Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup: Baseball, softball, golf and tennis results

Friday, May 6 Results
Baseball
3A District Tournament
Kimberly 2, Filer 0 District Champion
KIMBERLY – The #1 Bulldogs outhit the #2 Wildcats 7-3 in the championship game. Winning Kimberly pitcher Brennan Chappel threw a complete seven inning game giving up three hits with eight strikeouts. For Filer, Chase Rose took the loss allowing seven hits and two runs with two strikeouts. River Chadwick led the Bulldogs 2-for-3 with two RBIs, Jordan Flameling, Race Widmier, Jacob Cummins, Jacob Lloyd and Parker Stringham each had a hit. For Filer, Jacob Metcalf, Jonah DeLeon and Wyatt Phillips each had a hit. #3 Buhl is at #2 Filer on Tuesday @ 5 p.m. in a loser out game. The winner to State Play-in on Saturday, May 14 at Pocatello @1 p.m.
Buhl 9, Gooding 1
BUHL – The Indians did not ever trail in the loser out win over the Senators. Buhl pitcher Jayme Ramos went seven innings allowing one run on five hits with four strikeouts and no walks. Wick Church Church started the game for Gooding and lasted three and a third innings, allowing seven hits and three runs while striking out four. Bryce Patterson and Reagan Sermon entered the game as relief, throwing one and two-thirds innings and one inning respectively. Buhl outhit Gooding 11-5. Garret Theurer 2-for-3, Remington Higley 2-for-4, Damian Craner 2-for-2 and Jackson Allen 2-for-3 2B 3B 3RBI were the leaders at the plate for Filer and Brooks Norby 2-for-3 2B for Gooding. #3 Buhl is at #2 Filer on Tuesday @5 p.m.
3A District Tournament
Filer 11, Gooding 1
GOODING – The #2 Filer Wildcats eliminated the #1 Gooding Senators from the 3A District Tournament. The Senators held the 1-0 lead after three innings and the Wildcats tied the score in the top of the fourth and from there it was all Filer scoring four in the fifth, one in the sixth and five in the seventh. For the Wildcats, Sydney Snyder threw five innings allowing no hits or runs with three strikeouts and two walks. Jasmine Earl pitched two innings in relief and gave up three hits, one run with one strikeout. Gooding started pitcher Maelynn Durham and she allowed three hits and two runs over four and a third innings with seven strikeouts and one walk. Alx Roe and Kathryn Sliman came in relief. For the Wildcats, Kamrin Barnes 3-for-4 2B 1RBI, Gracie Brooks 2-for-4 2 2B 2RBIs, Reegan Carter 2-for-4 2 2B 3RBIs and Sydney Snyder 2-for-4 2B 3RBIs. For Gooding, Kiera Patterson 1-for-3, Kathryn Sliman 1-for-2 and Madison Kulhanek 1-for-3. #2 Filer will play #4 Kimberly at Buhl on Tuesday @ 4 p.m. in a loser out game. The winner will play #3 Buhl at 6 p.m. also on Tuesday in the championship game.
Buhl 3, Kimberly 1
BUHL – Both Buhl pitcher Trinity Tvrdy and Kimberly pitcher Mallory Kelsey tossed strong games with Tvrdy getting the win allowing two hits and one run in seven innings with 11 strikeouts. Kelsey ended with the loss surrendering three runs on five hits in six innings with three strikeouts. Demsi Strickler 2-for-3 led the Indians and Kindra Azevedo 1-for-2 HR 2RBIs. For the Bulldogs at the plate, Alyssa Poulsen 1-for-3 and Emily Hanchey 1-for-3 2B. #4 Kimberly will play #2 Filer on Tuesday at Buhl @4 p.m. in a loser out game with the winner to face #3 Buhl on Tuesday @6 p.m. (District Championship -if undefeated).
Glenns Ferry 15, Rimrock 4
GLENNS FERRY – Glenns Ferry pitcher Madi Fink picked up the win over Rimrock in five innings allowing four runs on five hits and six strikeouts. The Pilots outhit the Raiders 12-5. At the plate for Glenns Ferry, Kyan Jackson 3-for-4, Jolette Duarte 2-for-3 4RBIs, Fink 2-for-2, Kambelle King 2-for-3 3B 4RBIs and Quinn King 2-for-4 2B 1RBI.
Tennis
May 5 @Canyon Ridge
Canyon Ridge 7, Minico 5
Singles:
No. 1 - Dylan Larsen, Minico def. Jack Jensen, Canyon Ridge , 7-6 (11), 6-4 , -;
No. 2 - Diosh Uraun, Canyon Ridge def. Daniel Gonzalez Alvarez, Minico , 6-0 , 6-0 , -;
No. 3 - Carter Powell, Canyon Ridge def. Hendrix Smith, Minico , 6-0 , 6-0 , -;
No. 1 - Tayla Stevens, Canyon Ridge def. Shari Tanner, Minico 6-1 , 6-3 , -;
No. 2 - Elaina Heath, Minico def. Matti-Skye Macallister, Canyon Ridge , 6-2 , 6-0 , -;
No. 3 - Emma Pierson, Canyon Ridge def. Edie Payton, Minico 6-1 , 6-0 , -;
Doubles:
No. 1 - Jackson Greene, - Tanner Stevens, Canyon Ridge def. Easton Arthur, - Dylan Larsen, Minico , 6-4 , 7-5 , -;
No. 2 - Oakland Edwards, - Crew Smith, Minico def. Braden Martin, - Swayam Lotake, Canyon Ridge , 4-6 , 7-5 , 7-6 (5);
No. 1 - Frances Roberts, - Madeleine Roberts, Canyon Ridge def. Kylie Dansie, - Trista Gates, Minico L, 6-0 , 6-1 , -;
No. 2 - Elliett Hemsley, - Marley Smith, Minico def. Camryn Humble, - Grace Williams, Canyon Ridge 6-4 , 2-6 , 6-3 ;
No. 1 - Asher Alexander, - Megan Peacock, Canyon Ridge def. Brightyn Hartley, - Joseph Link, Minico 6-2 , 6-1 , -;
No. 2 - Jamie Tanner, - Hyram Garner, Minico def. Hunter Barlow, - Phoebe Bates, Canyon Ridge, 6-2 , 7-5 , -;