Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup: Baseball, softball, tennis

Thursday’s Results

BaseballFiler 9, Gooding 1

Game 1 Vauxhall Academy 13, Twin Falls 2

Game 2 Vauxhall Academy 7, Twin Falls 4 (9 innings)

Wooden Bat Tournament @Glenns Ferry

Declo 12, Challis/Mackey 2

Glenns Ferry 5, Garden Valley 3

Rimrock 11 , Garden Valley 6

Wendell 12, Soda Springs 2

Softball Game 1 Jerome 17, Kimberly 8

Game 2 Kimberly 8, Jerome 1 (4 innings)

KIMBERLY – In game 1, Jada Boss started on the mound for Jerome and allowed eight hits and eight runs over five innings. Alyssa Poulsen was on the rubber for Kimberly and gave up ten hits and 12 runs in five innings. Taylor Bishop threw two innings out of the bullpen. Jerome out hit Kimberly, 14-10. The Tigers had five homeruns, Autumn Allen (2), Emma Allen, Lexi Ramsey, Lillyann Babcock (3-for-4, 4 RBIs) in the win. Mady Arellano was 2-for-4 with a souble triple and 2 RBIs. Demi Vega was 2-for-4 with a double and Poulson was also 2-for 4 for the Bulldogs.

In Game 2, Mallory Kelsey started for Kimberly and went the four innings allowing one run on two hits with five strikeouts. Arellano started for Jerome and gave up eight runs on six hits in three innings with two strikeouts. Vega was 2-for-3 with a double and 3 RBIs and Kelsey was 1-for-3 with a double and 2 RBIs for Kimberly and Bos 1-for-2 with a double for the Tigers.

Gooding 9, Filer 4

FILER—Maelynn Durham led things off on the rubber for Gooding and surrendered four runs on seven hits over six and two-thirds innings, striking out nine. Sydney Snyder was in the circle for Filer and went seven innings, allowing nine runs on 16 hits. For the Senators, Alx Roe was 2-for-4 including a homerun and four RBIs Morgan Durham was 3-for 5, and Dominixe Celaya was 3-for-4. For the Wildcats, Reegan Carter went 2-for-3 at the plate.

Declo 17, Soda Springs 2

SODA SPRINGS – Katie Botta and Jakobi Nebeker led the Hornets going 3-for-3 with all hits being doubles for both players. Kadance Spencer followed at 3-for-4. Katelynn Koyle got the win recording a no-hitter with four strikeouts and two walks.

Glenns Ferry Softball Tournament

Glenns Ferry 18, Lighthouse Christian 3 (3 innings)

Nampa Christian 15, Lighthouse Christian 0

Golf @Gooding

Boys:

Team Results:

1. Kimberly, 318; 2. Declo, 340; 3. Wendell, 355.

Individuals:

1Toby Heider, Kimberly, 72; 2. Jameson Harper, Kimberly, 74; 3. Braden Brown, Gooding, 77.

Girls:

Team Results:

1. Kimberly, 338; 2. Valley, 468; 3. Declo, 482.

Individuals:

1. Reece Garey, Kimbely, 82; 2. (tie) Ellie Statsny and Whitney Ward, Kimberly, 83.

Wednesday, April 6 Results

Tennis Twin Falls 11, Canyon Ridge 1

@Canyon Ridge

Singles:

No. 1—Noah Cox, Twin Falls def. Diosh Uraun, Canyon Ridge, 6-0 , 6-0

No. 2—Brett McQueen Twin Falls def. Jack Jensen, Canyon Ridge, 6-1 , 6-0

No. 3—Andrei Romanchenko, Twin Falls def. Carter Powell, Canyon Ridge, 7-5 , 5-7 , 6-1

No. 1—Mazie Walter, Twin Falls def. Tayla Stevens, Canyon Ridge,6-0 , 6-0

No. 2—Libby Traveller, Twin Falls def. Matti-Skye Macallister, Canyon Ridge,, 6-0 , 6-0

No. 3—Lea Lambert, Twin Falls def. Tateeahna Perales, Canyon Ridge,, 6-1 , 6-1

Doubles:

No. 1—Alexander Coates—Colton Ward, Twin Falls def. Tanner Stevens- Jackson Greene, Canyon Ridge,, 6-0 , 6-1

No. 2—Jackson Parker- Richard Steinacker, Twin Falls def. Braden Martin,—Swayam Lotake, Canyon Ridge,, 6-3 , 6-3

