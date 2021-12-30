Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup: Basketball tournaments

Thursday, Dec. 30 Results

Boys Basketball

East Idaho Holiday Tournament @ Idaho Falls High School

Mountain Home 41, Sugar Salem 31

IDAHO FALLS — The Tigers defeated the Diggers in the East Idaho Holiday Tournament at Idaho Falls High School. Brandon Bethel finished with 18 points, six steals and four assists for the Tigers. Mountain Home is at Burley on Tuesday, Jan. 4.

New Plymouth Tournament @ New Plymouth High School

Carey 64 Garden Valley 43

NEW PLYMOUTH — Carey won the championship game over Garden Valley for the title of the New Plymouth Tournament with four Panthers scoring in double figures. Chase Bennion was the leading scorer for the Panthers with 15 points, Chris Gamino followed with 14, Conner Simpson added 13, and Carsn Perkes had 12. Carey led at the half, 33-16 and pulled away in the third with 27 points taking the 60-27 score into the fourth quarter. Carey hosts Hagerman on Thursday, Jan. 6.

Girls Basketball

Parma Holiday Tournament @ Parma High School

American Falls 57, Gooding 41

PARMA — The Senators trailed the Beavers 22-19 at the half and 41-23 after three quarters with both teams each scoring 16 points in the final quarter in the American Falls win in the third place game of the Parma Holiday Tournament at Parma High School. Alx Roe led Gooding with 10 points. The Senators host Declo on Wednesday, Jan. 5.

Timberline Tournament @ Timberline High School

Centennial 49, Minico 44

BOISE — The Spartans closed to three points four times in the last four minutes of the final quarter in the loss to the Patriots. Minico trailed at the half 20-14 and at the end of four quarters, 37-27 and outscored Centennial 17-12 in the final quarter. Carlie Latta finished with 30 points and nine rebounds for the Spartans and Annie Stinar had 19 points and Gracie Christensen with 16 for the Patriots. Minico hosts Mountain Home on Wednesday.

Burley 61, Mountain View 36

BOISE — The Bobcats bounced back from their Wednesday’s loss to Borah with the win over the Mavericks. Amari Whiting recorded a double-double against Mountain View with 30 points and 13 rebounds and Rowan Ontiveros and Lynzey Searle each tossed in nine points. Whiting finished with 89 points in the three tournament games. Burley (13-1) hosts Wood River on Friday, Jan. 7.

Wednesday, Dec. 29 Results

Aberdeen 70, Declo 40

ABERDEEN — Declo's Macie Larsen scored 15 points and Kamden Petersen scored six.

Timberline Tournament @ Borah High School

Borah 43, Burley 42

BOISE — Amari Whiting had 30 points and Hailey Chapa chipped in five in the Bobcats loss to the Lions at Borah High School in the Timberline Tournament.

