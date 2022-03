Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup: Baseball and softball results plus Tuesday's schedule

Monday’s Results

Kadance Spencer and Macie Larsen lead Declo batting both going 2-3. Macie Larsen had 2 Doubles with 2 RBIs. Followed by Jakobi Nebeker going 1-3 with a 2 RBI double. Macie Larsen pitched 4 and half innings with 3 strike outs. Katelynn Koyle closed for the win with 2 strike outs.