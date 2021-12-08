Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup: Basketball and bowling

Richfield 43, Sun Valley Community School 39: SUN VALLEY — For Sun Valley, Sid Tomlinson scored 13, Beckett Gates scored 11, Jack Colgate scored 5, Wilson Baker scored 3, George Murray scored 3, Blake Currey scored 2 and Charlie Stewart scored 2. The Cutthroats are now 1-1.
Minico 47, Caldwell 31
Valley 68, Oakley 48
OAKLEY — Zander Roseborough lead Valley with 23 points, followed by Kyle Christensen with 12, Nathan Christensen with 12, Jesus Hernandez with 10 and Jadon Johnson with 8.
Wendell 40, Gooding 28
WENDELL — For the Trojans, Bode French led in scoring with 11 followed by Karsen Lemoyne with 10. Kurtis Adkinson led the Senators with 10.
Jerome 58, Ridgevue 49
JEROME — For Jerome, Gavin Capps scored 15, Scott Cook scored 15, Michael Lloyd scored 12 and Schuyler Mower scored 10. Isaac Mercer led Ridgevue with 23 points. The Tigers are currently 3-1. They’ll travel to Wood River today for their third straight game in a row.
HAILEY — Cade DeBoard had 36 points and 9 Rebounds for Buhl. Ryne Kelly had 11 points, Kyler Kelly had 8 points and Josh Loveless led Buhl’s defense with 7 points and 10 rebounds.
Dietrich 80, Lighthouse Christian 70
TWIN FALLS — The Lighthouse Lions took on the Dietrich Blue Devils at the College of Southern Idaho gymnasium. In a battle between the two teams Dietrich was able to pull off the victory. This was a Home game for the Lions. Leading scorers for Dietrich was Case Robertson with 22 points. Jett Shaw and Cody Power each had 19. Lighthouse leading scorers were Clay Silva with 20 points, Hyato Yamada with 18 and Aiden Finney finished with 9. Lighthouse will take on Raft River on Tuesday.
Girls Basketball
Dietrich 52, Lighthouse Christian 37: TWIN FALLS — Hailey Astle led the Blue Devils with 18 points, Abby Hendricks had 12 and Saige Hubert had 10.
Burley 64, Mountain Home 41
Raft River 73, Glenn’s Ferry 45
MALTA — For Raft River, Livy Smith scored 11, Caroline Schumann scored 20 and Logan Jones scored 17. Jasmine Arevalo led Glenn’s Ferry with 13, followed by Kyan Jackson with 11.
Twin Falls 57, Canyon Ridge 41
TWIN FALLS — Chowder Bailey led Twin Falls with 21 points. Logan Roberts led Canyon Ridge with 20, followed by Jordan Roberts with 12.
Bowling
Boys
Minico defeated Burley 12/2
High Individual:
Minico Kade Marston 187
Burley Caleb Harris 161
Girls
Burley Defeated Minico 14/0
High Individual:
Burley Halli Vaughn 222
Minico Jacobi Malina 161
Tuesday’s Results
Boys Basketball
Rimrock 67, Hagerman 9
Monday’s Results
Bowling
Baker Kickoff @ Bowladrome
Girls
1st North Valley Academy 9/0 1187 Total Pins
2nd Burley 8/1 1112 Total Pins
3rd Canyon Ridge 6/3 903 total pins
4th Twin Falls 5/4 1018 total pins
5th Minico 5/4 903 Total pins
6th Declo 4/5 903 Total Pins
7th Wendell 4/5 757 Total Pins
8th Jerome 4/5 710 Total Pins
Boys
1st Twin Falls 7/0 1207 Total Pins
2nd North Valley Academy 5/2 1200 Total pins
3rd Minico 4/3 1121 Total Pins
4th Declo 3/4 1143 Total pins
5th Burley 3/4 1042 Total pins
6th Canyon Ridge 3/4 939 Total Pins
7th Jerome 1/6 856 Total Pins
8th Wendell 0/7 653 Total Pins
Thursday’s Schedule
Bowling
Twin Falls vs Jerome, Kimberly vs Wendell @ Bowladrome 4 p.m.
Boys Basketball
Twin Falls @ Mountain Home 7:30 p.m.
Dietrich @ Raft River 7:30 p.m.
Canyon Ridge @ Burley 7:30 p.m.
Jerome @ Wood River 7:30 p.m.
Wendell @ Carey 7:30 p.m.
Filer @ Snake River 7:30 p.m.
Twin Falls Christian Academy @ Hagerman 7:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Buhl @ Valley 7:30 p.m.
Shoshone @ Oakley 7:30 p.m.
Challis @ Richfield 6 p.m.
Twin Falls Christian Academy @ Hagerman 6 p.m.
Westside @ Declo 7:30 p.m.
Rockland @ Murtaugh 7:30 p.m.
Kimberly @ Filer 7:30 p.m.
Wrestling
TRI Burley, Snake River @ Minico 5 p.m.
TRI Wood River, Mountain Home @ Canyon Ridge 5 p.m.
Dietrich sophomore Ellie Hoskisson snatches the ball before Lighthouse Christian sophomore Ella De Jong can get a hand on it Wednesday at the College of Southern Idaho in Twin Falls. Dietrich defeated Lighthouse Christian 52-37. See more photos from the game at Magicvalley.com/gallery.