Falls, 202 ; Yaritza, Wendell, 114

Boys Basketball

Sun Valley Community School 54, Twin Falls Christian Academy 29: TWIN FALLS — Jack Colgate scored 15 points and Beckett Gates followed with 12 in the Cutthroats road win over the Warriors. SVCS (5-6, 2-4) is at Watersprings at Idaho Falls on Saturday at noon.

Burley 70, Wood River 56: BURLEY — Stockton Sheets had 25 points and Adam Kloepfer tossed in 11 for the Bobcats in the Great Basin home win over the Wolverines. Burley hosts Twin Falls on Thursday.

Wendell 61, Gooding 44: GOODING — Zade Swainston finished with 16 points, Diego Torres had 15 and Bode French and Aden Bunn each added 12. for Wendell. Kurtis Adkinson had a team high 13 for Gooding.

Buhl 64, Filer 56: FILER — The Indians led the Wildcats 37-26 after the first half in the SCIC matchup and 48-35 after three. Ryne Kelly led Buhl with 24 points and Caden Ray followed with 13. Tegan Tews led the Wildcats with 13 points, Jake Bowman had 12, and Joel Perez with 11.

Raft River 53, Glenns Ferry 46: GLENNS FERRY — Tate Whitaker finished with 18 points, Seth Tracy followed with 17 and Lad Hansen with 10 points in the Trojans road win. For the Pilots, Josue Mesillas had 12 and Adrian Gutierrez with 10.

Jerome 47, Mountain Home 34: JEROME — Jerome led Mountain Home 9-3 after the first quarter and 26-6 at the half and 41-17 after three quarters in the Great Basin battle. Mikey Lloyd led Jerome with 14 points and Gavin Capps added 10. For Mountain Home, Zavion Parker scored nine points. Jerome (18-1, 11-0) travels to Kimberly and Mountain Home hosts Minico on Thursday.

Minico 47, Twin Falls 35: TWIN FALLS — The visiting Spartans led the Bruins 8-7 after one quarter and 19-16 at the half in the Great Basin road win. Will Preucil had 14 for the Bruins and Carson Wayment with 10 for Minico.

Oakley 45, Shoshone 22: OAKLEY — Isaac Cranney led the Hornets with 14 points and Payton Beck tossed in 13 in the win over the Indians.

Murtaugh 45, Lighthouse Christian 36: MURTAUGH — The Red Devils held the 8-4 lead at the quarter and 23-10 after the first half in the home win over the Lions. Bryce Sanford had 11 points, Brayden Loveland with nine and JR Benites with seven in the Murtaugh win. Micah Denny had 12 points for the Lions, Sam Rogers added six and Aiden Finney with five.

Kimberly 53, Declo 45: KIMBERLY — Ethan Okelberry scored 16 points and Gatlin Bair followed with 10 in the Bulldogs win.

Girls Basketball

2A District

Valley 43, Wendell 36: HAZELTON — No. 2 Valley led No. 3 Wendell 9-7 after the first quarter, 16-11 at the half and took the 28-23 lead into the fourth in the 2A district opening game. Kelbi Lewis led the Vikings with 17 points and Ainsley Clark finished with a game high 18 points for the Trojans. Valley plays at No. 1 Declo on Thursday at 7 p.m. and Wendell plays Saturday at 7 p.m.

1AD2 District @ Shoshone

Camas County 33, Hansen 29: Behind 24 points and eight rebounds by Ashly Botz and the support of Laura Thompson with four points and eight boards, No. 5 Camas County opened the 1AD2 district play with the win over No. 4 Hansen. Hannah Skinner and Jesica Gomez each had 10 points for the Huskies. The Mushers play No. 1 Dietrich on Thursday at 6 p.m. and Hansen will play on Saturday at 6 p.m.

“We hit our free throws to ice the game,” said Camas County coach Jon Botz.

Carey 49, Hagerman 7: Shayli Smith led No. 2 Carey with 14 points in the win over No. 7 Hagerman. Rylie Quillin also tossed in 11 points and Jane Parke had 10 points in the Panthers victory. Samantha Osborne led the Pirates with three points. Carey will play Richfield on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. and Hagerman will play Castleford on Thursday at 4:30 p.m.

Richfield 52, Castleford 26: No. 3 Richfield got 18 points from Kasey Hendren, Kenzie Riley threw in 10 and Maddy Jones and Madalyn Long each added nine points in the win over No. 6 Castleford. Jehta Matkovich and Martha Maya each had six points for the Wolves. Richfield will play Carey at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday and Castleford will play Hagerman at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Wednesday, Feb. 2

Bowling

Twin vs Kimberly, Jerome vs Canyon @ Bowladrome 4 p.m.

Boys Basketball

Richfield @ North Gem 6:30 p.m.

Hagerman @ Camas County 7:30 p.m.

Rockland @ Hansen 7:30 p.m.

Lighthouse Christian @ Carey 7:30 p.m.

Valley @ Dietrich 7:30 p.m.

Shoshone @ Wendell 7:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

4A District

Game 1—No. 5 Canyon Ridge @ No. 4 Minico 7 p.m.

Game 2—No. 6 Jerome @ No. 3 Twin Falls 7 p.m.

3A District @ Filer

Game 3 – No. 4 Kimberly vs No. 3 Buhl 6 p.m.

Game 4 – No. 1 Filer vs No. 2 Gooding 7:30 p.m.

1ADI District @ Jerome

Game 3 – No. 1 Murtaugh vs No. 4 Lighthouse Christian 6 p.m.

Game 4 – No. 2 Oakley vs No. 3 Raft River 7:30 p.m.

Wrestling

QUAD Canyon Ridge/Hillcret/Bonneville/Century @ Twin Falls 5 p.m.

Mountain Home @ Ridgevue 7 p.m.

Burley @ Valley 6 p.m.

