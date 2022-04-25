Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup: Baseball and softball

Monday, April 25 Results

Brynn Silcock led the hornets going 5-5 followed by Saige Wickle going 4-5 with 4 RBIs. Katelynn Koyle pitched all 5 innings giving up 4 hits and pitching 2 strikeouts.

Game 2: Declo 26 AF 9 - Katelynn Koyle went 4-4 with 2 RBIs, Lilly Mallory went 3-3 with 3 RBIs, and Aspen Peterson with 2 RBIs. Hornets had 23 RBIs total for the game. Katelynn Koyle pitched 3 and a half innings with 3 strikeouts and 3 hits given. Aspen Peterson pitched half an inning giving up 2 hits.