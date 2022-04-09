Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup: Baseball, softball, tennis

Friday’s Results

BaseballKimberly 4, South Fremont 1

Game 1 Canyon Ridge 11, Century 1

Game 2 Canyon Ridge 6, Century 5

Game 1 Wood River 17, Burley 3

Game 2 Burley 14, Wood River 13

BURLEY – In game 1, Eric Parris earned the win for the Wolverines allowing nine hits and three runs in six innings striking out 13 with no walks. Payton Beck took the loss lasting three innings allowing 10 hits and eight runs with two strikeouts and one walk. Hunter Thomson had a homerun and Parris had two. Peck, Bronson Brookins, Kyler Robinson, and Daniel Tharp each had two hits for the Bobcats. Rabbit Buxton (4-for-6), Dawson Speth (3-for-4), Brock Burrell (3-for-5) and Parris (4-for-4) all had multiple hits for Wood River. In game 2, Kyler Robinson was the winning pitcher for Burley. Tate Larson , Bronson Brookins, Josiah Robins and Mak Jensen each had two hits. Robins, Brookins, Jensen and Robinson each had doubles and Robins and Brookins had triples. Jensen had 3 RBIs. For Wood River, Brock Burrell, Dylan Mills, Gabe Nilsen and Dylan Bauer each had two hits and Nilsen had a triple. Ozzie Scheier took the loss for Wood River.

Wooden Bat Tournament @Glenns Ferry

Glenns Ferry 7, Soda Springs 0

(Parker Martinez threw a no-hitter for the Pilots)

Declo 12, Grangeville 5

North Fremont 15, Gooding 3

Grangeville 16, Soda Spring 5

Nampa Christian 19, Gooding 0

Wooden Bat Tournament @Wendell

Wendell 12, North Fremont 3

Wendell 4, Challis 4

Cooper Jones threw a complete game against North Fremont and Aden Bunn was 5-for-5 with 6 RBIs. Lucas McRoberts was starting pitcher against Challis.

SoftballGame 1 South Fremont 11, Canyon Ridge 4

Game 2 South Fremont 14, Canyon Ridge 6

Game 1 Mountain Home 9, Jerome 7

Game 2 Mountain Home 13, Jerome 10

JEROME—Game 1, Regan McDaniel went seven innings for Mountain Home and the win allowing seven runs on seven hits with three strikeouts. Jada Bos allowed 13 hits and nine runs in seven innings striking out three to take the loss. Reece Floyd had three hits in four at bats (2 doubles, 2 RBIs) for Mountain Home and Emma Allen was 4-for-4 (2 doubles) to lead Jerome.

In game 2, Makala Perez was 4-for-5 for Mountain Home with 5 RBIs and Orie Rau started and allowed seven runs on five hits in four and a third innings with two strikeouts. Floyd got the win. Autumn Allen was 3-for-4 with a double and 1 RBI for Jerome. Mady Arellano suffered the loss.

Game 1 Twin Falls 15, Minico 0

Game 2 Twin Falls 14, Minico 0

RUPERT—In game 1, Sydney McMurdie faced 11 batters, threw 44 pitches, five strikeouts and one walk in the win over the Spartans. Bailee Habel had a pinch hit grandslam for 4 RBI, Aubrey Fuchs had a double, McMurdie a double and 2 RBIs. Alivia Pizarro and Reagan Rex each had 3 RBIs for the day.

In game 2, Tara Call allowed zero runs, six strikeouts and one walk in the win over Minico. Sydney Jund was 2-for-4 with a homerun and 5 RBIs. Fuchs hit a 3-run homerun and Pizarro had a solo shot and 3 RBIs. Molly Hodge was 3-for-3 at the plate with 1 RBI. McMurdie was 2-for-3 and had 1 RBI. The Bruins are 9-5 overall and 5-1 in conference.

Game 1 Wood River 7, Burley 5

Game 2 Wood River 7, Burley 5

In game 1, Makinzie Nelson was 3-for-4 with a double and 1 RBI and Grendal Sprong was 2-for-4 with a double and 2 RBIs for the Wolverines. Caroline Seaward threw 4 2/3 innings allowing eight hits with two strikeouts and one walk. Nelson picked up the win in working two innings allowing no hits or runs with six strikeouts. For Burley, Kambri Beck and Kylee Wickel were both 2-for-3. Wickel had a double and triple with 2 RBIs. Halli Vaughn took the loss for the Bobcats allowing nine hits, seven runs with eight strikeouts and two walks. In game 2, Nelson was 4-for-4 at the plate and got the win surrendering six hits five runs with three walks and 11 strikeouts. Kacy Garner was 2-for-3 with a triple and Beck took the loss for Burley.

