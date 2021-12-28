Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup: Basketball tournaments

Tuesday, Dec. 28 Tournament Results

Boys Basketball

East Idaho Holiday Tournament Skyline High School Idaho Falls High School

Century 47, Mountain Home 36

IDAHO FALLS — The Tigers trailed 23-18 after the first half at the East Idaho Holiday Tournament at Thunder Ridge High School in the loss to the Diamondbacks. Brandon Bethel led Mountain Home with 14 points. Mountain Home plays the loser of Idaho Falls—Star Valley at 6:15 p.m. on Wednesday at Skyline High School.

New Plymouth Tournament New Plymouth High School

Carey 70, Horseshoe Bend 54

NEW PLYMOUTH — Carey held the halftime lead 32-16 and 54-33 over the Mustangs at the end of three quarters at New Plymouth High School in the New Plymouth Tournament in the Carey win over Horseshoe Bend. Carsn Perkes was the top scorer for the game with 34 points and 13 rebounds, Chris Gamino followed with 15 points and Chase Bennion added 10 for Carey. Porter Larson led Horseshoe Bend with 23 points, Decker Larson had 14 and Colton Meyer added 11. Carey will play Liberty Charter at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Girls Basketball

Parma Holiday Tournament Parma High School

Gooding 64, Malad 46

PARMA — The Senators led the Dragons 40-22 at the half at Parma High School in the Parma Holiday Tournament. Gooding and Malad each scored 24 points in the second half. Fallon Millican led the Senators with 28 points and Alx Roe finished with 13 points. Gooding faces Parma on Wednesday at 2 p.m.

Timberline Tournament Timberline High School Borah High School

Burley 55, Cole Valley 39

BOISE — The Bobcats held the 27-20 lead after the first half at Borah High School in the Timberline Tournament. Burley took control of the game outscoring Cole Valley, 28-19 in the second half for the win. Burley was led by Amari Whiting with 29 points and Lynzey Searle tossed in seven. Burley plays Borah on Wednesday at 8 p.m. at Borah High School.

Timberline 73, Minico 38

BOISE — Carlie Latta finished with 26 points for the Spartans in the loss to the Wolves, the No. 1 team in 5A. “We played with Timberline for a half,” said Minico coach Anna Bateman. The Spartans trailed the Wolves 32-24 at halftime and 54-32 after three quarters in the Timberline Tournament at Timberline High School. Minico plays Kuna at 2:45 p.m. on Wednesday at Borah High School.

Wednesday, Dec. 29 Schedule

Boys Basketball

Watersprings @ Lighthouse Christian canceled

New Plymouth Tournament Snapraise Bracket

Carey vs Liberty Charter 5:30 p.m.

East Idaho Holiday Tournament Skyline High School

Mountain Home vs Idaho Falls/Star Valley, Wyoming 6:15 p.m./7:45 p.m. Idaho Falls High School

Girls Basketball

Watersprings @ Lighthouse Christian canceled

Declo @ Aberdeen 7:30 p.m.

TimberLion Tournament Timberline High School Borah High School

Minico vs Kuna 2:45 p.m. Borah HS

Burley vs Borah 8 p.m. Borah HS

Parma Holiday Tournament Parma High School

Gooding vs Parma 2 p.m.

