Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup: Basketball tournaments

Wednesday, Dec. 29 Results

Boys Basketball

Girls Basketball

PARMA — Gooding got behind early, with the score 17-6 at the end of the first quarter, but was able to catch up and get within four points with the score 38-34 during the fourth quarter before ending up at 51-39 at the end. "Proud of the girls for fighting until the end," coach Derrick Lyons said. Gooding plays the loser of the American Falls and Ririe game at 9 a.m. Thursday.