No. 1—Kenadee Egbert—Shelby Traveller, Twin Falls def. Frances Roberts,—Madeleine Roberts, Canyon Ridge,, 6-2 , 2-6 , 6-3

No. 2—Camryn Humble, Canyon Ridge,- Phoebe Bates, def. Hannah Tolley—Hannah Hurd, Twin Falls, 6-4 , 6-2

No. 2—Ella Hollenstein—Austin Welch, Twin Falls def. Miguel Ayala,—Emma Pierson, Canyon Ridge,, 6-1 , 6-2

No. 1—Emma Cox—Mason Ward, Twin Fallsdef. Asher Alexander, Megan Peacock, Canyon Ridge,, 6-4 , 2-6 , 7-5

Sun Valley Community School 12, Gooding 0

@Gooding

Singles:

No. 1—Meyer Tobias, Sun Valley Community School def. Bryson Butterfield, Gooding, 6-4 , 4-6 , 11-9

No. 2—Matt Carlin, Sun Valley Community School def. Derek Peterson, Gooding, 8-2

No. 1—Carter Colgate, Sun Valley Community School def. Brandon Hernandez, Gooding, 8-4

No. 1—Brie Tobias, Sun Valley Community School def. Karly Peterson, Gooding 7-5 , 6-4

No. 2—Graysen Strine, Sun Valley Community School def. Ashley Murillo, Gooding, 8-6

No. 3—Rose Bicas-Dolgen, Sun Valley Community School def. Kaylee Walker, Gooding, 8-7 (1)

Doubles:

No. 1—Walker Spoor- Forest McKinney, Sun Valley Community School def. Alan Baker—Luke McLaughlin, Gooding, 4-6 , 6-4 , 6-2

No. 2—Charlie Price- Will Ring, Sun Valley Community School def. Tyson Bingham—Brady Thill, Gooding, 8-2

No. 1—Avery Griffin—Whitney Jonnatta, Sun Valley Community School def. Nataleigh Huber—Angela Thill, Gooding, 6-1 , 6-1

No. 2—Attie Murray—Amanda Dunn, Sun Valley Community School def. Hannah Larsen—Elizabeth Paul, Gooding, 8-2

No. 1—Gretel Huss—Campbell Spoor, Sun Valley Community School def. Dakota Sage—Taylor Stapp, Gooding, 6-1 , 6-0

No. 2—Walker Pate,- Marina Wigdale, Sun Valley Community School def. Kaleigh Fox—Austin Smith, Gooding, 8-7 (4)

Friday’s Schedule

Baseball

Century @Canyon Ridge DH 3/5 p.m.

Mountain Home @Jerome DH 3:30/5 p.m.

Minico @Twin Falls 4 p.m.

South Fremont @Kimberly 4 p.m.

Wood River @Burley DH 3/5 p.m.

Wooden Bat Tournament @Glenns Ferry

Soda Springs vs Glenns Ferry 9 a.m.

Grangeville vs Declo 11:30 am

North Fremont vs Gooding 2 p.m.

Grangeville vs Soda Spring 4:30 p.m.

Gooding vs Nampa Christian 7 p.m.

Wooden Bat Tournament @Wendell

Wendell vs North Fremont 10 a.m.

Wendell vs Challis 12:30 p.m.

Softball

Mountain Home @Jerome DH 3:30/5 p.m.

South Fremont @Canyon Ridge DH 3/5 p.m.

Twin Falls @Minico DH 3/5 p.m.

Wood River @Burley DH 3/5 p.m.

Glenns Ferry Softball Tourney @Glenns Ferry

West Side vs Nampa Christian 10 a.m.

Grangeville vs Malad 11:45 a.m.

North Fremont vs Glenns Ferry 1:30 p.m.

Nampa Christian vs Malad 3:15 p.m.

Grangeville vs Bear Lake 5 p.m.

Glenns Ferry Softball Tourney @Wendell

North Fremont vs Wendell 10 a.m.

Bear Lake vs Lighthouse 11:45 a.m.

West Side vs Wendell 1:30 p.m.

Rodeo

District 5 – Glenns Ferry 7 p.m.

District 6 – Filer

Tennis

Gooding vs Sugar-Salem @Skyline HS TBA

Sun Valley Community School @Wood River 4 p.m.

Track

Jerome/Sun Valley Community School/Mountain Home/Twin Falls/Wood River/Minico/Burley @Tim Dunne Invitational, Jerome 1 p.m.

Kimberly/Raft River @Middleton Invite

