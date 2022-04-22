Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup: Baseball, softball, tennis - plus Friday's schedule

Thursday’s Results

BaseballCanyon Ridge 11, Burley 2

BURLEY – The Riverhawks outhit the Bobcats 13-5 in the Canyon Ridge win. Kaydin Skaggs pitched seven innings allowing five hits, two runs with eight strikeouts in the win. Canyon Ridge batting led by Alex Alcala 2-for-4 3B 1 RBI, Gage Summerfield 2-for-5 1 RBI, Cole Rosas 2-for-5 2 RBI, Jagger Ruhter 2-for-4 3B 2 RBIs, Griffen White 2-for-3 and Laine Anderson 2-for-3 3B 1 RBI. Burley pitcher Peyton Beck went five innings giving up nine hits, seven runs with two walks and six strikeouts. Tate Larsen and Kyler Robinson followed. Burley batting Bronson Brookins 1-for-4, Josiah Robins 1-for-2, Kyler Robinson 1-for-3, Mack Jensen 1-for-3 1 RBI and Kooper Beck 1-for-2.

Minico 7, Jerome 5

RUPERT – The Spartans out hit the Tiger 8-6 in the win. Minico pitcher Dax Sayer allowed four hits, two runs with seven strikeouts and four walks. Spencer Pease and Stockton Chandler got work out of the bullpen. Minico leaders at the plate, Traver Miller 1-for-2 HR 1RBI, Dax Sayer 2-for-3 2B 3RBI, Zairic Salazar 2-for-3 and Traver Miller 1-for-2 HR 1RBI. Jerome pitchers, Aiden Wallace threw three innings giving up five runs, five hits, with two strikeouts and three walks and gave up a homerun and Kobe Olmos also had three innings of work allowing three hits, two runs with three strikeouts and two walks. Wesley Prestwich was 2-for-2 for Minico.

Game 1 Wood River 12, Mountain Home 2

Game 2 Mountain Home 8, Wood River 7

HAILEY – In game 1, the Wolverines scored early combining nine hits and scoring six runs in the first inning. Wood River pitcher Hunter Thompson got the win allowing two runs, four hits and seven strikeouts on five innings. Mountain Home pitcher Rodney Morse was thew losing pitcher in four innings allowing 16 hits, and 10 runs with five strikeouts and one walk. At the plate for Wood River, Dylan Mills 3-for-3 2B 2RBIs, Rabbit Buxton 3-for-3, Brock Burrell 2-for-4 2B 2RBIs, Clayton Elsbree 2-for-2 2B and Dawson Speth 2-for-4 2B 1RBI were the leaders. Dillan Kissik was 2-for-2 for the Tigers. In game 2, Mountain Home pitcher Alex Lopez went four innings giving up four runs on six with two walks and four strikeouts. Tyler Peterson threw two innings. Mountain Home batting leaders Tyler Peterson 2-for-3 2RBIs, Chase Southern 2-for-3 2RBIs, Jakeb Luther 2-for-4 1 RBI and Rodney Morse 2-for-4. Wood River pitcher Holden Blair took the loss in two innings five hits, three runs one walk and one strikeout. Ozzie Scherer and Gabe Nilson followed. Dawson Speth 2-for-4 and Clayton Elsbree each had two hits for the Wolverines.

Game 1 Kimberly 10, Buhl 6

Game 2 Kimberly 8, Buhl 1 (game called in 4th inning due to darkness)

KIMBERLY – In game 1, Kimberly outhit Buhl 15-8 in the Bulldogs win. Kimberly pitcher Race Widmier lasted six innings and two-thirds innings allowing eight hits and six runs with five strikeouts. Buhl pitcher Jayme Ramos allowed 15 hits, and 10 runs in five and two-thirds innings with Gabe Mahannah throwing one-third of an inning. Kimberly batting Jacob Cummins 3-for-4 2 RBIs, Jacob Cummins 3-for-4 2 RBIs, Jackson Cummins 2-for-4 2RBI, Brennen Chappell 2-for-4 2RBI, Abraham Walker 2-for-4 1 RBI, Jared Hanchey 2-for-2 2RBIs and Parker Stringham 2-for-4. Buhl batting leaders Damian Craner 2-for-4 2B 2RBIs and Jake Kelsey 2-for-3 2RBIs.

