Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup

Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup: baseball, softball, track

Wednesday results

Baseball

Buhl 12, Wendell 2

Softball

Filer 18, Kimberly 8: Filer Wildcats Varsity snatched the lead late in the game in an 18-8 victory over Kimberly on Wednesday. Filer was down 5-4 in the bottom of the fourth inning when Mariah Thomas doubled on a 2-2 count, scoring two runs. Niah Mason collected four hits in five at bats to help lead Filer to victory. D Vega went 2-for-4 at the plate to lead Kimberly in hits.

Pocatello 13, Burley 2

Burley 8, Pocatello 7

Glenns Ferry 27, Lighthouse Christian 2

Bonneville at Minico canceled

Track

Wendell Season Opener

Women—Team Rankings—18 Events Scored

1. Raft River 194.50

2. Declo 116

3. Wendell 96.50

4. Ririe 62

5. Soda Springs 35

6. Bliss 15

Men—Team Rankins—18 Events Scored

1. Declo 168

2. Ririe 130

3. Wendell 111

4. Soda Springs 59

5. Bliss 58

6. Raft River 26

Tuesday results

Golf

Oakley/Declo/Gooding/Kimberly/Castleford/Wendell at Clear Lakes

Boys Team: 1. Kimberly, 169; 2. Declo, 183; 3. Buhl, 200.

Boys Individual: 1. Ryne Kelly, Buhl 37; 2. Braden Brown, Gooding, 38; 3. (tie) Kyler Kelly, Buhl, and Jameson Harper, Kimberly, 39.

Girls Team: 1. Kimberly, 190; 2. Buhl, 240; 3. Declo, 260.

Girls Individual: 1. Reece Garey, Kimberly, 40; 2. Whitney Ward, Kimberly, 48; 3. Macy Pearson, Buhl, 49.

Thursday schedule

Baseball

Buhl at Mountain Home 5 p.m.

Kimberly at Jerome DH 3:30/5:30 p.m.

Softball

Filer at Buhl 4 p.m.

Bear Lake at Wendell DH 4:30/6 p.m.

Tennis

Burley at Century 4 p.m.

Mountain Home at Canyon Ridge 4 p.m.

Jerome at Twin Falls 4 p.m.

Wood River at Minico 4 p.m.

Golf

Jerome/Mountain Home/Twin Falls/Canyon Ridge/Wood River/Minico/Burley at Mountain Home Invitational Boys Mountain Home GC 10 a.m.

Track

Valley/Shoshone/Raft River/Oakley/Murtaugh/Hagerman/Castleford/Camas County/Glenns Ferry/Dietrich/Carey/Buhl at Valley Invite 2 p.m.

Jerome/Twin Falls/Burley/Madison/Skyline/Jerome Five Team Meet at Jerome 1 p.m.

