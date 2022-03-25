Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup: Baseball, softball

Friday results
Baseball
Jerome/Twin Falls/Canyon Ridge/Wood River/Minico/Burley @Bucks Bag TBA
Jerome 5, Kuna 5 @Owyhee
Middleton 10, Canyon Ridge 0 @Skyview
Skyview 6, Canyon Ridge 2 @Skyview
Wood River 12, Caldwell 7
Nampa Christian 11, Wood River 2 @Boise
Homedale 11, Burley 6 @Vallivue
Vallivue 10, Burley 2 @Vallivue
Bonneville 18, Twin Falls 3 @Bishop Kelly
Vallivue 12, Minico 2 @Vallivue
Softball
Jerome/Mountain Home/Twin Falls/Canyon Ridge/Wood River/Gooding @Win The Pitch, Nampa
Gooding 14, Caldwell 6 @ Vallivue Varsity Field
People are also reading…
Weiser 9, Gooding 2 @ Vallivue Varsity Field
Mountain Home 5, Mountain View 3 @Eagle JV Field
Eagle 13, Mountain Home 0 @Eagle Varsity Field
Lakeland 4, Twin Falls 1 @Ridgevue Varsity Field
Homedale 8, Twin Falls 2 @Ridgevue Varsity Field
Emmett 8, Canyon Ridge 0 @Vallivue JV Field
Vallivue 15, Canyon Ridge 3 @Vallivue Varsity Field
Jerome 16, Columbia 4 @Meridian Varsity Field
Jerome 4, Payette 2 @Meridian Varsity Field
Ontario 17, Wood River 6 @Meridian JV Field
Centennial 16, Wood River 1 @Meridian JV Field
Saturday schedule
Baseball
Jerome/Twin Falls/Canyon Ridge/Wood River/Minico/Burley @ Bucks Bag TBA
Jerome vs Blackfoot 10 a.m. @ Borah
Burley vs Boise 3 p.m. @ Boise
Minico vs Bishop Kelly 3 p.m. @ Bishop Kelly
Twin Falls vs Timberline 3 p.m. @ Capital (may move to Timberline)
Canyon Ridge vs Owyhee 12:30 p.m. @ Owyhee
Wood River vs Fruitland 10 a.m. @ Vallivue
Softball
Jerome/Mountain Home/Twin Falls/Canyon Ridge/Wood River/Gooding @ Win The Pitch, Nampa
Twin Falls vs Sandpoint 11 a.m. @ Vallivue Varsity Field
Twin Falls vs Middleton 1 p.m. @ Vallivue Varsity Field
Jerome vs Kuna 1 p.m. @ Vallivue JV Field
Jerome vs Ontario 3 p.m. @ Vallivue JV Field
Gooding vs Homedale1 p.m. @ Meridian JV Field
Gooding vs Nampa 3 p.m. @ Meridian JV Field
Canyon Ridge vs Columbia 1 p.m. @ Ridgevue Varsity Field
Canyon Ridge vs Timberline 3 p.m. @ Ridgevue Varsity Field
Wood River vs Emmett 9 a.m. @ Ridgevue JV Field
Wood River vs Fruitland 11 a.m. @ Ridgevue JV Field
Mountain Home vs Borah 1 p.m. @ Capital Varsity field
Mountain Home vs Capital 3 p.m. @ Capital Varsity field