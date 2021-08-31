Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup - Soccer and Volleyball

Tuesday, Aug. 31

Volleyball

Wood River 3, Twin Falls 0

TWIN FALLS — The Wolverines won in straight sets over the Bruins, 25-18, 25-20, 25-23. Wood River junior Jette Ward had six service aces when the Wolverines were down 6-0 in the third set. Senior Willa Laski had 8 kills and 2 big blocks and junior Samantha Chambers added 3 kills, 3 aces and 25 assists.

“Amidst a slew of service errors, we were able to stay strong with our side out game and come out with a win against a tough team in Twin Falls,” said Wood River coach Kristyn Rutland.

Gooding 3, Buhl 2

GOODING — The Senators won the five-set match over the visiting Indians, 25-26, 25-18, 22-25, 18-25, 15-10. Sophomore Izzie Stockham 22 kills and 10 digs, sophomore, Audrey Schilder nine kills and three blocks and senior Kiera Patterson four blocks, two kills and 19 digs.

“Wesley Church served us back into the 5th game to take the lead and we kept the momentum rolling from there,” said Gooding coach Trica Adkinson.

Canyon Ridge 3, Mountain Home 0