Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup: Baseball, softball

Twin Falls 9, Jerome 2: TWIN FALLS — The Bruin Baseball team locked a spot in the GBC District Tournament Championship Game on Saturday with a big win over the Jerome Tigers. The Bruins had 16 hits on the day. First Baseman Cooper Thompson was 3-3 HR 2B 4 RBI’s. Ben Tarchione 2-3 2B, Jace Mahlke 1-4 2 RBI, Wyatt Solosabal 2-3 1RBI, Otho Savage 2-3, Drew Thompson 3-4 1 RBI, Bryce Mahlke 1-1 3B, Luke Moon 1-4 2B. Senior Starting Pitcher Otho Savage went 6 strong innings with 7 strikeouts 1 earned run 0 walks. Luke Moon pitched a scoreless 7th inning to send the Bruins to the Championship Game at Bill Ingram Field on Thursday vs. Minico at 5:00 p.m.