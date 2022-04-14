Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup: Baseball, softball, golf and tennis

Thursday, April 14 Results

FILER - Wyatt Phillips got the win for Filer tossing a no-hitter with six strikeouts and three walks. Gabe Mahannah walked in the first inning and eventually scored on a steal of home in the first inning for the lone Buhl run. For the Wildcats, Jonah DeLeon was 3-for-4 with a 2B, 3B and 1RBI and Chase Rose was2-for-2 w/1 RBI. Jayme Ramos started for Buhl and surrendered nine runs, on eight hits, in four and a third innings. Jackson Allen threw two-thirds of an inning out of the bullpen.