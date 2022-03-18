Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup:Baseball, softball, tennis

TIMES-NEWS
Friday results Baseball
Game 1 Twin Falls 12, Jerome 0
Game 1 Twin Falls 11, Jerome 1
Wendell 14, Glenns Ferry 1
Softball
Gooding 1, Mountain Home 0
Game 1 Twin Falls 6, Pocatello 4
Game 2 Twin Falls 7, Pocatello 3
Wendell 21, Glenns Ferry 15
Game 1 Burley 11, Preston 4
Game 2 Burley 13, Preston 12
Thursday results Tennis
No. 1 - Noah Cox, Twin Falls def. Colton Anderson, Jerome, 6-0 , 6-0 , -;
No. 2 - Brett McQueen, Twin Falls def. Omar Gonzalez, Jerome, 6-1 , 6-1 , -;
No. 3 - Alexander Coates, Twin Falls def. Sagen Smith, Jerome, 6-0 , 6-0 , -;
No. 1 - Mazie Walter, Twin Falls def. Leah Houston, Jerome, 6-2 , 6-1 , -;
No. 2 - Libby Traveller, Twin Falls def. Emme Stuckman, Jerome, 6-1 , 6-0 , -;
No. 3 - Lea Lambert, Twin Falls def. Talisha Peiffer , Jerome, 6-0 , 6-0 , -;
No. 1 - Porter Prescott/Isaiah Steele, Jerome def. William Christensen/Davis Higley, Twin Falls, 6-0 , 6-1 , -;
No. 2 - Chandler Couch/Deacon Ellis, Jerome def. Stryder Duff/Storm Phillipsen, Twin Falls, 6-0 , 4-6 , 6-4 ;
No. 1 - Emma Cox/Shelby Traveller, Twin Falls def. Bryleigh Merritt/Hallie Ellis, Jerome, 6-1 , 6-1 , -;
No. 2 - Hannah Tolley/Hannah Hurd, Twin Falls def. Allyson Boyd/Gracie Ellis , Jerome, 6-0 , 6-1 , -;
No. 1 - Austin Welch/Ella Hollenstein, Twin Falls def. Raif Cockrell/Esmeralda Vergara, Jerome, 6- , 6-1 , -;
No. 2 - Richard Steinacker/Jadee Higley, Twin Falls def. Jameson Stoker/Faride Segunda Gonzalez, Jerome, 6-1 , 6-0 , -;
1. Brayden Hollingsworth, Burley vs. Daniel McGee, Century, 0-6,0-6
2. Ayden Smith, Burley vs. Will Argall, Century, 4-6,1-6
3. Isaac Farfan, Burley vs. Si Wills, Century, 0-6, 3-6
1. Sadie Cook, Burley vs. Lauren Aasand, Century, 6-3, 6-2
2. Katri Beck, Burley vs Alina Bitton, Century, 6-3, 6-3
3. Grace Miller, Burley vs. Katie LeFevre, Century, 6-2, 6-0
1. Will Praegitzer/Porter Pickett, Burley vs. Shayden Jepsen/Henry Godfrey, Century, 3-6, 5-7
2. Will Taylor/Luke Monroe, Burley vs. Braiden Park/Ethan Myler, Century, 4-6, 0-6
1. Sylvia Heiner/Terin Garrard, Burley vs. Jillian Keninger/Allie Gunter, Century, 3-6, 6-3, 4-6
2. Andi Bulkeley/Jessica Stock, Burley vs. Sarah Hiller/Rachel Philips, Century, 6-0, 6-3
1. Adam Kloepfer/Christina Cook, Burley vs. Tyler Willis/JJ Anderson, Century, 2-6, 2-6
2. Carter Dallon/Brinley Yeck, Burley vs. Colton Malm/Helayna Swan, Century, 4-6, 5-7
Saturday schedule Baseball
Idaho City @ Glenns Ferry 1 p.m.
Gooding @ Glenns Ferry 4:30 p.m.
Vallivue @ Twin Falls 1:30 p.m.
South Fremont @ Canyon Ridge DH 1/3 p.m.
Ridgevue @ Twin Falls 2 p.m.
Wood River @ Caldwell DH noon/2 p.m.
North Fremont @ Filer DH 1/3 p.m.
Burley @ Kimberly DH 11/1 p.m.
Softball
Firth @ Declo DH 2/4 p.m.
North Fremont @ Filer DH 1/3 p.m.
Wood River @ Caldwell DH noon/2 p.m.
Ridgevue @ Jerome 11 a.m.
Vallivue @ Twin Falls 11 a.m.
Ridgevue @ Twin Falls 2 p.m.
Tennis
Burley @ Twin Falls 4 p.m.
PHOTOS: Twin Falls defeats Jerome
Jerome vs Twin Falls
Twin Falls sophomore Wyatt Solosabal puts the bat on the ball against Jerome on Mar. 18, 2022 in Twin Falls. Twin Falls defeated Jerome 11-0 in the first game and 11-1 in the second game of the double-header.
