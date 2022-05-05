Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup: Baseball, softball, tennis

WEDNESDAY’S Results

Baseball

3A District TournamentKimberly 15, Gooding 2: KIMBERLY – The Bulldogs out hit the Senators 12-6 in the win. Race Widmier 3-for-3 2RBIs and Jacob Cummins 2-for-3 3RBIs led the Bulldogs at the plate. Gunner Stringham lasted four innings allowing five hits and two runs in four innings with six strikeouts and one walk. Jacob Loyd threw one inning in relief. For Gooding, Reagan Sermon took the loss. Sermon, Cade Page, Braden Martin, Wick Church and Brooks Norby each had a hit. #1 Kimberly will host #2 Filer Friday @ 5 p.m. and #4 Gooding will travel to #3 Buhl on Friday @5 p.m. in a loser out game.

Filer 5, Buhl 2: FILER – The Wildcats had eight hits in the win over the Indians. Wyatt Phillips started for Filer and surrendered two runs on four hits over six innings with seven strikeouts. Kaden Hunsaker was on the mound for Buhl and went six innings allowing five runs on eight hits and had three strikeouts. Rylan Browner was 2-for-3 to lead Filer and for Buhl, Gabe Mahannah, Damian Craner and Remington Higley all had one hit. #1 Kimberly will host #2 Filer Friday @ 5 p.m. and #3 Buhl will host #4 Gooding on Friday @5 p.m. in a loser out game.

2A District TournamentWendell 5, Declo 3: WENDELL – Winning starting Wendell pitcher Zach Woodward surrendered three runs on four hits in seven innings with 11 strikeouts. Declo pitcher Kyler Dalton took the loss giving up five runs on five hits in six innings with three strikeouts. Woodward led the Trojans going 2-for-4 1 RBI and Aden Bunn had a homerun. Dalton was 2-for-3 1 RBI for the Hornets. Declo is at Wendell on Thursday @4 p.m.

Softball

3A District TournamentKimberly 5, Gooding 3: GOODING – #4 Kimberly took the 4-0 lead after the first two innings and added a single run in the top of the sixth in the win over #1 Gooding. The Senators scored two runs in the bottom of the fourth. Gooding outhit Kimberly in the loss. Kimberly pitcher Mallory Kelsey took the win in seven innings allowing ten hits and three runs with nine strikeouts. Maelynn Durham lasted five and a third innings allowing six hits and five runs with 10 strikeouts. Kathryn Sliman threw one and two-thirds innings in relief. For Kimberly, Kelsey 3-for-4 2 2B 2RBIs and for Filer at the plate, Reece Fleming 4-for-4 2 2B 2RBIs, Kiera Patterson 2-for-4 and Morgan Durham 2-for-4 2B. #4 Kimberly will travel to #3 Buhl on Friday @ 5 p.m. and #1 Gooding will host #2 Filer on Friday @5 p.m. in a loser out game.

Buhl 5, Filer 2: FILER -#3 Buhl took the early lead posting two runs in the first inning and two in the third and added a single run in the sixth to defeat #2 Filer. The Wildcats closed the gap with two runs in the home half of the third and added a homerun by Gracie Brooks in the bottom of the seventh. Trinity Tvrdy pitched the complete game for the Indians in the win allowing seven hits and three runs. Sydney Snyder took the loss for Filer also in seven innings allowing five hits and five runs with six strikeouts. Meghan Montgomery, Demsi Strickler, Tvrdy, Jenna Ambrose and Aycie Theurer all had a hit for the Indians and Theurer had a homerun. For the Wildcats, Mariah Thomas and Xia Robles-Pierce each had two hits. #3 Buhl will host #4 Kimberly on Friday @ 5 p.m. and #2 Filer will travel to#1 Gooding on Friday @5 p.m. in a loser out game.

Declo 28, Lighthouse Christian 2: FILER—The visiting Hornets defeated the Lions at Legacy Fields. For Declo, Jacobi Nebeker and Brynn Silcock were both 4-for-5 with a total of five RBIs. Katelynn Koyle was 2-for-3 with three RBIs. Koyle pitched two innings with four strikeouts and gave up one hit. Aspen Peterson threw one inning with two strikeouts and no hits.

Tennis

Canyon Ridge 6, Burley 6

Singles:

No. 1—Jack Jensen, Canyon Ridge def. Dallen Larsen, Burley 6-3 , 6-1 , -;

No. 2—Diosh Uraun, Canyon Ridge def. Ryan Gerratt, Burley 6-4 , 6-3 , -;

No. 3—Carter Powell, Canyon Ridge def. Ayden Smith, Burley 6-1 , 5-7 , 6-3 ;

No. 1—Sadie Cook, Burley def. Tayla Stevens, Canyon Ridge 6-0 , 6-4 , -;

No. 2—Katri Beck, Burley def. Matti-Skye Macallister, Canyon Ridge 6-0 , 6-0 , -;

No. 3—Grace Miller, Burley def. Emma Pierson, Canyon Ridge 4-6 , 6-2 , 6-0 ;

Doubles:

No. 1—Will Praegitzer,—Porter Pickett, Burley def. Jackson Greene, Tanner Stevens, Canyon Ridge, 6-2 , 3-6 , 6-4 ;

No. 2—Brayden Hollingsworth,- Link Mahoney, Burley def. Braden Martin,—Swayam Lotake, Canyon Ridge, 6-2 , 6-1 , -;

No. 1—Frances Roberts,—Madeleine Roberts, Canyon Ridge def. Anna Linzy,—Sylvia Heiner, Burley, 6-3 , 6-1 , -;

No. 2—Andi Bulkeley—Terin Garrard, Burley def. Hailey Aguilar,—Camryn Humble, Canyon Ridge, 6-0 , 6-0 , -;

No. 1—Asher Alexander,—Megan Peacock, Canyon Ridge def. Adam Kloepfer,—Christina Cook, Burley 6-0 , 6-1 , -;

No. 2—Miguel Ayala,—Phoebe Bates, Canyon Ridge def. Wesley Lind—Brinley Yeck, Burley, 3-6 , 7-6 (9), 7-6 (5);

Thursday Schedule

Baseball 4A District Tournament Play-in Game #7 Mountain Home @#6 Burley 5 p.m.

2A District Baseball Tournament Declo @Wendell 4 p.m.

Rimrock @ Glenns Ferry 4:30 p.m.

Softball 4A District Tournament Play-in Game #7 Minico@#6 Canyon Ridge 3:30 p.m.

Tennis Burley @Mountain Home 1 p.m.

Minico @Canyon Ridge 4 p.m.

Twin Falls @Wood River 4 p.m.

Track

Jerome/Mountain Home/Wendell/Richfield/Sun Valley Community School/Declo/Wood River/Minico/Burley @Bob Shay Invitational, Wood River 1 p.m. (Field events will still start at 1:00—The 4x800 will start at 2:30 and the 3200 will start at 3:00.

Gooding/Valley/Twin Falls @Canyon Ridge 4 p.m.

Sawtooth Conference Championship @Carey 2 p.m.

TIMES-NEWS

