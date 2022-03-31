Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup: Baseball, softball, golf and tennis

Thursday results

Baseball

Jerome 18, Canyon Ridge 9: TWIN FALLS — Nate McDonald picked up four hits including a double and three RBIs and Wesley Prestwich was 4/5 with 4 RBIs to lead Jerome over Canyon Ridge. Aiden Wallace was the winning pitcher for the Tigers lasting six innings, allowing 12 hits and nine runs while striking out two and walking one. Johnny Ramsey threw one inning in relief out of the bullpen. Alex Alcala took the loss for Canyon Ridge surrendering nine runs on eight hits over three innings, striking out three. Jerome finished with 20 hits in the game. Wesley Prestwich 4/5 4 RBIs, Hayden Gilmore 3/6 2B and Aiden Wallace 2/3 led the Tigers at the plate. Jerome stole six bases with McDonald with two. Canyon Ridge racked up 12 hits. Alcala 2/2, Laine Anderson 2/3, and Connor Capps 2/4 led Canyon Ridge at the plate.

Twin Falls 15, Burley 3: BURLEY — The Bruins outhit the Bobcats 14-5 on the Twin Falls win. Otho Savage led things off on the hill for Twin Falls and lasted four innings, allowing three hits and two runs while striking out ten and walking zero. Peyton Beck started for Burley and surrendered ten runs on eight hits over one and one-third innings, striking out two and walking one. Tate Larson and Kyler Robinson entered the game from the bullpen, throwing three innings and two-thirds of an inning respectively. Savage was 3-for-3 with 2 doubles 2 RBIs and Nolan Hardesty, Cooper Thompson, Gary Ford, Jace Mahlke, and Wyatt Solosabal each had two hits for the Bruins. Josiah Robins went 2-for-2 including a triple at the plate to lead Burley in hits.

Glenns Ferry 15, Horseshoe Bend 5: GLENNS FERRY — Nick Hernandez started for the Pilots went three and two-thirds innings allowing five hits, five runs with seven strikeouts and five walks. Josue Mesillas followed. The Pilots outhit the Mustangs 12-5. Blake Chafin led the offense going 3-for-4 with 2 RBIs and had three stolen bases, Josue Mesillas 1/3 2B 2 RBIs, Nick Hernandez 2/3 3B 2 RBIs, Justice Schraeder 2/3 and Parker Martinez 2/2 2 RBIs.

Declo 19, Rockland 3: DECLO — The Hornets had 15 hits and the Bulldogs only two.

Softball

Game 1 Twin Falls 20, Burley 10 (6 innings)

Game 2 Twin Falls 13, Burley 3 (5 innings)

TWIN FALLS — Sydney McMurdie got the win for Twin Falls in game 1 in six innings allowing eight hits, six runs with eight strikeouts. Kambri Beck took the loss in four innings for Burley allowing 14 hits and 19 runs with two strikeouts. Twin Falls had 15 hits and Burley had nine. Aubrey Fuchs had three hits including a walk-off homerun and Molly Hodge also had three hits and drove in four runs for the Bruins. Beck led the Bobcats offense going 2-for-3. In game 2, Tara Call recorded her first win for Twin Falls. She surrendered three runs on three hits in five innings with four strikeouts and one walk. Hailey Vaughn took the loss for Burley in two and a third innings allowing six hits and six runs with three strikeouts. Sydney Jund hit a Bruins homerun and had three RBIs, Reagan Rex went 3-for-3 including a triple and four stolen bases and McMurdie was 2-for-3.

Game 1 Wendell 17, Wood River 1 (3 innings)

Game 2 Wood River 12, Wendell 2

WENDELL – Ana Scott was 2-for-2 with a grand slam, a double and six RBIs in the Trojana win in game 1. Jordyn Young was 1-for-2 with a double and two RBIs. In game 2, Scott was 1-for-2 including a homerun and Jenna Wensink was 1-for-2 including a double.

