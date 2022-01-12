Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup: Bowling, boys and girls basketball

Wednesday, Jan. 12 results

Bowling

Boys

Canyon Ridge 12, Declo 2: TWIN FALLS — Ethan Seitz and Steven Jenkins both led Canyon Ridge High School with 233 points. Corbon Williams scored 200 for Declo.

Girls

Canyon Ridge 9, Declo 5: TWIN FALLS — Cassidy Brass scored 162 for Canyon Ridge, Alyssa Anthon scored 219 for Declo.

North Valley Academy 14, Kimberly 0

Boys Basketball

Twin Falls 58, Burley 53: TWIN FALLS — For Twin Falls, Jared Mix had 20, Logan Pittard had 18 and Will Preucil had 16. For Burley, Stockton Sheets had 14.

Kimberly 54, Buhl 52

Pocatello 78, Canyon Ridge 50: TWIN FALLS — Sam Lupumba led Canyon Ridge with 16 points. JJ Funk scored 12 and Aaron Seitz scored 11.

Jerome 59, Mountain Home 37: MOUNTAIN HOME — Jerome outscored Mountain Home 19-11 in the third quarter to break the game open. Brandon Bethel led Mountain Home with nine points and Jon Tetrault had eight. Jerome was led by Gavin Capps with 14, scott Cook with 12 and Mike Lloyd had 10.

Declo 58, Filer 44: DECLO — Tregan Zollinger scored 18, Bryson Allen scored nine and Jordon Gailey scored nine. For Filer, Joel Perez and Drake Spiers each scored nine.

Valley 54, Glenns Ferry 29: GLENNS FERRY — Kyle Christensen and Jesus Hernandez both scored 15 points for Valley. Josue Mesillas led Glenns Ferry with 14.

Lighthouse 52, Shoshone 44: SHOSHONE — Sam Rogers led Lighthouse Christian with 11 points. Kobyn Benzeval led Shoshone with 27.

Murtuagh 43, Rimrock 39

Rockland 60, Raft River 33: ROCKLAND — Seth Tracy had 19 points for Raft River.

Minico 60, Wood River 43

Girls Basketball

Gooding 53, Wendell 35: WENDELL — Millican scored 16 points for Gooding, roe and stockman both scored 11. For Wendell, Clark scored 11 and Scott scored eight.

Westside 64, Declo 34

Thursday, Jan. 13 schedule

Bowling

Canyon vs Twin Falls @ Bowladrome 4 p.m.

Boys Basketball

Sun Valley Community School @ Dietrich 6:30 p.m.

Wendell @ Declo 7:30 p.m.

Camas County @ Hansen7:30 p.m.

Richfield @ Carey 7:30 p.m.

Hagerman @ Castleford 7:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Richfield @ Carey 6 p.m.

Hagerman @ Castleford 6 p.m.

Camas County @ Hansen 6 p.m.

Canyon Ridge @ Twin Falls 7:30 p.m.

Declo @ Gooding 7:30 p.m.

Minico @ Burley 7:30 p.m.

Kimberly @ Buhl 7:30 p.m.

Canyon Ridge @ Twin Falls 7:30 p.m.

Filer @ Shelley 7:30 p.m.

Lighthouse Christian @ Raft River 7:30 p.m.

Glenns Ferry @ Shoshone 7:30 p.m.

Wood River @ Jerome 7:30 p.m.

Murtaugh @ Oakley 7:30 p.m.

Wrestling

TRI Canyon Ridge, Bishop Kelly @ Caldwell 4:30 p.m.

TRI Gooding, Wood River @ Mountain Home 5:30 p.m.

Twin Falls @ Minico 5 p.m.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0