Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup - Soccer, Volleyball football

Thursday, Sept 16

Girls Soccer

SUN VALLEY — The Cutthroats picked up their sixth league victory with the win over the Hornets. Sophomore Scarlet Rixon led the scoring with three goals, sophomore Ruby Crist added two goals, and freshman Attie Murray and Callan Duke each added single goals. The Cutthroats are 6-2-0 (6-1-0 league) and host the Wood River Wolverines in the local derby on Saturday.

FILER — The Bulldogs held the Wildcats scoreless in the High Desert road win. Senior Bella Osterman led the Kimberly offense recording a hat trick and also had an assist. Senior Madison Smith and sophomore Ellie Stastny each added a goal and Stastny had an assist. Kimberly record is 7-0-2. The Bulldogs host Gooding and the Wildcats are at Sun Valley Community School on Tuesday.

BUHL — Starting the second half of the season, Wendell came out playing hard and took the win over Buhl. Wendell held the lead at the half, 5-2.Trojan junior Yoselin Acevedo had a goal off an assist from freshman Romina Hurtado. Wendell freshman Nayali Juarez scored on an assist by Yoselin Acevedo. Hurtado added a goal on an assist by junior Soraya Madera and scored again off an assist by Yoselin. The last Trojans goal was by junior Olivia Emery off a corner by Ali Orozco. Buhl scored two goals by junior Jorge Leavens and scored off a deflection in the box. Wendell (5-1-2) travels to Declo and Buhl hosts Bliss on Tuesday.