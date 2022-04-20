Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup: Baseball, softball, golf and tennis

Tuesday’s Results

BaseballMinico 6, Mountain Home 1

Buhl 16, Burley 6

BURLEY – The Indians finished with 13 hits and Bobcats had 11 in the game won by Buhl. The Indians had pitcher Remington Higley on the mound going five innings allowing 11 hits, six runs with four strikeouts and Tate Larsen led off for the Bobcats going three innings allowing five hits and four runs with two strikeouts. Josiah Robins, Hayden Bennett and Dre Sanchez followed in relief. For Buhl, Jayme Ramos 3-for-3 1 RBI, Damian Craner 3-for-5 2 RBIs, Garret Theurer 2-for-4 2 RBIs and Ethan Roland 2-for-3 2B 3 RBIs. Mak Jensen was 3-for-3, Sanchez had a double and Bronson Brookins and Josiah Robins each had a triple for Burley.

Wood River 12, Canyon Ridge 9

TWIN FALLS – Despite a 9-run deficit, the Riverhawks almost caught up with the Wolverines. Wood River pitcher Eric Parris got the win allowing seven hits and seven runs in six innings with six strikeouts. Gabe Nilsen threw one inning in relief. Canyon Ridge pitcher Christian Romero started and went one-third of an inning four runs one hit strikeout four walks. Rennicke Moore and Tyler Rutherford entered the game in relief. Hunter Thompson 2-for-5 2B 1 RBI and Gabe Nilsen 2-for-4 with 4 RBIs led the Wolverines and for Canyon Ridge, Griffen White 2-for-4 with 1 RBI.

Glenns Ferry 13, Rimrock 2

BRUNEAU – Nick Hernandez led the Pilots at the plate and on the mound in the win over Rimrock. The Pilots outhit the Raiders, 10-1. Hernandez surrendered one hit and two’ runs with six walks and 11 strikeouts. Josue Mesillas pitched one and two-thirds innings. Hernandez was 3-for-4 3B 1 RBI at the plate and Blake Chafin was 3-for-5 2B 1 RBI.

Softball Rimrock 13, Glenns Ferry 10

Game 1 Mountain Home 11, Burley 1

Game 2 Mountain Home 4, Burley 3

MOUNTAIN HOME – The Tigers took the early 9-0 lead after two innings in game 1. Burley scored its first run in the third inning on a homerun by Tylee Ramsey. Orie Rau led Mountain Home going 4-for-4 2B 2 RBIs, Ava Johnson 2-for-3 1 RBI, Piper Colyer 2-for-3 2B 2 RBIs and Lexus Amundson 1-for-1 3B 2 RBIs. Regan McDaniel got the win surrendering one run on five hits in six innings with six strikeout and no walks. Burley started pitcher Halli Vaughn and she lasted five innings allowing 13 hits, and 11 runs with four strikeouts. Kylee Wickel, Kambri Beck, Vaughn and Lacee Power each had a hit for the Bobcats. The two teams were tied 3-3 into the seventh inning of game 2. In the home half, with Avery Berry on third base and one out, Kambri Beck struck out Rau and got the third out on a Johnson ground out. Eighth inning, Noa Thurston is placed on second base for Burley and scores breaking the tie. Johnson is placed on second base for Minico in the bottom of the eighth inning. The Spartans don’t score. Burley pitcher Kambri Beck got the win in eight innings, allowing three runs on eight hits with 11 strikeouts. Mountain Home started pitcher Orie Rau and she allowed five hits and three runs in six innings. McDaniel threw two innings in relief. For the Tigers, Reece Floyd 2-for-3 1 RBI, Ava Johnson 2-for-3 2B and Makala Perez 2-for-3. For Burley, Kacy Garner 2-for-4.

Game 1 Gooding 9, Minico 7

Game 2 Gooding 11, Minico 3

GOODING –Game 1, Alx Roe was 3-for-4 including a double and triple with 1 RBI and Madison Kulhanek 2-for-4 with 2 RBI in the Gooding win over Minico. Maelyn Durham took the win allowing five hits, seven runs, two walks and 11 strikeouts and Sammy Jasso started for Minico. She allowed eight hits, and seven runs in four innings with two strikeouts. Hailey Higley three two innings in relief. Kloie Ottley, Higley, Brylie Murphy, Callie Shuck and Averie Page each had a hit for the Spartans.

In Game 2, Roe was 4-for-4 3B 2 RBI and Morgan Durham 3-for-4 2B provided the offense and winning pitcher Kathryn Sliman surrendered three runs on seven hits in six and two-thirds innings with six strikeouts. Minico pitcher Hailey Higley allowed seven hits and five runs in four innings striking out two and walking one and Kloie Ottley was 2-for-3 2B.

