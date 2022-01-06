Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup: Basketball

Thursday, Jan. 6 Results

Boys Basketball

Sun Valley Community School 54, Hansen 39: SUN VALLEY — Wilson Baker led the Cutthroats with 12 points and Jack Colgate added 10 in the home win over the Huskies. Salvador Camarillo led all players with 13 points for Hansen. Sun Valley Community School is now (3-1, 1-0) and is at Camas County on Tuesday.

Jerome 57, Kimberly 21: JEROME — Jerome jumped out to the 17-7 lead after the first quarter. The Tigers held the Bulldogs to two points in the 2nd quarter and led 36-9 at half. Jerome was led by Mikey Lloyd with 19 points, Schuyler Mower chipped in 11 points and Gavin Capps scored eight points. Jerome (9-1, 3-0) travels to Mountain Home on Wednesday.

Filer 48, Gooding 35: GOODING — Jake Bowman led the Wildcats with 11 points in the SCIC win over the Senators. Cooper Pavkov led all players with 14 points for Gooding.

Burley 68, Wood River 55: HAILEY — Burley held the halftime lead 32-28 over Wood River and 65-52 after the three quarters in the road win. Burley top players were Adam Kloepfer with 18 points and 13 rebounds, Stockton Page 14 points and Ramsey Trevino with 12 points and five rebounds. Burley (3-6) is at Twin Falls on Wednesday.

Wendell 47, Lighthouse Christian 36: TWIN FALLS — Wendell had four players in double figures in the win over Lighthouse Christian. Aden Bunn led with 13 points, Bode French added 11 and Diego Torres and Karsen LeMoyne each had 10 points for the Trojans. For the Lions, Hayato Yamada had 10. Lighthouse Christian is at Hansen on Friday.

Mountain Home 65, Canyon Ridge 50: MOUNTAIN HOME — The Tigers led 22-10 after the first quarter over the Bulldogs and 38-22 at halftime. Mountain Home held the 49-36 lead into the fourth quarter. Brandon Bethel had 20 points, eight assists and three steals on a night where he went over 1000 career points. CJ Mann also had 11 points for the Tigers. Sam Lupumba had 23 points and JJ Funk added 12 for Canyon Ridge.

Camas County 58, Castleford 29: CASTLEFORD — Breken Clarke had 23 points and eight rebounds and Tristen Smith added 13 points in the Mushers win over the Wolves.

Minico 53, Twin Falls 46: RUPERT — Klayton Wilson scored 13 points and Easton Arthur had 11 points for Minico in the win over the Bruins. Jared Mix had 15 points and Will Preucil followed with 10 for Twin Falls.

Carey 61, Hagerman 13: HAGERMAN — Carsn Perkes and Chase Bennion led Carey with 12 points and Chris Gamino added 10 points in the win over Hagerman.

Soda Springs 61, Declo 54

Girls Basketball

Camas County 50, Castleford 26: CASTLEFORD — Leslie Staley led the Mushers with 19 points including five 3-pointers in the win over the host Wolves. Ashley Botz also was in double figures with 13 points and Laura Thompson pulled down 18 rebounds. Jehta Matkovich led Castleford with nine points.

Carey 52, Hagerman 16: HAGERMAN — The Panthers led the Pirates, 36-10 at the half and outscored Hagerman 16-6 in the second half. Rylie Quillin finished with 14 points, and Shayli Smith tossed in 11 for Carey. For Hagerman, Samantha Osborne had eight.

Oakley 43, Lighthouse Christian 22: TWIN FALLS — Kylan Jones led the Hornets with 10 points followed by Kaymbri Beck with eight in the win over the Lions. Aleia Blakeslee had 14 for the Lions. Oakley (7-3, 2-1) hosts Glenns Ferry on Monday.

Raft River 59, Shoshone 22: MALTA — The host Trojans held the 11-5 lead over the Indians after the first quarter and were ahead 37-7 at the half. Raft River led 53-17 into the fourth in the win. Jessi Knudsen led the Trojans with 11 points and Destiny Rodriguez had eight for Shoshone.

Canyon Ridge 41, Buhl 35: TWIN FALL — The host Riverhawks were ahead of the Indians 23-11 at the half and took the 35-22 lead into the fourth quarter. Jordan Roberts led both teams with 17 points and Logan Roberts followed with 11. For Buhl, Meghan Montgomery had nine points.

Friday, Jan. 7 Schedule

Boys Basketball

Buhl @ Wendell 7:30 p.m.

Lighthouse Christian @ Hansen7:30 p.m.

Dietrich @ Richfield 7:30 p.m.

Oakley @ Shoshone 7:30 p.m.

Glenns Ferry @ Raft River 7:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Dietrich @ Richfield 6 p.m.

Wood River @ Burley 7:30 p.m.

Buhl @ American Falls 7:30 p.m.

Minico @ Twin Falls 7:30 p.m.

Valley @ Glenns Ferry 7:30 p.m.

Mountain Home @ Jerome 7:30 p.m.

Butte County @ Murtaugh 7:30 p.m.

Wrestling

Declo, Wood River, Wendell, Valley, Twin Falls, Raft River, Kimberly, Gooding, Glenns Ferry, Canyon Ridge, Filer, Burley, Buhl @ Buhl Invitational 3 p.m.

Mountain Home, Minico @ Rollie Lane at Idaho Center 3 p.m.

