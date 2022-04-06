Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup: Baseball and softball

Tuesday’s Results

BaseballDeclo 17, Malad 13

Burley 12, Mountain Home 1

Twin Falls 11, Wood River 1 5 innings

HAILEY -Twin Falls senior starting pitcher Otho Savage struck out nine batters and allowed one run. Hunter Thompson took the loss for Wood River in four innings allowing eight runs on eight hits and nine strikeouts. The Bruins outhit the Wolverines 11-4. Jace Mahlke was 2-for-2 including a double with 2 RBIs. Savage was 3-for-3 with a double and 2 RBIs, Drew Thompson 2-for-2 with 2 RBIs. The Bruins are back in action at Bill Ingram Field on Thursday for a non-conference doubleheader starting at 3 p.m. vs. Vauxhall Baseball Academy out of Alberta,Canada.

Softball Game 1 Declo 24, Wendell 18

Game 2 Declo 14, Wendell 11 (3 1/2 innings Not completed Due to Darkness)

DECLO – In game 1, Saige Wickle led the Hornets going 5-for-5 with a homerun and eight RBIs, Brynn Silcock was 2-for-2 with one RBI and Katelynn Koyle had five RBIs. Koyle also pitched all seven innings with five strikeouts in the win. Jordyn Young was 3-for-5 for Wendell with a double and 2 RBIs, Ana Scott finished 2-for-5 with a double, homerun and 4 RBIs. and Madi Myers was 5-for-6 with a homerun and 5 RBIs.

In game 2, Declo held the 14-11 lead when game was suspended due to darkness. Scott was 1-for-1 with a homerun and 2 RBIs and Jenna Wensink was 2-for-3 with a homerun and 2 RBIs for Wendell.

Wednesday’s Schedule

BaseballFiler @Buhl 4:30 p.m.

Minico @Canyon Ridge 3:30 p.m.

SoftballBuhl @Kimberly 4:30 p.m.

Notus @Glenns Ferry 4:30 p.m.

Twin Falls @Wood River 3:30 p.m.

Canyon Ridge @Minico 3:30 p.m.

TennisSun Valley Community School @Gooding 3 p.m.

GolfJerome/Mountain Home/Twin Falls/Canyon Ridge/Wood River/Minico/Burley @Burley Invitational Boys Girls Rivers Edge 10 a.m.

TrackSun Valley Community School @ISDB at Gooding 2 p.m.

Canyon Ridge @Minico 3:30 p.m.