Glenns Ferry Softball Tourney @Glenns Ferry

Nampa Christian 18, West Side 2

Malad 13, Grangeville 0

Malad 12, Nampa Christian 5

Glenns Ferry 11, North Fremont 10

Grangeville 11, Bear Lake 7

Glenns Ferry Softball Tourney @Wendell

Bear Lake 12, Lighthouse 2

Wendell 18, North Fremont 8

West Side 15, Wendell 7

Against North Fremont, Ainsley Clark hit her first homerun of the season for Wendell and finished 3-for-4 with 3 RBIs. Madi Myers hit two homeruns in going 4-for-4 with 5 RBIs, Ana Scott was 3-for-4 with two homeruns and 6 RBIs. Jordyn Young added a double and 1 RBI. In the loss to West Side, Myers was 3-for-3 with 3 RBIs. Young added a double and a triple with 1 RBI and Kiersten Sears was 1-for-3 with 2 RBIs.

Thursday, April 7 Results

Tennis

Canyon Ridge 6, Burley 6

@Canyon Ridge

Singles:

No. 1—Diosh Uraun, Canyon Ridge def. Dallen Larsen, Burley, 6-4 , 6-1 ,

No. 2—Jack Jensen, Canyon Ridge def. Ryan Gerratt, v, 7-6 (3), 7-6 (6),

No. 3—Carter Powell, Canyon Ridge def. Brayden Hollingsworth, Burley, 6-2 , 6-3

No. 1—Sadie Cook, Burley def. Tayla Stevens, Canyon Ridge 6-4 , 6-3

No. 2—Katri Beck, Burley def. Matti-Skye Macallister, Canyon Ridge 6-0 , 6-3

No. 3—Grace Miller, Burley def. Afton Bates, Canyon Ridge, 6-0 , 6-2

Doubles:

No. 1—Will Praegitzer—Porter Pickett, Burley, def. Tanner Stevens—Jackson Greene, Canyon Ridge, 6-2 , 7-5

No. 2—Braden Martin,- Swayam Lotake, Canyon Ridge def. Alec Alcocer—Paxton Lynch, Burley, 6-3 , 6-7 (8), 7-6 (2)

No. 1—Frances Roberts—Madeleine Roberts, Canyon Ridge def. Sylvia Heiner—Anna Linzy, Burley, 6-3 , 6-7 (8), 10-8

No. 2—Andi Bulkeley- Terin Garrard, Burley def. Hailey Aguilar,- Emma Thompson, Canyon Ridge, 6-0 , 6-0

No. 1—Asher Alexander- Megan Peacock, Canyon Ridge def. Adam Kloepfer- Christina Cook, Burley, 6-4 , 6-1

No. 2—Wesley Lind—Brinley Yeck, Burley, def. Miguel Ayala—Phoebe Bates, Canyon Ridge, 6-4 , 6-4

Saturday, April 9 Schedule

Baseball

Snake River @Kimberly DH 11 a.m.

Minico @Twin Falls 12 p.m.

Weiser @Buhl DH 12 p.m./2 p.m.

Filer @Marsh Valley DH 11/1p.m.

Wooden Bat Tournament @Glenns Ferry

North Fremont vs Rimrock 8:30 a.m.

Challis/Mackey vs Glenns Ferry 11 a.m.

Grangeville vs Nampa Christian 1:30 p.m.

Challis/Mackey vs Rimrock 4 p.m.

Declo vs Nampa Christian 6:30 p.m.

Wooden Bat Tournament@Wendell

Grangeville vs Wendell 10 a.m.

Soda Springs vs North Fremont 12:30 p.m.

Softball

Filer @Marsh Valley DH 11/1 p.m.

Kimberly @Snake River DH 4/6 p.m.

Weiser @Buhl DH noon/1:30 p.m.

Glenns Ferry Softball Tourney @Glenns Ferry

Grangeville vs North Fremont 8:30 a.m.

Glenns Ferry vs Malad 10:15 a.m.

Grangeville vs West Side noon

Nampa Christian vs Bear Lake 1:45 p.m.

Lighthouse vs West Side 4 p.m.

Glenns Ferry Softball Tourney @Wendell

Bear Lake vs Wendell 11:30 a.m.

Lighthouse vs North Fremont 1:15.p.m.

Malad vs Wendell 3 p.m.

Rodeo

District 5 – Glenns Ferry 10 a.m.

District 6 – Filer

Tennis

Sun Valley Community School @Canyon Ridge 11 a.m.

