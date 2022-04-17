Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup: Baseball, softball

Saturday’s Results

Baseball

Twin Falls 9, Canyon Ridge 2: TWIN FALLS – The Bruins outhit the Riverhawks 13-7 in the conference win. Cooper Thompson led Twin Falls going 4-for-4 2B 2 RBIs followed by Wyatt Solosabal 2-for-4 2B, Nolan Hardesty 2-for-3 3 RBIs and Luke Moon 3-for-4 with 2 2B 1 RBI. Twin Falls pitcher Otho Savage got the win and gave up two runs, seven hits, eight strikeouts and no walks. Canyon Ridge pitching Kaydin Skaggs pitched six innings four runs, 11 hits and four strikeouts in the loss. Alex Alcala and Gavin Aho finished the game. Skaggs and Jagger Ruhter were both 2-for-3 for Canyon Ridge.

Glenns Ferry 10, Gooding 2: GOODING – The Pilots scored nine runs in the second inning on the way to the win over the Senators. Glenns Ferry winning pitcher Nick Hernandez threw three innings two runs, no hits, two strikeouts and one walk. Josue Mesillas had three innings of work out of the bullpen. Gooding pitcher Reagan Sermon lasted one and a third innings allowing seven runs, two hits, three strikeouts and four walks Chase Patterson came in for five and two-thirds innings surrendering seven runs, two hits, three strikeouts and four walks. Wyatt Castagneto was 2-for-2 with two stolen bases and Gage Peak 2-for-4 2B 3RBIs led the Pilots at the plate. Patterson was 1-for-4 for Gooding.

Minico 9, Burley 8 (10 innings): RUPERT – Minico held the 7-1 lead into the seventh inning and the Bobcats broke the game open with seven runs in the top of the inning taking the lead on a two-out double by Peyton Beck scoring two runs. The Spartans tied the score at 8-8 in the home half of the seventh on a sacrifice fly by Treyson Fletcher. The game was still tied at eight with Minico batting in the bottom of the tenth when Paxton Twiss singled in the Spartan winning run. Dax Sayer started for Minico and went five innings runs, two hits, five strikeouts and five walks. Trever Miller was credited with the win. He went three and two-thirds innings allowing one run on six hits striking out five and walking one. Zairic Salazar threw one and one-third innings in relief out of the bullpen. Kyler Robinson took the loss for the Bobcats in five and two-thirds innings, allowing seven hits and three runs with three strikeouts and no walk. Bronson Brookins started for Burley and threw four innings with three hits, six runs, six strikeouts and one walk. Burley finished with 13 runs and committed seven errors and Minico had 10 hits and one error. For the Spartans, Paxton Twiss 3-for-4 2 RBI and Treyson Fletcher 3-for-4 2 RBIs and for the Bobcats, Ryker Jensen 4-for-6 1 RBI and Peyton Beck 3-for-6 2B 2 RBIs.

Softball

Declo @Scott Ray Tournament at Malad

West Side 11, Declo 8

West Jefferson 7, Declo 4

Game 1: Wood River 11, Jerome 9; Game 2: Jerome 15, Wood River 0 (3 innings): JEROME – The visiting Wolverines outhit the host Tigers 17-10 in game 1. For Wood River, Grendal Sprong was 4-for-4 with a 2B, Bella Hadam was 3-for-5 with 2 2B and 2 RBIs, Caroline Seaward 2-for-4 2 RBIs, and RaeAnne Slone was 2-for-4 with 1 RBI. Makinzie Nelson recorded the win in seven innings giving up 10 hits, nine runs, five walks and 10 strikeouts. She gave up a homerun to Lillian Babcock. Autumn Allen 2-for-4 2B 2 RBIs and Babcock 2-for-3 1 RBI led the Tigers at the plate. Jada Bos took the loss in six and two-thirds innings surrendering 17 hits, 11 runs with eight strikeouts. Breanna Robinette threw a third of an inning. Game 2 was all the Tigers with Mady Arellano on the mound. She threw three innings gave up two hits with three strikeouts and two walks. At the plate, Emma Allen was 2-for-2 with a homerun, a double and1 RBI, Lexi Ramsey 2-for-3 1 RBI, Autumn Allen 2-for-2 2B 1 RBI. Nelson and Sprong had the two hits for the Wolverines. Caroline Seaward was on the mound for Wood River. In three innings, she gave up nine hits, 15 runs with three walks and one strikeout.

TIMES-NEWS

