Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup: Basketball tournaments

Basketball stock
Courtesy Robert Horvath/FreeImages.com

Wednesday, Dec. 29 Results

Boys Basketball

New Plymouth Tournament Snapraise Bracket

Carey 61, Liberty Charter 35

Carsn Perkes scored 26 for Carey, Chris Gamino scored 14 and Chase Bennion scored 10.

East Idaho Holiday Tournament Skyline High School

Mountain Home 47, Idaho Falls 42

Girls Basketball

Aberdeen 70, Declo 40

ABERDEEN — Declo's Macie Larsen scored 15 points and Kamden Petersen scored six.

TimberLion Tournament Timberline High School Borah High School

Minico 41, Kuna 39

Borah 43, Burley 42

BOISE — Burley's Amari Whiting scored 30 points and Hailey Chapa scored five.

Parma Holiday Tournament Parma High School

Parma 51, Gooding 39

PARMA — Gooding got behind early, with the score 17-6 at the end of the first quarter, but was able to catch up and get within four points with the score 38-34 during the fourth quarter before ending up at 51-39 at the end. "Proud of the girls for fighting until the end," coach Derrick Lyons said. Gooding plays the loser of the American Falls and Ririe game at 9 a.m. Thursday.

Tuesday, Dec. 28 Results

Timberline Tournament Timberline High School Borah High School

Timberline 73, Minico 38

BOISE — Carlie Latta finished with 26 points for the Spartans in the loss to the Wolves, the No. 1 team in 5A. “We played with Timberline for a half,” said Minico coach Anna Bateman. The Spartans trailed the Wolves 32-24 at halftime and 54-32 after three quarters in the Timberline Tournament at Timberline High School.

Thursday, Dec. 30 Schedule

Boys Basketball

New Plymouth Tournament – Snapraise Bracket

Carey vs Garden Valley 6 p.m. championship game

East Idaho Holiday Tournament – Skyline High School

Mountain Home vs Sugar Salem 1:30 p.m. Idaho Falls High School

Girls Basketball

TimberLion Tournament – Timberline High School/Borah High School

Minico vs Centennial 1:45 p.m. Timberline HS

Burley vs Mt. View 5:30 p.m. Timberline HS

Parma Holiday Tournament – Parma High School

Gooding vs American Falls 9 a.m.

