Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup: Baseball, softball

Wednesday, April 27 Results

Baseball

Wendell 3, Cole Valley Christian 2 (9 innings)

Buhl 5, Gooding 1

Softball

Game 1 Kimberly 13, Minico 2

Game 2 Kimberly 20, Minico 12

Mountain Home 6, Gooding 0

Tuesday April 26 Results

Baseball

Twin Falls 8, Minico 4

RUPERT - Otho Savage got the win for the Bruins allowing five hits and two runs over five innings, striking out eight and walking one. Nolan Hardesty threw two innings in relief out of the bullpen. Traver Miller took the loss for Minico in five innings, allowing 12 hits and seven runs while striking out two. Zairic Salazar pitched the final two innings. Twin Falls tallied 13 hits in the game and the Spartans had eight. The Bruins were led by Wyatt Solosabal 4-for-5 3B, Nolan Hardesty 3-for-3 2 2B 1 RBI and Jace Mahlke 2-for-3 HR 3RBIs. Brody Jasso went 3-for-3 3B at the plate to lead Minico in hits.

Softball

Game 1 Twin Falls 21, Thunder Ridge 16

Game 2 Thunder Ridge 17, Twin Falls 8 (5 innings called due to darkness)

IDAHO FALLS - In game 1, with the game tied at 11 in the 5th the Bruins were able score five runs as Sydney McMurdie and Molly Hodge had back to back home runs. Sydney McMurdie got the win giving up seven hits and striking out four. Tara Call came in relief and got the save recording the last 10 outs giving up nine hits, one walk and three strikeouts. The windy weather helped both teams offensively as many balls left the field. The Bruins alone had 10 homeruns in the game: Molly Hodge led with four homeruns and was 4-for-5 at the plate with six RBIs. Sydney McMurdie hit two homeruns and was 2-for-5 with three RBIs, Sydney Jund had two homeruns was 2-for-3 with two RBIs, Alivia Pizarro hit one homerun with two RBIs and Makenzie Hudson hit one homerun with two RBIs. The Bruins had several stolen bases as Reagan Rex had three stolen bases, Kadence Boyd two and Sydney Jund also with two,

In game 2, the Lady Bruins struggled defensively committing five errors and gave up 17 runs with four different pitchers make an appearance in the game. Offensively the Bruins were led by Sydney McMurdie, who was 2-for-3 with a homerun and two RBIs, Sydney Jund was 2-for-3 2B with one RBI, Alivia Pizarro 2-for-3 2B with three RBIs and Aubrey Fuchs 2B two RBIs. Molly Hodge's performance in the first game forced Thunder Ridge to intentionally walk her twice in the game taking the bat out of her hands. Hilde Cowden recorded the loss allowing seven hits, six runs and walked no one. Tara Call gave up five hits, six runs, two walks and Molly Hodge surrendered two hits, two walks. Each appeared for the Bruins in the 2nd and 3rd innings. MaKenzie Hudson came in the 3rd to record the final out and threw the 4th and 5th innings giving up one hit, one run and walking one. The Bruins are back in action and conclude the regular season on Friday night against Mountain Home at the Lady Bruin Softball field

Thursday, April 28 Schedule