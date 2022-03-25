 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup

Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup: Baseball, softball

Friday results

Baseball

Jerome/Twin Falls/Canyon Ridge/Wood River/Minico/Burley @Bucks Bag TBA

Jerome 5, Kuna 5 @Owyhee

Middleton 10, Canyon Ridge 0 @Skyview

Skyview 6, Canyon Ridge 2 @Skyview

Wood River 12, Caldwell 7

Nampa Christian 11, Wood River 2 @Boise

Homedale 11, Burley 6 @Vallivue

Vallivue 10, Burley 2 @Vallivue

Bonneville 18, Twin Falls 3 @Bishop Kelly

Vallivue 12, Minico 2 @Vallivue

Softball

Jerome/Mountain Home/Twin Falls/Canyon Ridge/Wood River/Gooding @Win The Pitch, Nampa

Gooding 14, Caldwell 6 @ Vallivue Varsity Field

Weiser 9, Gooding 2 @ Vallivue Varsity Field

Mountain Home 5, Mountain View 3 @Eagle JV Field

Eagle 13, Mountain Home 0 @Eagle Varsity Field

Lakeland 4, Twin Falls 1 @Ridgevue Varsity Field

Homedale 8, Twin Falls 2 @Ridgevue Varsity Field

Emmett 8, Canyon Ridge 0 @Vallivue JV Field

Vallivue 15, Canyon Ridge 3 @Vallivue Varsity Field

Jerome 16, Columbia 4 @Meridian Varsity Field

Jerome 4, Payette 2 @Meridian Varsity Field

Ontario 17, Wood River 6 @Meridian JV Field

Centennial 16, Wood River 1 @Meridian JV Field

Saturday schedule

Baseball

Jerome/Twin Falls/Canyon Ridge/Wood River/Minico/Burley @ Bucks Bag TBA

Jerome vs Blackfoot 10 a.m. @ Borah

Burley vs Boise 3 p.m. @ Boise

Minico vs Bishop Kelly 3 p.m. @ Bishop Kelly

Twin Falls vs Timberline 3 p.m. @ Capital (may move to Timberline)

Canyon Ridge vs Owyhee 12:30 p.m. @ Owyhee

Wood River vs Fruitland 10 a.m. @ Vallivue

Softball

Jerome/Mountain Home/Twin Falls/Canyon Ridge/Wood River/Gooding @ Win The Pitch, Nampa

Twin Falls vs Sandpoint 11 a.m. @ Vallivue Varsity Field

Twin Falls vs Middleton 1 p.m. @ Vallivue Varsity Field

Jerome vs Kuna 1 p.m. @ Vallivue JV Field

Jerome vs Ontario 3 p.m. @ Vallivue JV Field

Gooding vs Homedale1 p.m. @ Meridian JV Field

Gooding vs Nampa 3 p.m. @ Meridian JV Field

Canyon Ridge vs Columbia 1 p.m. @ Ridgevue Varsity Field

Canyon Ridge vs Timberline 3 p.m. @ Ridgevue Varsity Field

Wood River vs Emmett 9 a.m. @ Ridgevue JV Field

Wood River vs Fruitland 11 a.m. @ Ridgevue JV Field

Mountain Home vs Borah 1 p.m. @ Capital Varsity field

Mountain Home vs Capital 3 p.m. @ Capital Varsity field

