Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup: Baseball, softball

Saturday's results

Baseball

Wendell 15, Glenns Ferry 1

Twin Falls 9, Vallivue 8: TWIN FALLS — The Bruins scored two in the bottom of the seventh with a walk off two-RBI drag bunt hit by senior Luke Moon. Moon also recorded the win on the mound pitching the last two innings. The Bruins pounded out 12 hits on the day. Wyatt Solosabal 2-4 2B 1 RBI, Luke Moon 2-4 4 RBI, Gary Ford 1-3 2B 1 RBI, Ayden Coats 1-2 2B 1 RBI, Ben Tarchione 3-4 1 RBI. The Bruins travel to Pocatello on Tuesday for one game.

Softball

Filer 18, North Fremont 6

Wood River 15, Caldwell 4: CALDWELL — Wood River got on the board in the first inning when Kacie Flolo singled on the first pitch of the at bat, scoring one run. Wood River put up seven runs in the fifth inning. The rally was led by singles by Olivia Adams and RaeAnne Sloane, an error on a ball put in play by Devon Peterson and Bryna Neace, and a double by Jette Ward. Ward led Wood River to victory on the rubber. Ward went five innings, allowing four runs on four hits, striking out one and walking one. Haylie Mora took the loss for Caldwell. The right-hander lasted five innings, allowing 13 hits and 15 runs while walking one.

Vallivue 19, Twin Falls 15: TWIN FALLS — The Bruins game versus Vallivue was a heartbreaker as they allowed the Vallivue Falcons to score four in the top of the seventh with two coming on an error. In the loss Sydney Jund drove in four runs finishing the day going 2-5 with a home run. The Lady Bruins had a great 2nd inning as Syndey McMurdie singled plating 2 runs and her freshman teammate Molly Hodge crushed her first high school home run. In addition to the home run, she also went 2-4 with three RBIs. Despite having a gutsy performance in the circle Sydney McMurdie got the loss going six innings giving up 11 hits, four strikeouts and four walks on 37 batters faced. Tara Call faced five batters giving up four walks, one strikeout and one earned run. Hilde Cowden faced eight batters gave up four hits.

Twin Falls 9, Ridgevue 1: TWIN FALLS — The rally in the second inning was started with singles from Reagan Rex and Kadence Boyd. Tara Call got walked and sophomore Sydney McMurdie pelted a double. Call, Rex, Boyd and McMurdie all drove in runs that inning to put the Bruins up by seven after two. Lefty Freshman Molly Hodge got her first win on the season giving up three hits in seven innings with one earned runs, no walks and four strikeouts.