Game 1 Mountain Home 16, Minico 2

Game 1 Mountain Home 11, Minico 1

Game 1 Thunder Ridge 25, Canyon Ridge 6

Game 2 Thunder Ridge 22, Canyon Ridge 2

Glenns Ferry 18, Horseshoe Bend 3

Tennis

Twin Falls 12, Mountain Home 0

@Twin Falls

Singles:

No. 1—Noah Cox, Twin Falls def. Aaron Bennett Agner, Mountain Home, 6-0 , 6-0 , -;

No. 2—Brett McQueen, Twin Falls def. Roland Archuleta, Mountain Home, 6-0 , 6-0 , —- ;

No. 3—Jackson Parker, Twin Falls def. Waylon Monasterio, Mountain Home, 6-0 , 6-1 , -;

No. 1—Mazie Walter, Twin Falls def. Korra Simler, Mountain Home, 6-0 , 6-0 , -;

No. 2—Libby Traveller, Twin Falls def. Ashley Zakrzewski, Mountain Home, 6-0 , 6-1 , —- ;

No. 3—Lea Lambert, Twin Falls def. Abigail Pederson, Mountain Home, 6-7 , 7-6 , 1-0 ;

Doubles:

No. 1—Kurtis Christensen, Twin Falls—Carson Broadbent, Twin Falls def. Darius Brantley, Mountain Home—Gareth Brantley, Mountain Home, 6-0 , 6-0 , —- ;

No. 2—Alexander Coates, Twin Falls—Colton Ward, Twin Falls def. Griffin Stiegelmeier, Mountain Home—Michael Agger, Mountain Home, 6-1 , 6-1 , -;

No. 1—Kenadee Egbert, Twin Falls—Shelby Traveller, Twin Falls def. Madison Spencer, Mountain Home—Illeana Buckholz, Mountain Home, 6-0 , 6-0 , -;

No. 2—Hannah Hurd, Twin Falls—Hannah Tolley, Twin Falls def. Default Default, Mountain Home—default default, Mountain Home, -, -, -;

No. 2—Ella Hollenstein, Twin Falls—Austin Welch, Twin Falls def. default default, Mountain Home—Default Default, Mountain Home, -, -, -;

No. 1—Emma Cox, Twin Falls—Mason Ward, Twin Falls def. Kent Clark, Mountain Home—Omaya Simler, Mountain Home, 6-0 , 6-1 , -;

Burley 12, Jerome 0

@Burley

Singles:

No. 1—Dallen Larsen, Burley def. Colton Anderson, Jerome, 6-1 , 6-0

No. 2—Ryan Gerratt, Burley def. Omar Gonzalez, Jerome, 6-2 , 6-2

No. 3—Brayden Hollingsworth, Burley def. Raif Cockrell, Jerome, 6-0 , 6-0

No. 1—Sadie Cook, Burley def. Leah Houston, Jerome, 6-2 , 6-0

No. 2—Katri Beck, Burley def. Emme Stuckman, Jerome, 6-0 , 6-0

No. 3—Grace Miller, Burley def. Alex Keller, Jerome, 6-0 , 6-0

Doubles:

No. 1—Will Praegitzer, Burley—Porter Pickett, Burley def. Isaiah Steele, Jerome—Porter Prescott, Jerome, 6-2 , 6-4

No. 2—Alec Alcocer, Burley—Paxton Lynch, Burley def. Chandler Couch , Jerome—Deacon Ellis , Jerome, 6-2 , 6-3

No. 1—Sylvia Heiner, Burley—Anna Linzy, Burley def. Bryleigh Merritt, Jerome—Hallie Ellis, Jerome, 6-4 , 6-2

No. 2—Terin Garrard, Burley—Andi Bulkeley, Burley def. Allyson Boyd, Jerome—Talisha Peiffer , Jerome, 6-0 , 6-0

No. 1—Adam Kloepfer, Burley—Christina Cook, Burley def. Jameson Stoker, Jerome—Esmeralda Vergara, Jerome, 6-0 , 6-0

No. 2—Wesley Lind, Burley—Brinley Yeck, Burley def. Sagen Smith, Jerome—Gracie Ellis , Jerome, 6-1 , 6-0

Canyon Ridge 2, Wood River 10

Singles:

No. 1—Benjamin Boccabella, Wood River def. Diosh Uraun, Canyon Ridge, 6-0 , 6-2 , -;

No. 2—Carter Powell, Canyon Ridge def. Cody McKinnon, Wood River, 5-7 , 6-3 , 6-4 ;

No. 3—Jack Jensen, Canyon Ridge def. John Tumalo, Wood River, 6-0 , 6-2 , -;

