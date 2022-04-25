 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup

Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup: Baseball and softball

  • 0
Kimberly plays Gooding JV

Kimberly JV takes on Gooding on Monday, April 25, 2022, at Kimberly High School in Kimberly.

 PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS

Monday, April 25 Results

Baseball

Declo 6, American Falls 0

Wood River 7, Jerome 4

Game 1 Kimberly 12, Gooding 0

Jackson Cummins threw a perfect game.

Game 2 Kimberly 22, Gooding 1

Softball

Wendell 8, Lighthouse Christian 7

Game 1 Gooding 8, Kimberly 1

Game 2 Gooding 6, Kimberly 5 9 innings

Game 1 Jerome 15, Canyon Ridge 2

Game 2 Jerome 14, Canyon Ridge 3

Game 1: Declo 21 AF 6 -

Brynn Silcock led the hornets going 5-5 followed by Saige Wickle going 4-5 with 4 RBIs. Katelynn Koyle pitched all 5 innings giving up 4 hits and pitching 2 strikeouts.

People are also reading…

Game 2: Declo 26 AF 9 - Katelynn Koyle went 4-4 with 2 RBIs, Lilly Mallory went 3-3 with 3 RBIs, and Aspen Peterson with 2 RBIs. Hornets had 23 RBIs total for the game. Katelynn Koyle pitched 3 and a half innings with 3 strikeouts and 3 hits given. Aspen Peterson pitched half an inning giving up 2 hits.

Tuesday, April 26 Schedule

Baseball

Buhl @Wendell 4 p.m.

Declo @Filer 4 p.m.

Jerome @ Burley 4 p.m.

North Star @ Glenns Ferry 5:30 p.m.

Twin Falls @Minico 5 p.m.

Canyon Ridge @Wood River 3:30 p.m.

Softball

Buhl @Burley DH 3/5 p.m.

Canyon Ridge @Filer DH 3:30/5 p.m.

Garden Valley @Glenns Ferry 4:30 p.m.

Twin Falls @Thunder Ridge at Idaho Falls 3:30/5:30 p.m.

Tennis

Burley @Jerome 4 p.m. CSI

Sugar-Salem @ Sun Valley Community School 1 p.m.

Gooding @Sun Valley Community School 2 p.m.

Canyon Ridge @Wood River 4 p.m.

Twin Falls @Mountain Home 1 p.m.

Golf

Jerome/Mountain Home/Twin Falls/Wood River/Burley/Buhl at Canyon Ridge Invite, Boys @Twin Falls Muni 10 a.m.

Jerome/Mountain Home/Twin Falls/Wood River/Burley/Buhl at Canyon Ridge, Girls @Canyon Springs 9 a.m.

Declo/Oakley/Kimberly/Sun Valley Community School/Valley, Filer @TF Muni 2 p.m.

Track

Richfield/Murtaugh/Castleford/Carey @Fred Simpson Invite at Butte 1 p.m.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Kremlin says exclusion of Russian athletes from Wimbledon is 'unacceptable'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News