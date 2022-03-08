Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup: All Star Games

Tuesday Results

Girls Basketball 1A-2A All-Star game

North 36, South 49: The leading scorer for the North was Wendell’s Ana Scott with 9 points. For the south, Murtaugh’s Addie Stoke had 11 points.

Boys Basketball 1A-2A All-Star game

North 85, South 63: The leading scorer for the North was Shoshone’s Bryson Kerner with 17 points; Jesus Hernandez from Valley had 12, Sid Tomlinson from SVSC had 11 and Dawson Kramer from Camas had 10. For the south, Hansen’s Tom Gibson had 10 points.

Wednesday Schedule

Basketball

The District 4 All-Star game will be held in Jerome. The girls game begins at 6 p.m. and the boys will follow.

Baseball

Hillcrest @ Canyon Ridge DH 3/5 p.m.

Marsh Valley @ Filer 5:45 p.m.

Softball

Blackfoot @ Jerome DH 3:30/5:30 p.m.

Marsh Valley @ Filer 4 p.m.

Wood River @ Buhl 4:30 p.m.

Tennis

Mountain Home/Jerome/Sugar-Salem @ Twin Falls at CSI 4 p.m.

