Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup - Soccer, Volleyball football

Thursday, Sept 16
Girls Soccer
Sun Valley Community School 7, Declo 0
SUN VALLEY — The Cutthroats picked up their sixth league victory with the win over the Hornets. Sophomore Scarlet Rixon led the scoring with three goals, sophomore Ruby Crist added two goals, and freshman Attie Murray and Callan Duke each added single goals. The Cutthroats are 6-2-0 (6-1-0 league) and host the Wood River Wolverines in the local derby on Saturday.
Kimberly 5, Filer 0
FILER — The Bulldogs held the Wildcats scoreless in the High Desert road win. Senior Bella Osterman led the Kimberly offense recording a hat trick and also had an assist. Senior Madison Smith and sophomore Ellie Stastny each added a goal and Stastny had an assist. Kimberly record is 7-0-2. The Bulldogs host Gooding and the Wildcats are at Sun Valley Community School on Tuesday.
Wendell 5, Buhl 3
BUHL — Starting the second half of the season, Wendell came out playing hard and took the win over Buhl. Wendell held the lead at the half, 5-2.Trojan junior Yoselin Acevedo had a goal off an assist from freshman Romina Hurtado. Wendell freshman Nayali Juarez scored on an assist by Yoselin Acevedo. Hurtado added a goal on an assist by junior Soraya Madera and scored again off an assist by Yoselin. The last Trojans goal was by junior Olivia Emery off a corner by Ali Orozco. Buhl scored two goals by junior Jorge Leavens and scored off a deflection in the box. Wendell (5-1-2) travels to Declo and Buhl hosts Bliss on Tuesday.
Gooding 2, Bliss 1
Boys Soccer
Sun Valley Community School 6, Declo 0
SUN VALLEY — The Cutthroats got two goals from junior Auggie Rose and single goals from junior Lachlan McFarland, sophomore Sebastian Lerner, junior Nils Galloway and sophomore Asher Maxwell in the home win over the Hornets. The Cutthroats are now 8-0 (7-0 league) host Wood River on Saturday at 3 p.m.
Gooding 3, Bliss 2
GOODING — The game was tied 2-2 with a minute to go and Gooding junior Andrew Gonzalez scored for Gooding for the win. Junior Marcos Lopez scored on a penalty kick and senior Breken Clarke scored off an assist from freshman Adrian Barrera in the first half for Gooding.
Wendell 1, Buhl 1
BUHL — The Trojans and Indians tied with Juan Murales scoring the Wendell goal and Teo Sanchez getting the Buhl score.
Filer 3, Kimberly 1
FILER — Senior Martin Perez had two goals and Jose Lopez had one in the Wildcats win over the Bulldogs.
Volleyball
Filer 3, Kimberly 1
FILER — The host Wildcats picked up a home Sawtooth Central Idaho Conference win over the Bulldogs, 26-24, 25-15, 12-25, 26-24. Filer senior Alexis Monson led in assists with 18. Senior McKynlee Jacobs led Filer with eight kills followed by Monson with seven. Monson also had 23 digs followed by junior Gracie Brooks with 18.
Wood River 3, Burley 0
BURLEY — The Wolverines defeated the host Bobcats, 25-17, 25-23, 25-13 in the Great Basin Conference. Senior Caroline Seaward aced nine serves, senior Willa Laski finished with nine kills and two blocks and junior Samantha Chambers recorded 29 assists with four aces.
“Great energy going into a tough weekend tournament at Bonneville,” said Wood River coach Kristyn Rutland.
Lighthouse Christian 3, Glenns Ferry 0
TWIN FALLS — Lighthouse Christian sophomore Ella De Jong had 11 kills and six digs in the 25-13, 25-13, 25-16 Snake River Conference win over Glenns Ferry. Sophomore Maddy Shetler had 18 assists.
Rockland 3, Dietrich 0
ROCKLAND — The Blue Devils lost the road nonconference game to the Bulldogs, 25-20, 26-24, 25-19. Senior Jenna Christiansen, junior Hailey Astle and senior Tobi Hubert each had seven kills. Sophomore Jessika Power had 23 assists and senior Layla VonBerndt had 21 digs.
Shoshone 3, Raft River 2
SHOSHONE — The Indians defeated the visiting Trojans, 25-20, 18-25, 24-26, 25-20, 15-12 in the Snake River Conference. Shoshone had 10 aces with junior Karlie Chapman having five. Shoshone had 31 kills as a team with freshman Melina Tellez leading with nine and senior Dani Regalado with eight.
Declo 3, Gooding 1
DECLO — The Senators lost to the Hornets, 25-19, 25-18, 23-25, 25-20. For Declo, seniors Elle Brase had 19 assists, Kadance Spencer had 14 kills and Lucy Robins had seven kills.
Valley 3, Wendell 2
WENDELL — Valley won in five sets, 24-26, 27-25, 25-19, 18-25, 15-9 over Wendell in the Canyon Conference match. Wendell had 19 kills with senior Ana Scott leading with six and junior Jordyn Young with five. Wendell had 102 digs as Scott led with 23 and sophomore Ainsley Clark had 22. Junior Jenna Wensink had 3 blocks.
Hagerman 3, Twin Falls Christian Academy 0
HAGERMAN — The Pirates (3-3) won in straight sets over the Warriors, 25-18, 25-10, 25-21.
Castleford 3, Jackpot 0 (25-15, 25-7, 25-14)
Murtaugh 3, Oakley 1 (25-20, 23-25, 25-21, 25-15)
Minico 3, Mountain Home 1
Canyon Ridge 3, Jerome 0
Buhl 2, Jerome 0
Football
Carey JV 28, Hagerman JV 22
Wednesday, Sept. 15
Girls Soccer
Canyon Ridge 5, Jerome 0
Mountain Home 15, Minico 0
Firth @ Wendell canceled
Boys Soccer
Jerome 3, Canyon Ridge 3
Pocatello 1, Twin Falls 0
Mountain Home 2, Minico 2
Firth @ Wendell canceled
Friday, Sept. 17 schedule
Football
Owyhee, Nevada, @ Glenns Ferry 2 p.m.
Burley @ Kimberly 7 p.m.
Shelley @ Canyon Ridge 7 p.m.
Twin Falls @ Jerome 7 p.m.
Minico @ Mountain Home 7 p.m.
Wood River @ Filer 7 p.m.
Declo @ Buhl 7:15 p.m.
Melba @ Valley 7 p.m.
Payette @ Wendell 7 p.m.
North Gem @ Lighthouse Christian 7 p.m.
Castleford @ Murtaugh 7 p.m.
Oakley @ Pahranagat Valley HS, Nevada7 p.m.
Butte County @ Raft River 7 p.m.
Shoshone @ Camas County 4 p.m.
Challis @ Carey 7 p.m.
Hansen @ Dietrich 7 p.m.
Volleyball
Jackpot @ Twin Falls Christian Academy 5 p.m.
Bonneville Classic
Idaho Classic @ Mountain View High School
Griffin VB Classic Boise
Cross Country
Canyon Ridge Invite (Rock Creek Park) 4 p.m.