No. 1—Jessica Popke, Wood River def. Tayla Stevens, Canyon Ridge, 6-2 , 6-2 , -;

No. 2—Taylor Merrick, Wood River def. Matti-Skye Macallister, Canyon Ridge, 6-0 , 6-1 , -;

No. 3—Cedar Shapard, Wood River def. Afton Bates, Canyon Ridge, 6-0 , 6-1 , -;

Doubles:

No. 1—Jake Simon, Wood River—Gus Sabina, Wood River def. Jackson Greene, Canyon Ridge—Tanner Stevens, Canyon Ridge, 6-1 , 6-1 , -;

No. 2—Chase Schwartz, Wood River—Garin Beste, Wood River def. Braden Martin, Canyon Ridge—Swayam Lotake, Canyon Ridge, 6-0 , 6-1 , -;

No. 1—Simon Weekes, Wood River—Meg Keating, Wood River def. Asher Alexander, Canyon Ridge—Megan Peacock, Canyon Ridge, 7-6 , 6-1 , -;

No. 2—Daniel Ziesing, Wood River—Elizabeth Clayton, Wood River def. Hunter Barlow, Canyon Ridge—Phoebe Bates, Canyon Ridge, 6-2 , 7-5 , -;

No. 1—Tenney Barrow, Wood River—Sofia Calcagno, Wood River def. Frances Roberts, Canyon Ridge—Madeleine Roberts, Canyon Ridge, 7-6 (5), 3-6 , 6-4 ;

No. 2—Maeve Coffelt, Wood River—Lucy Ford, Wood River def. Camryn Humble, Canyon Ridge—Grace Williams, Canyon Ridge, 6-3 , 6-1 , -;

Wednesday results

Golf

@ Rivers Edge

Boys:

Team Results: 1. Declo, 361; 2. Filer, 374; 3. Wendell, 387.

Individuals: 1. Braden Brown, Gooding, 76; 2. Jaxon Smyer, Declo, 79; 3. Jett Shaw, Dietrich, 80.

Girls:

Team Results: 1. Filer, 464; 2. Declo, 490.

Individuals: 1. Aliza Schroeder, Filer, 102: 2. Jaidyn Turner, Declo, 104; 3. McKynlee Kliegl, Filer, 116.

Friday schedule

Baseball

Filer/Kimberly/Wood River/Buhl/Bear Lake/Teton/American Falls/Sugar-Salem @ 27th Annual Buhl Mid-Season Classic

Buhl Field:

10 a.m.—American Falls vs. Buhl

12:15 p.m.—Sugar-Salem vs. Bear Lake

2:30 p.m.—American Falls vs. Bear Lake

4:45 p.m.—Teton vs. Buhl

Kimberly Field:

10 a.m.—Wood River vs. Kimberly

12:15 p.m.—Teton vs. Filer

2:30 p.m.—Wood River vs. Filer

4:45 p.m.—Sugar-Salem vs. Kimberly

Softball

Declo/Filer/Wood River/Kimberly/Buhl/McCall -Donnelly/Weiser/South Fremont/Shelley/ Sugar-Salem/Teton @ 14th Annual Lady Dawg Spring ClassicSoftball

Field One:

10 a.m.—Kimberly vs Sugar-Salem

11:45 a.m.—Filer vs Shelley

1:30 p.m.—Buhl vs Sugar-Salem

3:15 p.m.—Kimberly vs Shelley

5 p.m.—McCall vs Filer

Field Two:

10 a.m. -Wood River vs Teton

11:45 a.m. -South Fremont vs Declo

1:30 p.m.—Wood River vs McCall

3:15 p.m.—Teton vs Declo

5 p.m.—Buhl vs South Fremont

Rodeo

District 6 – Filer

Tennis

Minico @ Bonneville 3:30 p.m.

Track

Raft River/Oakley/Murtaugh/Lighthouse Christian/Hansen/Hagerman/Carey @ Neal Wyatt at Oakley 10 a.m.

Minico/Canyon Ridge/Twin Falls/Wood River GBC Conference Meet @ Minico 1 p.m.

Valley/Shoshone/Richfield/Castleford/Glenn Ferry @ Valley Relays

Jerome @ Kimberly 2 p.m.

