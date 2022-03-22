Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup: Baseball

Tuesday's Results

Baseball

Twin Falls 5, Pocatello 4: POCATELLO — The Bruins won on the road defeating the Thunder behind two hits by Bryce Mahike and Nolan Hardesty. Hardesty also had three RBIs. Wesley Vinson picked up the win in two innings of work allowing two hits with one strikeout and one walk. Clavy Leiser (two innings w/three strikeouts, one walk), Carson Avram (one hit), Wyatt Solosabal (one hit, one strikeout, one walk) and Otho Savage (one inning, four hits, four runs, two strikeouts) each got time on the mound. Brody Bunch took the lose for Pocatello giving up 10 hits with three earned runs, four strikeouts and two walks.