Golf Kimberly JV hosted a match at Pleasant Valley on Tuesday, April 19. The Wendell Boys earned 1st place with a team score of 345 led by Karsen LeMoyne with an 81. Filer was 2nd place with a team score of 355, led by Hudson Reinke with a 71 and he was the medalist. Braden Brown and Cooper Parkov of Gooding shot 74 and 81 respectively.The Filer girls took 1st place with a team score of 395 and were led by Brenna Kelly with a score of 83 and she was the medalist. The Buhl girls were 2nd with a team score of 436 and were led by Macy Pearson with an 86 and Aspen Eckert with a 100.

Boys-Wendell 345, Filer 355, Kimberly 368, Gooding 389, Buhl 439

Girls-Filer 395, Buhl 436, Kimberly 472

Monday’s Results

Tennis Canyon Ridge 11, Jerome 1

Singles:

No. 1—Jack Jensen, Canyon Ridge def. Omar Gonzalez, Jerome, 6-2 , 6-4

No. 2—Diosh Uraun, Canyon Ridge def. Porter Prescott, Jerome,, 6-0 , 6-0

No. 3—Carter Powell, Canyon Ridge def. Isaiah Steele, Jerome,, 6-3 , 6-0

No. 1—Tayla Stevens, Canyon Ridge def. Leah Houston, Jerome, 6-0 , 6-4

No. 2—Matti-Skye Macallister, Canyon Ridge def. Emme Stuckman, Jerome,, 6-4 , 6-2

No. 3—Talisha Peiffe, Jerome def. Hannah Kriwox, Canyon Ridge, 6-0 , 6-1

Doubles:

No. 1—Jackson Greene—Tanner Stevens, Canyon Ridge def. Jameson Stoker—Sagen Smith, Jerome,, 6-0 , 6-1

No. 2—Braden Martin—Swayam Lotake, Canyon Ridge def. Chandler Couch—Kevin Gomez , Jerome, 7-5 , 6-0

No. 1—Madeleine Roberts—Frances Roberts, Canyon Ridge def. Bryleigh Merritt—Hallie Ellis, Jerome, 6-2 , 6-1

No. 2—Grace Williams—Camryn Humble, Canyon Ridge def. Alex Keller—Allyson Boyd, Jerome, 6-0 , 6-0

No. 1—Asher Alexander—Megan Peacock, Canyon Ridge def. Derek Dilworth—Esmeralda Vergara, Jerome, 6-1 , 6-1

No. 2—Hunter Barlow—Phoebe Bates, Canyon Ridge def. Raif Cockrell—Gracie Ellis , Jerome, 6-1 , 6-1

Wood River 7, Twin Falls 5

Singles:

No. 2—Brett McQueen, Twin Falls def. Simon Weekes, Wood River, 6-3 , 6-4

No. 1—Noah Cox, Twin Falls def. Benjamin Boccabella, Wood River,, 1-6 , 7-5 , 6-4

No. 2—maddox nickum, Wood River, def. Libby Traveller, Twin Falls, 6-1 , 7-5

No. 1—jessica popke, Wood River, def. Mazie Walter, Twin Falls, 7-6 (2), 3-6 , 6-4

No. 3—Cedar Shapard, Wood River, def. Lea Lambert, Twin Falls, 6-3 , 6-3

No. 3—Jackson Parker, Twin Falls def. Oliver Mullen, Wood River,, 6-4 , 6-2

Doubles:

No. 1—Jake Simon—Gus Sabina, Wood River, def. Carson Broadbent—Kurtis Christensen, Twin Falls, 6-2 , 6-1

No. 1—Emma Cox—Mason Ward, Twin Falls def. John Tumalo—Elizabeth Clayton, Wood River, 6-1 , 6-4

No. 1—Kenadee Egbert- Shelby Traveller, Twin Falls def. Sofia Calcagno—Tenney Barrow, Wood River, 6-4 , 6-2

No. 2 – Taylor Merrick—Lucy Ford, Wood River, def. Hannah Tolley—Hannah Hurd, Twin Falls 6-0 , 6-3

No. 2—Garin Beste—Chase Schwartz, Wood River, def. Alexander Coates- Colton Ward, Twin Falls 4-6 , 6-4 , 7-5

No. 2—Taylor Merrick- Lucy Ford, Wood River, def. Austin Welch- Ella Hollenstein, Twin Falls, 4-6 , 6-2 , 1-0

Wednesday’s Schedule

BaseballFiler @Kimberly DH 4/6 p.m.

SoftballFiler @Kimberly DH 4/5:30 p.m.

Lighthouse Christian @Glenns Ferry 4:30 p.m.

TennisWood River@Sun Valley Community School 4 p.m.

GolfTwin Falls/Canyon Ridge @Gate City Invite Boys-Girls at Pocatello TBA

