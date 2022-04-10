Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup: Baseball and softball

TWIN FALLS – The Bruins trailed 4-3 in the bottom of the sixth inning when Luke Moon doubled on a 3-2 count, scoring two runs. The big bats for Twin Falls were led by Wyatt Solosabal, Jace Mahlke, Cooper Thompson and Moon each were 1-for-3. Moon and Solosabal had doubles, Thompson a triple, and Mahlke added a homerun. Moon was the winning pitcher for the Bruins lasting six innings, allowing six hits and four runs while striking out two and walking zero. Otho Savage threw one inning in relief out of the bullpen. Treyson Fletcher took the loss for Minico in five and a third innings, allowing five runs on five hits and striking out ten. Traver Miller went 2-for-4 at the plate to lead Minico.