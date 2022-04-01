Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup: Baseball, softball

TIMES-NEWS
Friday Results
Baseball
Filer/Kimberly/Wood River/Buhl/Bear Lake/Teton/American Falls/Sugar-Salem @ 27th Annual Buhl Mid-Season Classic
Sugar-Salem 18, Bear Lake 0
Bear Lake 7, American Falls 6
Kimberly 6, Sugar-Salem 2
Softball
Declo/Filer/Wood River/Kimberly/Buhl/McCall -Donnelly/Weiser/South Fremont/Shelley/ Sugar-Salem/Teton @14th Annual Lady Dawg Spring Classic
Sugar-Salem 9, Kimberly 4
Filer 14, McCall-Donnelly 2
Wood River 17, McCall-Donnelly 3
Saturday Schedule
Baseball
Gooding @Nampa Christian DH 11/1 p.m.
Mountain Home @Minico 1 p.m.
Filer/Kimberly/Wood River/Buhl/Bear Lake/Teton/American Falls/Sugar-Salem @27th Annual Buhl Mid-Season Classic
10 a.m. - Bear Lake vs. Buhl
12:15 p.m. - Sugar-Salem vs. Wood River
2:30 p.m. - Wood River vs. Teton
4:45 p.m. - Sugar-Salem vs. Buhl
10 a.m. - Teton vs. Kimberly
12:15 p.m. - American Falls vs. Filer
2:30 p.m. - Bear Lake vs. Filer
4:45 p.m. - American Falls vs. Kimberly
Softball
Declo/Filer/Wood River/Kimberly/Buhl/McCall -Donnelly/Weiser/South Fremont/Shelley/ Sugar-Salem/Teton @14th Annual Lady Dawg Spring ClassicSoftball
10 a.m. - Shelley vs McCall
11:45 a.m. - Kimberly vs Weiser
1:30 p.m. – Filer vs Sugar-Salem
3:15 p.m. – Kimberly vs South Fremont
5 p.m. – Weiser vs Sugar-Salem
10 a.m. – Wood River vs South Fremont
11:45 a.m. - Teton vs Buhl
1:30 p.m. – Wood River vs Shelley
3:15 p.m. – McCall vs Buhl
Rodeo
Tennis
Sun Valley Community School @ Sugar-Salem noon
PHOTOS: 14th annual Lady Dawg Spring Classic
