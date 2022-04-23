Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup: Baseball, softball

Friday’s Results

Baseball

Minico 7, Jerome 6: JEROME — Despite a 4-run deficit in the seventh inning, the Tigers almost came all the way back, eventually falling 7-6 to Minico on Friday. Jerome scored three runs in the failed comeback on a triple by Johnny Ramsey and a single by Nate McDonald. Treyson Fletcher pitched Minico to victory pitching a complete seven innings, allowing seven hits and six runs while striking out six. Ramsey took the loss for Jerome allowing seven hits and six runs over six innings, striking out three. For Jerome, Ramsey led the with three hits in three at bats including a homerun with three RBIs and Minico was led by Dax Sayer 3-for-4 2B 3B 4RBI, Payton Twiss 2-for-4 1RBI and Stockton Chandler 2-for-4 1RBI.

Canyon Ridge 9, Burley 3: TWIN FALLS – Canyon Ridge pitcher Cole Rosas got the win in six innings allowing two hits and three runs with eight strikeouts. Rennick Moore threw one inning out of the bullpen. Burley pitcher Bronson Brookins took the loss in five innings allowing seven hits, eight runs and six strikeouts Josiah Robins pitched one inning out of the bullpen. Canyon Ridge leading batters Kaydin Skaggs 2-for- 4 2RBIs and Cole Rosas 2-for-4 2B 3B 1RBI. For Burley, Peyton Beck 1-for-4 and Brookins 1-for-2 2RBIs.

Game 1 Wendell 4, Declo 3; Game 2 Wendell 14, Declo 11 (Suspended in 7th inning due to darkness): DECLO – In game 1, Wendell pitcher Zach Woodward pitched six innings and gave up only two hits and one run with six walks and 11 strikeouts in the win. Lucas McRoberts came in for one inning in relief. Declo started Kyler Dalton who threw five and one-third innings giving up five hits, two runs with three walks and eight strikeouts followed by Dalton Powell throwing one and two-thirds innings in relief. Wendell batting leaders Alex Hirai 3-for-4 3B and Aden Bunn 1-for-3 2B 3RBIs. For Declo, Keegan Ramsey 2-for-4 with 2 HR and 2RBI. Game 2, Wendell came out in the first innings and put three runs on the board. In the home half of the first, Declo scored eight runs and from that point, no amount of runs made for a comfortable lead for either team. Wendell scored three runs in the second, seven in the third and add a single run in the fifth for 14 runs. Declo added single runs in the fourth, two in the sixth for 11 runs. Game 2 got suspended in the seventh inning due to darkness with score Wendell 14, Declo 11.

Softball

Game 1 Jerome 13, Minico 0 (4 innings); Game 2 Jerome 19, Minico 7 (5 innings): JEROME – Game 1, Jerome pitcher Jada Bos went five innings allowing only two hits with three strikeouts. At the plate for the Tigers, Lexi Ramsey 4-for-4 1RBI, Autumn Allen 4-for-4 2B HR 1RBI, Emma Allen 2-for-4 2B 3RBIs and Lillian Babcock 2-for-3 2RBIs. In Game 2, Jerome pitcher Mady Arellano threw five innings and gave up eight hits, seven runs with five strikeouts in the win. Jerome leading batters, Lexi Ramsey 3-for-4 2B 3B 4RBI, Autumn Allen 2-for-3 3B HR 2RBI, Arellano 2-for-4 1RBI, Jada Bos 3-for-4 2 2B 2RBIs and Lillian Babcock 1-for-3 HR 2RBIs.

Saturday’s scheduleBaseball

Canyon Ridge @Burley 1 p.m.

Glenns Ferry @Idaho City 4 p.m.

Highland @Twin Falls 11 a.m.

Madison @Twin Falls 1 p.m.

Softball Glenns Ferry @Idaho City 4 p.m.

Twin Falls @Timberline at Boise DH 11/1 p.m.

Rodeo

District 5 – Shoshone 10 a.m.

District 6 – Burley

Tennis

Minico @Gate City Tourney at Highland High School

