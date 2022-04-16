Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup: Baseball and softball, plus Saturday's schedule

Friday’s Results

Baseball Minico 9, Burley 6

BURLEY – The Bobcats finished with 11 hits and the Spartans had 14 in the win. Minico winning pitcher, Treyson Fletcher pitched five and two-thirds innings allowing nine hits and five runs with five strikeouts. Stockton Chandler threw one and one-third innings out of the bullpen. Peyton Beck Burley losing pitcher threw six innings giving up nine runs, 14 hits, two strikeouts and two walks. Tate Larson finished the seventh inning. At the plate for Minico, Dax Sayer was 3-for-4 2 RBI, Trever Miller 2-for-4 2B 3B 3 RBIs, Spencer Pease 2-for-4 2 RBIs, Koby Espinoza 2-for-3 and Stockton Chandler 2-for-4. For Burley, Peyton Beck 2-for-3, Ryker Jensen 2-for-4 and Dre Sanchez 2-for-3 2B.

Twin Falls 8, Canyon Ridge 0

TWIN FALLS – Twin Falls pitcher Nolan Hardesty got the win surrendering no runs on four hits with seven strikeouts and no walks in six innings. Valvry Leiser completed the shutout.

Canyon Ridge pitcher Rennick Moore lasted three innings allowing four runs, four hits, one strikeout and walks. Tyler Rutherford and Christian Romero entered the game from the bullpen. The Bruins outhit the Riverhawls 9-4 and were led by Wyatt Solosabal 2-for-3, Gary Ford 2-for-4 1 RBI and Cooper Thompson 1-for-2 2B 2 RBIs. For Canyon Ridge, Alex Alcala, Kaydin Skaggs, Connor Capps and Jagger Ruhter each had a hit.

Game 1 Weiser 4, Mountain Home 2

Game 2 Weiser 2, Mountain Home 1

SoftballWendell 32, Glenns Ferry 5

WENDELL- Wendell winning pitcher Macie Bird threw two and a third innings allowing two earned runs, one hit, one strikeout and three walks. Narahi Aguilar and Kiersten Sears pitched in relief. Glenns Ferry pitcher Madi Fink took the loss in two innings allowing four hits and 15 runs with three strikeouts. Taylor Martinez followed allowing seventeen earned runs, seven hits, one strikeout and 11 walks. For Wendell. Jenna Wensink 3-for-4 2B HR 4 RBIs, Madi Myers 3-for-3 2HR 9 RBIs and Ana Scott 2-for-2 1 RBI. Fink was 2-for-3 2B 1 RBI for Glenns Ferry.

Game 1 Burley 15, Minico 6

Game 2 Burley 20, Minico 1

Game 1 Twin Falls 15, Canyon Ridge 0

Game 1 Twin Falls 17, Canyon Ridge 0

TWIN FALLS- In game 1, sophomore Sydney McMurdie got the win throwing her second one-hit game on the season. McMurdie faced nine batters, struck out two and walked noon. Molly Hodge came in to throw an inning getting all three batters she faced. Offensively the Bruins were led by Molly Hodge who had a homerun in the 4th inning going 2-4 with 3 RBIs, Sydney McMurdie was 1-3 2 RBIs, Brooklyn Boyd had a 4 RBI day going 2-3 and a stolen base. Kadence Boyd was 2-3 with 2 RBIs and a stolen base. Sydney Jund was 3-4 1 RBI,, 2 stolen bases and 2 doubles. Makenzie Hudson had a triple was 2-2 2 RBI.Game 2, a big second and third inning by the Bruins helped them win the series against their crosstown rival. Reagan Rex was 2-3 2 RBIs and a stolen base, Brooklyn Boyd was 2-4 2 RBI and a double. Kaysha Willie had a triple 1-2 2 RBIs and Alivia Pizarro was 1-2 with a triple. Kadence Boyd was 3-3 1 RBI and a stolen base. Sydney McMurdie was 1-3 1 RBI and Sydney Jund was 1-2 2 RBI 2 stolen bases. Molly Hodge picked up the win in the circle throwing two innings giving up twp hits, one run, three walks and one strikeout. Tara Call came in relief striking out four. The win brings the record of the Bruins to 11-5 overall and 7-1 in conference.

Declo @Scott Ray Tournament at Malad

Malad 10, Declo 1

Declo 6, Bear Lake 4

Saturday’s Schedule

BaseballBurley @Minico noon

Glenns Ferry @Gooding 11 a.m.

Twin Falls @Canyon Ridge 12 p.m.

SoftballDeclo @Scott Ray Tournament at Malad

Declo vs West Side, @9 a.m. Field 1

Wood River @Jerome DH 12 p.m.

Declo vs West Jefferson, @12:30 p.m. Field 2

RodeoDistrct 5—Jerome 10 a.m.

District 6—Rupert

Track Oakley/Hansen @ Highland Gold Baton Relays and Invitational

Kimberly @Boise Relays

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0