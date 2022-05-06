Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup: Baseball, softball, golf and tennis results plus Friday's schedule

Thursday’s Results

BaseballGlenns Ferry 10, Rimrock 0

GLENNS FERRY – Glenns Ferry pitcher Nick Hernandez didn’t allow a single run throwing a complete game shutout in the win over Rimrock. Hernandez gave up one hit over five innings with six strikeouts. Hernandez, Blake Chafin, Wyatt Castagneto, Gage Peak, Josue Mesillas, Alan Mesillas and Allen Deleon all had a hit for the Pilots. Alex Martinez had the single Raiders hit and Pedro Varela took the loss for Rimrock.

2A District Tournament

Declo 11, Wendell 9

WENDELL – The score was tied 6-6 with Declo batting in the top of the sixth when Dalton Powell doubled scoring two runs. For the Hornets, Powell was 2-for-4 2B 2RBIs, Will Garrard 2-for-4 3 RBIs and Deagon Edgar 2-for-4 1RBI. Declo started pitcher Treg Zaharias who threw two and one-third innings giving up six hits, six runs with three strikeouts and three walks. Kyden Murdock went three and two-thirds with one hit, two runs with three walks and three strikeouts, and Powell followed pitched one inning. Wendell started Cooper Jones pitched four and two-thirds innings allowing seven hits, six runs with three walks and seven strikeouts. Alex Hirai threw two and a third innings in relief. At the plate for Wendell, Jones 2-for-5 1RBI, Zach Woodward 2-for-4 2RBIs and Flex Low 2-for-4 1RBI. The 2A District Championship Game will be on Tuesday, May 10 at Declo @ 4 p.m.

4A District Tournament

Mountain Home 6, Burley 1 (Play-in Game)

BURLEY – #7 Mountain Home defeated #6 Burley in the district play-in game eliminating the Bobcats. Mountain Home pitcher Chase Southern picked up the seven-inning win allowing four hits, one run with three walks and 10 strikeouts. The Tigers batting leaders were Jett Floyd 2-for-4 and Chase Southern 2-for-4 2RBIs. Burley pitcher Peyton Beck took the seven-inning loss allowing seven hits, six runs with one walk and four strikeouts. Josiah Robins was 2-for-3 for Burley. #7 Mountain Home will play #3 Minico on Saturday at Wood River @11 a.m.

Softball 4A District Tournament Minico 8, Canyon Ridge 2 (Play-in Game)

TWIN FALLS –#7 Minico won the district play-in game over #6 Canyon Ridge eliminating the Riverhawks. Spartan pitcher Kennedy Phillips pitched the complete seven inning game for the win allowing six hits, two runs with one walk and one strikeout. Bailey Sligar took the loss for the Riverhawks also in seven innings giving up 15 hits, eight runs with seven strikeouts and two walks. Sherae Simmons 3-for-3 1RBI, Averie Page 2-for-3 1RBI and Riley Neilson 2-for-4 2B 3B 3RBIs and Kloie Ottley 3-for-4 2B 1RBI were the batting leaders for Minico. For the Riverhawks, Elsie Summerfield 2-for-3 2B and Rylee Thomson 2-for-3 1RBI. Minico will play #3 Wood River on Saturday at Mountain Home @11 a.m.

GolfMay 4 @Jackpot

The Kimberly High School golf teams won the 2A-3A Invite at Jackpot Golf Course. The Kimberly boys shot a team score of 321, the Community School was second with a team score of 341, and Declo was third with a team score of 360.

Individual boys:

1. Toby Heider (Kimberly) 71

2. Jett Shaw (Dietrich) 75

3. Jameson Harper (Kimberly) 76

4. Braden Brown (Gooding) 79

5. Kyler Kelly (Buhl) 82

The Kimberly girls shot a team score of 360, Filer was second with a team score of 454, and Lighthouse was third with a team score of 457.

Individual girls:

1. Reece Garey (Kimberly) 83

2. Karlin McLean (Community School) 89

3. Whitney Ward (Kimberly) 91

4. Alli Stastny (Kimberly) 92

5. Ellie Stastny (Kimberly) 94

TennisMay 4 @Wood River

Twin Falls 6, Wood River 6

Singles:

No. 1—Noah Cox, Twin Falls def. Benjamin Boccabella, Wood River, 6-1 , 6-4 , -;

No. 2—Brett McQueen, Twin Falls def. John Tumalo, Wood River,, 6-0 , 6-1 , -;

No. 3—Andrei Romanchenko, Twin Falls def. Cody Mckinnon, Wood River, 6-1 , 3-6 , 6-1 ;

No. 1—Mazie Walter, Twin Falls def. Jessica Popke, Wood River,, 6-4 , 6-4 , -;

No. 2—Maddox Nickum, Wood River, def. Libby Traveller, Twin Falls 6-0 , 2-6 , 6-4 ;

No. 3—Elizabeth Clayton, Wood River, def. Lea Lambert, Twin Falls 6-1 , 6-0 , -;

Doubles:

No. 1—Jake Simon,—Gus Sabina, Wood River, def. Kurtis Christensen,—Carson Broadbent, Twin Falls 7-5 , 6-2 , -;

No. 2—Garin Beste,—Chase Schwartz, Wood River, def. Alexander Coates,—Colton Ward, Twin Falls 6-4 , 6-2 , -;

No. 1—Kenadee Egbert,—Shelby Traveller, Twin Falls def. Tenney Barrow—Sofia Calcagno, Wood River, 7-6 , 6-0 , -;

No. 2—Taylor Merrick,—Lucy Ford, Wood River, def. Hannah Hurd,—Hannah Tolley, Twin Falls, 6-2 , 6-1 , -;

No. 1—Simon Weekes,—Meg Keating, Wood River, def. Emma Cox,—Mason Ward, Twin Falls, 6-2 , 6-2 , -;

No. 2—Kate Swenson,—Jackson Parker, Twin Falls def. Daniel Ziesing,—Meave Coffelt, Wood River, 2-6 , 6-2 , 6-4 ;

Friday’s Schedule

Baseball3A District Tournament

Game 3 – Game 3—#2 Filer @ #1 Kimberly 5 p.m. (Winner to State) Championship Game

Game 4—Game 4—#4 Gooding @ #3 Buhl 5 p.m. Loser out Consolation

Softball3A District Tournament

Game 3 –Game 3 – #2 Filer @#1 Gooding 5 p.m. loser out 5 p.m. (Winner to State)

Game 4 – Game 4 – #4 Kimberly @ #3 Buhl 5 p.m. 5 p.m.

Rimrock @Glenns Ferry 4:30 p.m.

RodeoDistrict 5 – Carey 7 p.m.

District 6 – Burley

TennisSun Valley Community School/Gooding @Hillcrest Invite, Idaho Falls TBA

Burley/Twin Falls/Jerome/Canyon Ridge/Minico/Wood River @Eastern Idaho Invite 9 a.m.

Golf3A District @Canyon Springs 9 a.m.

Track Filer/Buhl @Pilgrim Invite at New Plymouth High School 1 p.m.

Quad Twin Falls/Kimberly/Gooding Last Chance @Canyon Ridge Invite 4 p.m.

