Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup: Baseball, softball and golf

Thursday’s Results

BaseballGlenns Ferry 16, Wilder 4

WILDER – Glenns Ferry jumped out early with eight runs in the first inning. Winning Glenns Ferry pitcher Wyatt Castagneto allowed two hits and four runs over four and two-thirds innings with 11 strikeouts. Jesus Ortiz threw one-third inning in relief. Marco Martinez took the loss for Wilder allowing 16 hits and 16 runs over four innings with five strikeouts and one walk. Nick Hernandez led the Pilots going 3-for-4 3B HR 2RBIs

Game 1 Buhl 12, Gooding 11

Game 2 Buhl 7, Gooding 6

BUHL – In the first game, it came down to the wire on Thursday, with Buhl taking the victory on a dramatic walk-off single in the late innings that sealed their victory over Gooding. The Indians trailed 11-10 in the bottom of the seventh inning when Remington Higley singled on the first pitch of the at bat, scoring two runs. Jayme Ramos started for Buhl and surrendered eight runs on five hits over four and two-thirds innings, striking out three. Wick Church was on the hill for Gooding and lasted three and a third innings, allowing five hits and six runs. Zander Gonzales threw two and two-thirds innings in relief out of the bullpen. For Buhl, Damian Craner was 3-for-4 2RBI and Remington Higley 2-for-3 4RBIs. Gooding totaled nine hits with Zander Gonzales 2-for-4 and Wick Church 2-for-5 1RBI leading. In game 2, Buhl trailed 6-3 entering the sixth inning and scored four runs for the win. Buhl pitcher Jackson Allen went three and one-third innings giving up three hits, five runs with five walks and three strikeouts. Remington Higley came in relief. Gooding pitcher Bryce Patterson pitched six and a third innings allowing six runs with eight hits two walks and 11 strikeouts. Cade Page came in and pitched one-third inning in relief. Buhl batting leaders were Damian Craner 3-for-3, Remington Higley 2-for-3 and Ethan Roland 2-for-4 1RBI. Gooding batting Brooks Norby 3-for-4 2RBIs and Braden Martin 3-for-3 1RBI.

SoftballGlenns Ferry 17, Wilder 2

WILDER – For the Pilots, Alondra Duenas was 2-for-4 and Kambelle King 3-for-4 2RBIs led Glenns Ferry in the road win over Wilder. Madi Fink took the win in five innings giving up three hits and two runs with seven strikeouts and four walks.

Game 1 Wood River 14, Minico 2

Game 2 Wood River 15, Minico 12

RUPERT – In game 1, Wood River pitcher, Makenzie Nelson took the win in five innings allowing three hits and two runs with six strikeouts and one walk. Nelson was 2-for-3 1RBI, Grendal Sprong 2-for-3 HR 5RBIs, RaeAnne Slone 2-for-2 1RBI and Olivia Adams 3-for-4 2RBIs led the Wolverines at the plate in the win over the Spartans. Nelson took the win in five innings allowing three hits and two runs with six strikeouts and one walk. Hailey Higley went three innings with 12 hits, 13 run one walk and one strikeout and Kennedy Phillips in relief for two innings. Kloie Ottley, Dani Amzriz and Phillips each had a hit. In game 2, Caroline Seaward picked up the win for Wood River in four innings allowing 15 hits, 12 runs with three walks and two strikeouts with Nelson throwing one inning in relief. Nelson was 3-for-4 and Sprong 3-for-4 2B 2RBIs. For Minico, Sherae Timmins, Ottley and Averie Page each had three hits. Phillips took the loss in three innings giving up 16 hits, 13 runs with one strikeout and two strikeouts.

Game 1 Filer 14, Buhl 7

Game 2 Filer 11, Buhl 5

FILER – Game 1, Xia Robles-Pierce was 3-for-4 2B 3B 4RBI leading Filer over Buhl. Filer starting pitcher Sydney Snyder went five innings and surrendered three hits, three runs, eight walks while striking out six. Buhl starting pitcher Trinity Tvrdy allowed 17 hits and 14 runs over six innings, striking out five with five walks. The Wildcats tallied 17 hits leading was Pierce, Gracie Brooks 2-for-4 HR 4RBIs and Mariah Thomas 3-for-4. Buhl batting leaders were Justine Payne 2-for-5 2B 1 RBI and Emma Henson 3-for-4 2B 3RBIs. Game 2, Gracie Brooks 3-for-4 2B 3B 13RBI, Nikaela Higley 3-for-4 1RBI, Mariah Thomas 2-for-4 2B 1RBI, Jasmine Earl 2-for-4 2B HR 2RBIs, Gracie Brooks 3-for-4 2B 3B 3RBIs and Reegan Carter 2-for-4 led Filer in the win over Buhl. The leaders for the Indians at the plate, Kaycie Theurer 2-for-3 2 2B and Kindra Azevedo 2-for-3. Earl got the win for Filer in five innings allowing five runs on eight hits and three strikeouts and Pierce threw three innings in relief. Buhl starting pitcher Demsi Strickler worked three innings and allowed 13 hits and nine runs and gave up a homerun to Earl. Tvrdy followed and threw three innings in relief.

GolfGooding Invite April 28

Boys

1st Team: Gooding 358

1. Braden Brown, Gooding, 77; 2. Karsen Lemoyn, Wendell, 82; 3. Cooper Pavkov, Gooding, 83.

Girls

No team score

1. Macy Pearson, Buhl, 89; 2. Aspen Eckert, Buhl, 92; 3. Kinley Kendall, Wendell, 109.

Both the Kimberly Boys and Girls defeated a dozen other teams from eastern Idaho to win the Snake River Invitational in Blackfoot on April 28.

The Kimberly boys shot a team total of 321, Toby Heider-75, Jameson Harper-78, Aidan Murphy-83, Joe Hopkins-85, Chase Mollerup-86

The Kimberly girls shot a team total of 349, Reece Garey-80 (medalist), Alli Stastny-87, Ellie Stastny-88, Marissa McCallum-94, Danielle Price-105

Kimberly hosts the District 4—2A and 3A invite next week on May 4th at Jackpot Golf Course.

Friday’s Schedule

Baseball Burley @Jerome 4 p.m.

Declo @Firth 4 p.m.

Minico @Wood River DH 3/5 p.m.

Mountain Home @Twin Falls DH 3/5 p.m.

SoftballGlenns Ferry @Declo 4 p.m.

Jerome @Burley DH 3/5 p.m.

Canyon Ridge @Wood River 3:30 p.m.

Mountain Home @Twin Falls DH 3/5 p.m.

Notus @Wendell 4:30 p.m.

RodeoDistrict 5 – Gooding 7 p.m.

District 6 – Oakley

TennisBurley @Eastern Idaho Invite

Sugar-Salem @Canyon Ridge 3 p.m.

Sugar-Salem @Twin Falls 4 p.m.

Wood River @Capital Tournament TBA

TrackRaft River/Oakley/Canyon Ridge/Wood River/Burley/Idaho Falls/Skyline @Tiger/Grizz Invitational at Idaho Fall 1 p.m.

Jerome/Mountain Home/Twin Falls/Kimberly/Minico @Skyview Invite 3:30 p.m.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0