Game 1 Filer 11, Gooding 2

Game 2 Filer 15, Gooding 3

GOODING—In game 1, Wyatt Phillips and Jonah DeLeon each had two hits in the Wildcats win and Phillips got the win in three and two-thirds innings giving up three hits and one run with five strikeouts. In game 2, Dominic Robles was on the mound for three innings, allowing two runs on three hits and five strikeouts. Wick Church started for Gooding and surrendered 11 runs on 12 hits over three and one-third innings. Filer outhit Gooding 15-6.

SoftballGame 1 Burley 11, Canyon Ridge 1 (5 innings)

Game 2 Burley 17, Canyon Ridge (3 innings)

Game 1 Mountain Home 10, Wood River 7

Game 2 Wood River 7, Mountain Home 6

HAILEY – In game 1, Mountain Home pitcher Regan McDaniel gave up nine hits, seven runs with two walks and nine strikeouts in the win. Mountain Home batting leaders Regan McDaniel 1-for-3 1RBI, Makala Perez 1-for-3 2B 2 RBIs and Piper Colyer 2-for-3. Wood River losing pitcher Makinzie Nelson allowed 10 runs seven hits with six walks and eight strikeouts. Grendal Sprong 3-for-4 2 2B 4 led Wood River at the plate. Game 2, the game was tied at six with Wood River batting in the bottom of the seventh when an error scored one run for Wood River. Wood River pitcher Caroline Seaward led off on the mound for the Wolverines and in seven innings, allowed six hits and six runs with two strikeouts. Wood River leaders were Jette Ward 3-for-5 and Makinzie Nelson 3-for-4. Mountain Home pitcher Orie Rau went five innings allowing four tuns on ten hits and three strikeouts. McDaniel threw one and one-third innings out of bullpen. Mountain Home batting Avery Berry, Perez, Ava Johnson, Colyer, Madi Keener and Makayla Gutierrez each had a hit for the Tigers.

Game 1 Kimberly 7, Buhl 5

Game 2 Kimberly 6, Buhl 6 (game called in 7th inning due to darkness)

BUHL- In game 1, Kimberly winning pitcher Mallory Kelsey surrendered five runs, seven hits, five strikeouts and one walk. Kimberly batting leaders Demi Vega 2-for-4, Madi Clark 2-for-4 2B HR 2RBIs, and Emily Hanchey 2-for-4 2B HR 4RBIs. Buhl pitcher Trinity Tvrdy allowed seven runs, six hits, eight strikeouts with four walks in seven innings and at the plate, Kaycie Theurer 2-for-3 2B HR 4 RBIs and Trinity Tvrdy 3-for-4. In game 2, Buhl tied the game on a homerun by Justine Payne in the fourth inning. Kaycie Theurer was 2-for-4 1RBI for Buhl and Jenni Taylor was 2-for-3 3B and Tawni Rasmussen 2-for-3 1RBI for Kimberly.

Game 1 Filer 13, Gooding 6

Game 2 Gooding 7, Filer 5

GOODING – Game 1, Filer had 13 hits and Gooding had 11. Filer pitching Sydney Snyder surrendered six runs on six hits in four innings with one strikeout. Filer batting Gracie Brooks 2-for-5 2B, Mariah Thomas 2-for-4 1RBI, Jasmine Earl 3-for-5 2B 2 RBIs and Snyder Snyder 3-for-4 2 2B 3RBIs. Gooding pitching Maelyn Durham led off on the mound for Gooding and lasted six innings allowing 12 hits and 12 runs with six strikeouts. Alx Roe threw one inning in relief. Gooding batting Madison Kulhanek 3-for-3, Morgan Durham 2-for-3, Roe 2-for-4 1 RBI and Remington Carter 2-for-3 4 RBIs. Game 2, Kathryn Sliman started for Gooding and allowed six hits, and four runs in four innings with three strikeouts and Jasmine Earl was on the mound for Filer and lasted three and two-thirds innings allowing four hits and one run with one strikeout. Snyder and Brooks entered in relief. Sliman was 3-for-3 with 1RBI, Dominixe Celaya 2-for-3 2RBIs and Makaya Boyer 2-for-3 2 2B 1RBI led the Senators at the plate. Earl was 2-for-3 1 RBI, Snyder 2-for-3 1 RBI and Xia Pierce 2-for-2 2B led the Wildcats.