RYAN GEER, FOR TIMES-NEWS
Jerome vs Twin Falls
Twin Falls junior Carson Avram looks into his catcher for the signal against Jerome on Mar. 18, 2022 in Twin Falls. Twin Falls defeated Jerome 11-0 in the first game and 11-1 in the second game of the double-header.
RYAN GEER, FOR TIMES-NEWS
Jerome vs Twin Falls
Twin Falls hosts Jerome in a double-header on Mar. 18, 2022 in Twin Falls. Twin Falls defeated Jerome 11-0 in the first game and 11-1 in the second game of the double-header.
RYAN GEER, FOR TIMES-NEWS
Jerome vs Twin Falls
Twin Falls hosts Jerome in a double-header on Mar. 18, 2022 in Twin Falls. Twin Falls defeated Jerome 11-0 in the first game and 11-1 in the second game of the double-header.
RYAN GEER, FOR TIMES-NEWS
Jerome vs Twin Falls
Twin Falls junior Gary Ford connects and sends the ball deep against Jerome on Mar. 18, 2022 in Twin Falls. Twin Falls defeated Jerome 11-0 in the first game and 11-1 in the second game of the double-header.
RYAN GEER, FOR TIMES-NEWS
Jerome vs Twin Falls
Twin Falls hosts Jerome in a double-header on Mar. 18, 2022 in Twin Falls. Twin Falls defeated Jerome 11-0 in the first game and 11-1 in the second game of the double-header.
RYAN GEER, FOR TIMES-NEWS
Jerome vs Twin Falls
Twin Falls hosts Jerome in a double-header on Mar. 18, 2022 in Twin Falls. Twin Falls defeated Jerome 11-0 in the first game and 11-1 in the second game of the double-header.
RYAN GEER, FOR TIMES-NEWS
Jerome vs Twin Falls
Twin Falls hosts Jerome in a double-header on Mar. 18, 2022 in Twin Falls. Twin Falls defeated Jerome 11-0 in the first game and 11-1 in the second game of the double-header.
RYAN GEER, FOR TIMES-NEWS
Jerome vs Twin Falls
Twin Falls senior Andy Geilman stares down the Jerome pitcher as he creeps down the third base-line on Mar. 18, 2022 in Twin Falls. Twin Falls defeated Jerome 11-0 in the first game and 11-1 in the second game of the double-header.
RYAN GEER, FOR TIMES-NEWS
Jerome vs Twin Falls
Twin Falls senior Ben Tarchione lays down a bunt against Jerome on Mar. 18, 2022 in Twin Falls. Twin Falls defeated Jerome 11-0 in the first game and 11-1 in the second game of the double-header.
RYAN GEER, FOR TIMES-NEWS
Jerome vs Twin Falls
Twin Falls hosts Jerome in a double-header on Mar. 18, 2022 in Twin Falls. Twin Falls defeated Jerome 11-0 in the first game and 11-1 in the second game of the double-header.
RYAN GEER, FOR TIMES-NEWS
Jerome vs Twin Falls
Jerome sophomore Wesley Prestwich makes the throw to first base against Twin Falls on Mar. 18, 2022 in Twin Falls. Twin Falls defeated Jerome 11-0 in the first game and 11-1 in the second game of the double-header.
RYAN GEER, FOR TIMES-NEWS
Jerome vs Twin Falls
Twin Falls sophomore Drew Thompson reels in a pitch against Jerome on Mar. 18, 2022 in Twin Falls. Twin Falls defeated Jerome 11-0 in the first game and 11-1 in the second game of the double-header.
RYAN GEER, FOR TIMES-NEWS
Jerome vs Twin Falls
Twin Falls hosts Jerome in a double-header on Mar. 18, 2022 in Twin Falls. Twin Falls defeated Jerome 11-0 in the first game and 11-1 in the second game of the double-header.
RYAN GEER, FOR TIMES-NEWS
Jerome vs Twin Falls
Jerome junior Tanner Whittaker fires in a pitch against Twin Falls on Mar. 18, 2022 in Twin Falls. Twin Falls defeated Jerome 11-0 in the first game and 11-1 in the second game of the double-header.
RYAN GEER, FOR TIMES-NEWS
Jerome vs Twin Falls
Twin Falls senior Jace Mahlke makes contact with the ball against Jerome on Mar. 18, 2022 in Twin Falls. Twin Falls defeated Jerome 11-0 in the first game and 11-1 in the second game of the double-header.
RYAN GEER, FOR TIMES-NEWS
Jerome vs Twin Falls
Jerome baserunner Johnny Ramsey slides safely back to first base against Twin Falls on Mar. 18, 2022 in Twin Falls. Twin Falls defeated Jerome 11-0 in the first game and 11-1 in the second game of the double-header.
RYAN GEER, FOR TIMES-NEWS
Jerome vs Twin Falls
Jerome senior Colton Elison gets a hit against Twin Falls on Mar. 18, 2022 in Twin Falls. Twin Falls defeated Jerome 11-0 in the first game and 11-1 in the second game of the double-header.
RYAN GEER, FOR TIMES-NEWS
