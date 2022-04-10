Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup: Baseball and softball

BaseballTwin Falls 9, Minico 8
TWIN FALLS – The Bruins trailed 4-3 in the bottom of the sixth inning when Luke Moon doubled on a 3-2 count, scoring two runs. The big bats for Twin Falls were led by Wyatt Solosabal, Jace Mahlke, Cooper Thompson and Moon each were 1-for-3. Moon and Solosabal had doubles, Thompson a triple, and Mahlke added a homerun. Moon was the winning pitcher for the Bruins lasting six innings, allowing six hits and four runs while striking out two and walking zero. Otho Savage threw one inning in relief out of the bullpen. Treyson Fletcher took the loss for Minico in five and a third innings, allowing five runs on five hits and striking out ten. Traver Miller went 2-for-4 at the plate to lead Minico.
Game 1 Kimberly 10, Snake River 0
Game 2 Kimberly 11, Snake River 1
Game 1 Weiser 18, Buhl 10
Game 2 Weiser 12, Buhl 2
Wooden Bat Tournament @Glenns Ferry
North Fremont 11, Rimrock 1
Nampa Christian 15, Grangeville 5
Glenns Ferry 6, Challis 5
Challis/Mackey 18, Rimrock 5
Nampa Christian 22, Declo 1
Wooden Bat Tournament @Wendell
Wendell 4, Grangeville 1
North Fremont 20, Soda Springs 5
SoftballMarsh Valley 12, Filer 2
Game 1 Kimberly 12, Snake River 1 (6 innings)
Game 2 Kimberly 10, Snake River 4
Game 1 Buhl 9, Weiser 7
Game 2 Weiser 16, Buhl 6
BUHL—Buhl defeated Weiser in game 1 thanks to a walk-off grand slam by Jenna Ambrose. The Indians trailed 7-5 in the bottom of the seventh inning when Ambrose homered. Trinity Tvrdy got the Buhl win in seven innings allowing seven hits and seven runs with seven strikeouts. The Indians had nine hits led by Justine Payne and Kimberly Sherman, with Payne going 3-for-4. Kaycie Theurer also had a homerun. In game 2, Buhl was outhit by Weiser, 19-7. Demsi Strickler took the loss in six innings surrendering 16 runs on 19 hits and two strikeouts. Ambrose and Theurer each had two hits and Theurer hit her second homerun in two games.
Glenns Ferry Softball Tourney @Glenns Ferry
Grangeville 6, North Fremont 3
Malad 11, Glenns Ferry 1
West Side 10, Grangeville 9
Bear Lake 7, Nampa Christian 4
West Side 19, Lighthouse 4
Glenns Ferry Softball Tourney @Wendell
Bear Lake 11, Wendell 7
Malad 17, Wendell 2
North Fremont 19, Lighthouse 1
- Times-News