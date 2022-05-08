 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert
Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup

Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup: Baseball, softball

  • 0

Saturday’s Results

Baseball

Glenns Ferry 14, Idaho City 2

Jerome 6, Canyon Ridge 4

Minico 18, Wood River 3

Twin Falls 9, Jerome 2: TWIN FALLS — The Bruin Baseball team locked a spot in the GBC District Tournament Championship Game on Saturday with a big win over the Jerome Tigers. The Bruins had 16 hits on the day. First Baseman Cooper Thompson was 3-3 HR 2B 4 RBI’s. Ben Tarchione 2-3 2B, Jace Mahlke 1-4 2 RBI, Wyatt Solosabal 2-3 1RBI, Otho Savage 2-3, Drew Thompson 3-4 1 RBI, Bryce Mahlke 1-1 3B, Luke Moon 1-4 2B. Senior Starting Pitcher Otho Savage went 6 strong innings with 7 strikeouts 1 earned run 0 walks. Luke Moon pitched a scoreless 7th inning to send the Bruins to the Championship Game at Bill Ingram Field on Thursday vs. Minico at 5:00 p.m.

Softball

Mountain Home 11, Wood River 1

People are also reading…

Glenns Ferry 20, Idaho City 1

Wood River 8, Minico 4

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Seahawks and Buccaneers to play NFL's first regular season game in Germany

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News