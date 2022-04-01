 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup

Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup: Baseball, softball

  • 0
14th annual Lady Dawg Spring Classic

Declo shortstop Kamden Peterson dives to stop a ball hit by Teton on Friday during the 14th annual Lady Dawg Spring Classic at Kimberly High School in Kimberly. Declo defeated Teton 19-3.

 PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS

Friday Results

Baseball

Filer/Kimberly/Wood River/Buhl/Bear Lake/Teton/American Falls/Sugar-Salem @ 27th Annual Buhl Mid-Season Classic

Buhl Field:

Buhl 9, American Falls 3

Sugar-Salem 18, Bear Lake 0

Bear Lake 7, American Falls 6

Buhl 18, Teton 0

Kimberly Field:

Kimberly 4, Wood River 3

Filer 10, Teton 2

Wood River 9, Filer 2

Kimberly 6, Sugar-Salem 2

Softball

Declo/Filer/Wood River/Kimberly/Buhl/McCall -Donnelly/Weiser/South Fremont/Shelley/ Sugar-Salem/Teton @14th Annual Lady Dawg Spring Classic

Field One:

Sugar-Salem 9, Kimberly 4

Filer 11, Shelley 0

Sugar-Salem 17, Buhl 7

Kimberly 8, Shelley 7

Filer 14, McCall-Donnelly 2

Field Two:

Wood River 13, Teton 2

South Fremont 8, Declo 5

Wood River 17, McCall-Donnelly 3

Declo 19, Teton 3

South Fremont 7, Buhl 1

Saturday Schedule

Baseball

Burley @Twin Falls noon

Gooding @Nampa Christian DH 11/1 p.m.

Mountain Home @Minico 1 p.m.

Filer/Kimberly/Wood River/Buhl/Bear Lake/Teton/American Falls/Sugar-Salem @27th Annual Buhl Mid-Season Classic

Buhl Field:

10 a.m. - Bear Lake vs. Buhl

12:15 p.m. - Sugar-Salem vs. Wood River

2:30 p.m. - Wood River vs. Teton

4:45 p.m. - Sugar-Salem vs. Buhl

Kimberly Field:

10 a.m. - Teton vs. Kimberly

12:15 p.m. - American Falls vs. Filer

2:30 p.m. - Bear Lake vs. Filer

4:45 p.m. - American Falls vs. Kimberly

Softball

Declo/Filer/Wood River/Kimberly/Buhl/McCall -Donnelly/Weiser/South Fremont/Shelley/ Sugar-Salem/Teton @14th Annual Lady Dawg Spring ClassicSoftball

Field One:

10 a.m. - Shelley vs McCall

11:45 a.m. - Kimberly vs Weiser

1:30 p.m. – Filer vs Sugar-Salem

3:15 p.m. – Kimberly vs South Fremont

5 p.m. – Weiser vs Sugar-Salem

Field Two:

10 a.m. – Wood River vs South Fremont

11:45 a.m. - Teton vs Buhl

1:30 p.m. – Wood River vs Shelley

3:15 p.m. – McCall vs Buhl

5 p.m. – Filer vs Teton

Rodeo

District 6 – Filer

Tennis

Sun Valley Community School @ Sugar-Salem noon

