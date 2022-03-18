 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup

Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup:Baseball, softball, tennis

Jerome vs Twin Falls

Twin Falls sophomore Wyatt Solosabal puts the bat on the ball against Jerome Friday in Twin Falls. Twin Falls defeated Jerome 11-0 in the first game and 11-1 in the second game of the double-header. See more photos from the games at Magicvalley.com/gallery.

 RYAN GEER, FOR TIMES-NEWS

Friday results

Baseball

Game 1 Twin Falls 12, Jerome 0

Game 1 Twin Falls 11, Jerome 1

Wendell 14, Glenns Ferry 1

Softball

Declo 6, Bear Lake 2

Gooding 1, Mountain Home 0

Game 1 Twin Falls 6, Pocatello 4

Game 2 Twin Falls 7, Pocatello 3

Wendell 21, Glenns Ferry 15

Game 1 Burley 11, Preston 4

Game 2 Burley 13, Preston 12

Thursday results

Tennis

Twin Falls 10, Jerome 2

Singles:

No. 1 - Noah Cox, Twin Falls def. Colton Anderson, Jerome, 6-0 , 6-0 , -;

No. 2 - Brett McQueen, Twin Falls def. Omar Gonzalez, Jerome, 6-1 , 6-1 , -;

No. 3 - Alexander Coates, Twin Falls def. Sagen Smith, Jerome, 6-0 , 6-0 , -;

No. 1 - Mazie Walter, Twin Falls def. Leah Houston, Jerome, 6-2 , 6-1 , -;

No. 2 - Libby Traveller, Twin Falls def. Emme Stuckman, Jerome, 6-1 , 6-0 , -;

No. 3 - Lea Lambert, Twin Falls def. Talisha Peiffer , Jerome, 6-0 , 6-0 , -;

Doubles:

No. 1 - Porter Prescott/Isaiah Steele, Jerome def. William Christensen/Davis Higley, Twin Falls, 6-0 , 6-1 , -;

No. 2 - Chandler Couch/Deacon Ellis, Jerome def. Stryder Duff/Storm Phillipsen, Twin Falls, 6-0 , 4-6 , 6-4 ;

No. 1 - Emma Cox/Shelby Traveller, Twin Falls def. Bryleigh Merritt/Hallie Ellis, Jerome, 6-1 , 6-1 , -;

No. 2 - Hannah Tolley/Hannah Hurd, Twin Falls def. Allyson Boyd/Gracie Ellis , Jerome, 6-0 , 6-1 , -;

Mixed doubles:

No. 1 - Austin Welch/Ella Hollenstein, Twin Falls def. Raif Cockrell/Esmeralda Vergara, Jerome, 6- , 6-1 , -;

No. 2 - Richard Steinacker/Jadee Higley, Twin Falls def. Jameson Stoker/Faride Segunda Gonzalez, Jerome, 6-1 , 6-0 , -;

Century 8, Burley 4

Singles:

1. Brayden Hollingsworth, Burley vs. Daniel McGee, Century, 0-6,0-6

2. Ayden Smith, Burley vs. Will Argall, Century, 4-6,1-6

3. Isaac Farfan, Burley vs. Si Wills, Century, 0-6, 3-6

1. Sadie Cook, Burley vs. Lauren Aasand, Century, 6-3, 6-2

2. Katri Beck, Burley vs Alina Bitton, Century, 6-3, 6-3

3. Grace Miller, Burley vs. Katie LeFevre, Century, 6-2, 6-0

Doubles:

1. Will Praegitzer/Porter Pickett, Burley vs. Shayden Jepsen/Henry Godfrey, Century, 3-6, 5-7

2. Will Taylor/Luke Monroe, Burley vs. Braiden Park/Ethan Myler, Century, 4-6, 0-6

1. Sylvia Heiner/Terin Garrard, Burley vs. Jillian Keninger/Allie Gunter, Century, 3-6, 6-3, 4-6

2. Andi Bulkeley/Jessica Stock, Burley vs. Sarah Hiller/Rachel Philips, Century, 6-0, 6-3

Mixed Doubles:

1. Adam Kloepfer/Christina Cook, Burley vs. Tyler Willis/JJ Anderson, Century, 2-6, 2-6

2. Carter Dallon/Brinley Yeck, Burley vs. Colton Malm/Helayna Swan, Century, 4-6, 5-7

Saturday schedule

Baseball

Idaho City @ Glenns Ferry 1 p.m.

Gooding @ Glenns Ferry 4:30 p.m.

Madison @ Minico 11 a.m.

Skyline @ Minico 3 p.m.

Vallivue @ Twin Falls 1:30 p.m.

South Fremont @ Canyon Ridge DH 1/3 p.m.

Ridgevue @ Twin Falls 2 p.m.

Wood River @ Caldwell DH noon/2 p.m.

North Fremont @ Filer DH 1/3 p.m.

Burley @ Kimberly DH 11/1 p.m.

Softball

Firth @ Declo DH 2/4 p.m.

North Fremont @ Filer DH 1/3 p.m.

Wood River @ Caldwell DH noon/2 p.m.

Ridgevue @ Jerome 11 a.m.

Vallivue @ Jerome 2 p.m.

Vallivue @ Twin Falls 11 a.m.

Ridgevue @ Twin Falls 2 p.m.

Tennis

Burley @ Twin Falls 4 p.m.