Game 1 Declo 15, Wendell 1

Game 2 Declo 17, Wendell 0

WENDELL – In game 1, Katie Bott was 3-for-3 with a homerun and two RBIs for Declo and Jakobi Nebeker and Katelynn Koyle were 3-for-4. Koyle pitched three innings with seven strikeouts and two hits. Aspen Peterson threw two innings and allowed one hit. In game 2, Elle Brase was 2-for-3 and Kamden Peterson was 2-for-3 with a homerun. Koyle pitched the no-hitter with five strikeouts.

TennisTwin Falls10, Minico 2

Singles:

No. 1—Noah Cox, Twin Falls def. Dylan Larsen, Minico, 6-0 , 6-1 , -;

No. 1—Mazie Walter, Twin Falls def. Shari Tanner, Minico,, 6-1 , 6-0 , —- ;

No. 2—Brett McQueen, Twin Falls def. Bryan Olivares Gomez, Minico,, 6-1 , 6-0 , -;

No. 2—Kenadee Egbert, Twin Falls def. Nayeli Dominguez, Minico,, 6-0 , 7-6 (5), 1-0 ;

No. 3—Richard Steinacker, Twin Falls def. Payton Crandall, Minico, 6-1 , 6-2 , -;

No. 3—Elaina Heath, Minico, def. Ellie Fuchs, Twin Falls , 6-2 , 7-5 , -;

Doubles:

No. 1—Kurtis Christensen,—Carson Broadbent, Twin Falls def. Easton Arthur,—Dylan McKenzie, Minico,, 6-0 , 6-2 , -;

No. 1—Hannah Hurd,—Hannah Tolley, Twin Falls def. Kylie Dansie,—Trista Gates, Minico, 6-2 , 6-3 , —- ;

No. 2—Brooke Bingham,- Kate Swenson, Twin Falls def. Edie Payton,—Marley Smith, Minico, 6-0 , 6-3 , —- ;

No. 1—Emma Cox,—Mason Ward, Twin Falls def. Brightyn Hartley,—Joseph Link, Minico, 6-2 , 6-3 , -;

No. 2—Alexander Coates,—Colton Ward, Twin Falls def. Oakland Edwards,—Crew Smith, Minico, 6-0 , 6-1 , -;

No. 2—Jamie Tanner,—Hyram Garner, Minico, def. Jadee Higley,- Austin Welch, Twin Falls, 7-6 (4), 4-6 , 1-0 ;

Friday’s Schedule

Baseball Burley @Canyon Ridge 3:30 p.m.

Wendell @Declo DH 3/5 p.m.

Glenns Ferry @Idaho City 3 p.m.

Minico @Jerome 3:30 p.m.

SoftballCanyon Ridge @Burley DH 3/5 p.m.

Minico @Jerome DH 3:30/5 p.m.

RodeoDistrict 5 – Shoshone 7 p.m.

District 6 – Burley

TennisCanyon Ridge @Sun Valley Community School 4 p.m.

Minico @Gate City Tourney at Highland HS TBD

TrackMountain Home/Canyon Ridge/Minico/Burley/Jerome/Wood River GBC Conference Meet @Canyon Ridge Track Meet 1 p.m.

Valley/Raft River/Oakley/Murtaugh/Hansen/Carey @Direct.com Invite at ISU 1 p.m.

Gooding @Pocatello Invite 10 a.m.

Kimberly @Shelley Invite

