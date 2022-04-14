 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story
Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup

Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup: Baseball, softball, golf and tennis

  • 0
Baseball - Buhl Vs. Filer

Filer's Jonah DeLeon gets a run against Buhl's catcher Damian Craner during their game Thursday, April 14, 2022, at Filer High School.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS

Thursday, April 14 Results

Baseball

Filer 10, Buhl 1

FILER - Wyatt Phillips got the win for Filer tossing a no-hitter with six strikeouts and three walks. Gabe Mahannah walked in the first inning and eventually scored on a steal of home in the first inning for the lone Buhl run. For the Wildcats, Jonah DeLeon was 3-for-4 with a 2B, 3B and 1RBI and Chase Rose was2-for-2 w/1 RBI. Jayme Ramos started for Buhl and surrendered nine runs, on eight hits, in four and a third innings. Jackson Allen threw two-thirds of an inning out of the bullpen.

Pocatello 10, Jerome 2

RUPERT - Tanner Whittaker took the loss for Jerome going two innings, allowing two runs on one hit and striking out one. Logan Worthington led the Tigers with two hits in three at bats including a double, Johnny Ramsey was 1-for-2 2B with 1 RBI and Wesley Prestwich was 1-for-3 with 1 RBI. Hunter Killian earned the win for Pocatello surrendering two runs on four hits over seven innings, striking out nine and walking zero. Brody Burch was 1-for 4 with a HR and 3 RBIs.

People are also reading…

Kimberly @Gooding DH 4/6 p.m. cancelled

Rockland @Declo JV DH 4/5:30 p.m. cancelled

Glenns Ferry @North Star 4:30 p.m. cancelled

Softball

Glenns Ferry @Garden Valley 4:30 p.m. cancelled

Kimberly @Gooding DH 4/5:45 p.m. cancelled

Mountain Home @Buhl 4/5:30 p.m. cancelled

Golf

Declo host @Rupert CC

Boys

Team:

1. Kimberly, 320; 2. Declo, 337; 3. Buhl, 348.

Individual:

1. Jamison Harper, Kimberly, 71; 2. (Tie) Toby Heider, Kimberly and Jett Shaw, Dietrich, 73; 4. Hudson Reinke, Filer, 75.

Girls

Team:

1. Kimberly, 348; 2. Declo, 472.

Individual:

1. Reece Garey, Kimberly, 74; 2. Ellie Stastny, Kimberly, 84; 3. Alli Stastny, Kimberly, 90.

Tennis

Jerome @Canyon Ridge 4 p.m. rescheduled April 18

Mountain Home @Minico 3 p.m. rescheduled April 27

Twin Falls@ Burley 4 p.m. rescheduled April 25

Friday, April 15 Schedule

Baseball

Minico @Burley 4 p.m.

Canyon Ridge @Twin Falls 3:30 p.m.

Weiser @Mountain Home DH 3/5 p.m.

Wood River @Wendell 4 p.m.

Softball

Burley @Minico DH 3/5 p.m.

Twin Falls @Canyon Ridge DH 3/5 p.m.

Wood River @Jerome DH 4/6 p.m.

Declo @Scott Ray Tournament at Malad

Declo vs Malad , @ 9 a.m. Field 1

Declo vs Bear Lake, @ 2:15 p.m. Field 1

Rodeo

District 5 - Jerome 7 p.m.

District 6 - Rupert

Tennis

Burley @Pocatello 4 p.m.

Track

Jerome/Mountain Home/Wendell/Declo/Filer/Canyon Ridge/Kimberly/Wood River/Minico/Gooding/Burley/Buhl @Rotary Track Meet 1 p.m.

Twin Falls @Bonneville Invite 3:30 p.m.

 

 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Scottie Scheffler wins 2022 Masters

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News