Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup - Girls basketball: Richfield, Buhl, Shoshone, Twin Falls, Canyon Ridge and more

Tuesday, Nov. 23 Results

Girls Basketball

Rimrock 43, Glenns Ferry 40

GLENNS FERRY – Kyan Jackson led the Pilots with 12 points in the home loss to Rimrock. Glenns Ferry hosts Shoshone on Thursday, Dec. 2.

Richfield 40, Dietrich 38 OT

DIETRICH – The Tigers won the non-conference battle over the Blue Devils in overtime. Kasey Hendren made 1-of-2 free throws with four seconds remaining for Richfield to tie the score at 35-all in regulation forcing the OT. The Blue Devils held the 31-23 lead after three quarters but Richfield outscored Dietrich 12 -4 in the final quarter for the tie. Players on both teams missed critical free throws in the overtime but Madalyn Long hit 3-of-4 free throws for Richfield to seal the win. Hailey Astle led Dietrich with 27 points and Kenzie Riley had a team high 12 for Richfield. Richfield is at Rockland and Dietrich (2-2) is at Wendell on Tuesday.

Declo 42, