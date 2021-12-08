Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup: Basketball and bowling

Wednesday’s Results

Boys Basketball

Richfield 43, Sun Valley Community School 39: SUN VALLEY — For Sun Valley, Sid Tomlinson scored 13, Beckett Gates scored 11, Jack Colgate scored 5, Wilson Baker scored 3, George Murray scored 3, Blake Currey scored 2 and Charlie Stewart scored 2. The Cutthroats are now 1-1.

Minico 47, Caldwell 31

Valley 68, Oakley 48

OAKLEY — Zander Roseborough lead Valley with 23 points, followed by Kyle Christensen with 12, Nathan Christensen with 12, Jesus Hernandez with 10 and Jadon Johnson with 8.

Wendell 40, Gooding 28

WENDELL — For the Trojans, Bode French led in scoring with 11 followed by Karsen Lemoyne with 10. Kurtis Adkinson led the Senators with 10.

Jerome 58, Ridgevue 49

JEROME — For Jerome, Gavin Capps scored 15, Scott Cook scored 15, Michael Lloyd scored 12 and Schuyler Mower scored 10. Isaac Mercer led Ridgevue with 23 points. The Tigers are currently 3-1. They’ll travel to Wood River today for their third straight game in a row.

Murtaugh 32, Castleford 30

Buhl 69, Wood River 65

HAILEY — Cade DeBoard had 36 points and 9 Rebounds for Buhl. Ryne Kelly had 11 points, Kyler Kelly had 8 points and Josh Loveless led Buhl’s defense with 7 points and 10 rebounds.

Dietrich 80, Lighthouse Christian 70

TWIN FALLS — The Lighthouse Lions took on the Dietrich Blue Devils at the College of Southern Idaho gymnasium. In a battle between the two teams Dietrich was able to pull off the victory. This was a Home game for the Lions. Leading scorers for Dietrich was Case Robertson with 22 points. Jett Shaw and Cody Power each had 19. Lighthouse leading scorers were Clay Silva with 20 points, Hyato Yamada with 18 and Aiden Finney finished with 9. Lighthouse will take on Raft River on Tuesday.

Girls Basketball

Dietrich 52, Lighthouse Christian 37: TWIN FALLS — Hailey Astle led the Blue Devils with 18 points, Abby Hendricks had 12 and Saige Hubert had 10.

Burley 64, Mountain Home 41

Raft River 73, Glenn’s Ferry 45

MALTA — For Raft River, Livy Smith scored 11, Caroline Schumann scored 20 and Logan Jones scored 17. Jasmine Arevalo led Glenn’s Ferry with 13, followed by Kyan Jackson with 11.

Twin Falls 57, Canyon Ridge 41

TWIN FALLS — Chowder Bailey led Twin Falls with 21 points. Logan Roberts led Canyon Ridge with 20, followed by Jordan Roberts with 12.

Bowling

Boys

Minico defeated Burley 12/2

High Individual:

Minico Kade Marston 187

Burley Caleb Harris 161

Girls

Burley Defeated Minico 14/0

High Individual:

Burley Halli Vaughn 222

Minico Jacobi Malina 161

Tuesday’s Results

Boys Basketball

Rimrock 67, Hagerman 9

Monday’s Results

Bowling

Baker Kickoff @ Bowladrome

Girls

1st North Valley Academy 9/0 1187 Total Pins

2nd Burley 8/1 1112 Total Pins

3rd Canyon Ridge 6/3 903 total pins

4th Twin Falls 5/4 1018 total pins

5th Minico 5/4 903 Total pins

6th Declo 4/5 903 Total Pins

7th Wendell 4/5 757 Total Pins

8th Jerome 4/5 710 Total Pins

Boys

1st Twin Falls 7/0 1207 Total Pins

2nd North Valley Academy 5/2 1200 Total pins

3rd Minico 4/3 1121 Total Pins

4th Declo 3/4 1143 Total pins

5th Burley 3/4 1042 Total pins

6th Canyon Ridge 3/4 939 Total Pins

7th Jerome 1/6 856 Total Pins

8th Wendell 0/7 653 Total Pins

Thursday’s Schedule

Bowling

Twin Falls vs Jerome, Kimberly vs Wendell @ Bowladrome 4 p.m.

Boys Basketball

Twin Falls @ Mountain Home 7:30 p.m.

Dietrich @ Raft River 7:30 p.m.

Canyon Ridge @ Burley 7:30 p.m.

Jerome @ Wood River 7:30 p.m.

Wendell @ Carey 7:30 p.m.

Filer @ Snake River 7:30 p.m.

Twin Falls Christian Academy @ Hagerman 7:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Buhl @ Valley 7:30 p.m.

Shoshone @ Oakley 7:30 p.m.

Challis @ Richfield 6 p.m.

Twin Falls Christian Academy @ Hagerman 6 p.m.

Westside @ Declo 7:30 p.m.

Rockland @ Murtaugh 7:30 p.m.

Kimberly @ Filer 7:30 p.m.

Wrestling

TRI Burley, Snake River @ Minico 5 p.m.

TRI Wood River, Mountain Home @ Canyon Ridge 5 p.m.

Twin Falls @ Jerome

