Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup: Baseball, softball, golf and tennis

Thursday, April 14 Results
Baseball
Filer 10, Buhl 1
FILER - Wyatt Phillips got the win for Filer tossing a no-hitter with six strikeouts and three walks. Gabe Mahannah walked in the first inning and eventually scored on a steal of home in the first inning for the lone Buhl run. For the Wildcats, Jonah DeLeon was 3-for-4 with a 2B, 3B and 1RBI and Chase Rose was2-for-2 w/1 RBI. Jayme Ramos started for Buhl and surrendered nine runs, on eight hits, in four and a third innings. Jackson Allen threw two-thirds of an inning out of the bullpen.
Pocatello 10, Jerome 2
RUPERT - Tanner Whittaker took the loss for Jerome going two innings, allowing two runs on one hit and striking out one. Logan Worthington led the Tigers with two hits in three at bats including a double, Johnny Ramsey was 1-for-2 2B with 1 RBI and Wesley Prestwich was 1-for-3 with 1 RBI. Hunter Killian earned the win for Pocatello surrendering two runs on four hits over seven innings, striking out nine and walking zero. Brody Burch was 1-for 4 with a HR and 3 RBIs.
Kimberly @Gooding DH 4/6 p.m. cancelled
Rockland @Declo JV DH 4/5:30 p.m. cancelled
Glenns Ferry @North Star 4:30 p.m. cancelled
Softball
Glenns Ferry @Garden Valley 4:30 p.m. cancelled
Kimberly @Gooding DH 4/5:45 p.m. cancelled
Mountain Home @Buhl 4/5:30 p.m. cancelled
Golf
Declo host @Rupert CC
Boys
Team:
1. Kimberly, 320; 2. Declo, 337; 3. Buhl, 348.
Individual:
1. Jamison Harper, Kimberly, 71; 2. (Tie) Toby Heider, Kimberly and Jett Shaw, Dietrich, 73; 4. Hudson Reinke, Filer, 75.
Girls
Team:
1. Kimberly, 348; 2. Declo, 472.
Individual:
1. Reece Garey, Kimberly, 74; 2. Ellie Stastny, Kimberly, 84; 3. Alli Stastny, Kimberly, 90.
Tennis
Jerome @Canyon Ridge 4 p.m. rescheduled April 18
Mountain Home @Minico 3 p.m. rescheduled April 27
Twin Falls@ Burley 4 p.m. rescheduled April 25
Friday, April 15 Schedule
Baseball
Minico @Burley 4 p.m.
Canyon Ridge @Twin Falls 3:30 p.m.
Weiser @Mountain Home DH 3/5 p.m.
Wood River @Wendell 4 p.m.
Softball
Burley @Minico DH 3/5 p.m.
Twin Falls @Canyon Ridge DH 3/5 p.m.
Wood River @Jerome DH 4/6 p.m.
Declo @Scott Ray Tournament at Malad
Declo vs Malad , @ 9 a.m. Field 1
Declo vs Bear Lake, @ 2:15 p.m. Field 1
Rodeo
District 5 - Jerome 7 p.m.
District 6 - Rupert
Tennis
Burley @Pocatello 4 p.m.
Track
Jerome/Mountain Home/Wendell/Declo/Filer/Canyon Ridge/Kimberly/Wood River/Minico/Gooding/Burley/Buhl @Rotary Track Meet 1 p.m.
Twin Falls @Bonneville Invite 3:30 p.m.
PHOTOS: Baseball - Buhl Vs. Filer
