Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup: baseball, softball, track

Wednesday results

Baseball

Softball

Filer 18, Kimberly 8: Filer Wildcats Varsity snatched the lead late in the game in an 18-8 victory over Kimberly on Wednesday. Filer was down 5-4 in the bottom of the fourth inning when Mariah Thomas doubled on a 2-2 count, scoring two runs. Niah Mason collected four hits in five at bats to help lead Filer to victory. D Vega went 2-for-4 at the plate to lead Kimberly in hits.