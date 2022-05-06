Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup: Baseball, softball, golf and tennis results

3A District Tournament

Filer 11, Gooding 1

GOODING – The #2 Filer Wildcats eliminated the #1 Gooding Senators from the 3A District Tournament. The Senators held the 1-0 lead after three innings and the Wildcats tied the score in the top of the fourth and from there it was all Filer scoring four in the fifth, one in the sixth and five in the seventh. For the Wildcats, Sydney Snyder threw five innings allowing no hits or runs with three strikeouts and two walks. Jasmine Earl pitched two innings in relief and gave up three hits, one run with one strikeout. Gooding started pitcher Maelynn Durham and she allowed three hits and two runs over four and a third innings with seven strikeouts and one walk. Alx Roe and Kathryn Sliman came in relief. For the Wildcats, Kamrin Barnes 3-for-4 2B 1RBI, Gracie Brooks 2-for-4 2 2B 2RBIs, Reegan Carter 2-for-4 2 2B 3RBIs and Sydney Snyder 2-for-4 2B 3RBIs. For Gooding, Kiera Patterson 1-for-3, Kathryn Sliman 1-for-2 and Madison Kulhanek 1-for-3. #2 Filer will play #4 Kimberly at Buhl on Tuesday @ 4 p.m. in a loser out game. The winner will play #3 Buhl at 6 p.m. also on Tuesday in the championship game.