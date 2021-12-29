Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup: Basketball tournaments

Wednesday, Dec. 29 Results
Boys Basketball
New Plymouth Tournament Snapraise Bracket
Carey 61, Liberty Charter 35
Carsn Perkes scored 26 for Carey, Chris Gamino scored 14 and Chase Bennion scored 10.
East Idaho Holiday Tournament Skyline High School
Mountain Home 47, Idaho Falls 42
Girls Basketball
Aberdeen 70, Declo 40
ABERDEEN — Declo's Macie Larsen scored 15 points and Kamden Petersen scored six.
TimberLion Tournament Timberline High School Borah High School
Minico 41, Kuna 39
Borah 43, Burley 42
People are also reading…
BOISE — Burley's Amari Whiting scored 30 points and Hailey Chapa scored five.
Parma Holiday Tournament Parma High School
Parma 51, Gooding 39
PARMA — Gooding got behind early, with the score 17-6 at the end of the first quarter, but was able to catch up and get within four points with the score 38-34 during the fourth quarter before ending up at 51-39 at the end. "Proud of the girls for fighting until the end," coach Derrick Lyons said. Gooding plays the loser of the American Falls and Ririe game at 9 a.m. Thursday.
Tuesday, Dec. 28 Results
Timberline Tournament Timberline High School Borah High School
Timberline 73, Minico 38
BOISE — Carlie Latta finished with 26 points for the Spartans in the loss to the Wolves, the No. 1 team in 5A. “We played with Timberline for a half,” said Minico coach Anna Bateman. The Spartans trailed the Wolves 32-24 at halftime and 54-32 after three quarters in the Timberline Tournament at Timberline High School.
Thursday, Dec. 30 Schedule
Boys Basketball
New Plymouth Tournament – Snapraise Bracket
Carey vs Garden Valley 6 p.m. championship game
East Idaho Holiday Tournament – Skyline High School
Mountain Home vs Sugar Salem 1:30 p.m. Idaho Falls High School
Girls Basketball
TimberLion Tournament – Timberline High School/Borah High School
Minico vs Centennial 1:45 p.m. Timberline HS
Burley vs Mt. View 5:30 p.m. Timberline HS
Parma Holiday Tournament – Parma High School
Gooding vs American Falls 9 a.m.