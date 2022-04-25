Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup: Baseball and softball

Monday, April 25 Results
Baseball
Declo 6, American Falls 0
Wood River 7, Jerome 4
Game 1 Kimberly 12, Gooding 0
Jackson Cummins threw a perfect game.
Game 2 Kimberly 22, Gooding 1
Softball
Wendell 8, Lighthouse Christian 7
Game 1 Gooding 8, Kimberly 1
Game 2 Gooding 6, Kimberly 5 9 innings
Game 1 Jerome 15, Canyon Ridge 2
Game 2 Jerome 14, Canyon Ridge 3
Game 1: Declo 21 AF 6 -
Brynn Silcock led the hornets going 5-5 followed by Saige Wickle going 4-5 with 4 RBIs. Katelynn Koyle pitched all 5 innings giving up 4 hits and pitching 2 strikeouts.
Game 2: Declo 26 AF 9 - Katelynn Koyle went 4-4 with 2 RBIs, Lilly Mallory went 3-3 with 3 RBIs, and Aspen Peterson with 2 RBIs. Hornets had 23 RBIs total for the game. Katelynn Koyle pitched 3 and a half innings with 3 strikeouts and 3 hits given. Aspen Peterson pitched half an inning giving up 2 hits.
Tuesday, April 26 Schedule
Baseball
Buhl @Wendell 4 p.m.
Declo @Filer 4 p.m.
Jerome @ Burley 4 p.m.
North Star @ Glenns Ferry 5:30 p.m.
Twin Falls @Minico 5 p.m.
Canyon Ridge @Wood River 3:30 p.m.
Softball
Buhl @Burley DH 3/5 p.m.
Canyon Ridge @Filer DH 3:30/5 p.m.
Garden Valley @Glenns Ferry 4:30 p.m.
Twin Falls @Thunder Ridge at Idaho Falls 3:30/5:30 p.m.
Tennis
Burley @Jerome 4 p.m. CSI
Sugar-Salem @ Sun Valley Community School 1 p.m.
Gooding @Sun Valley Community School 2 p.m.
Canyon Ridge @Wood River 4 p.m.
Twin Falls @Mountain Home 1 p.m.
Golf
Jerome/Mountain Home/Twin Falls/Wood River/Burley/Buhl at Canyon Ridge Invite, Boys @Twin Falls Muni 10 a.m.
Jerome/Mountain Home/Twin Falls/Wood River/Burley/Buhl at Canyon Ridge, Girls @Canyon Springs 9 a.m.
Declo/Oakley/Kimberly/Sun Valley Community School/Valley, Filer @TF Muni 2 p.m.
Track
Richfield/Murtaugh/Castleford/Carey @Fred Simpson Invite at Butte 1 p.m.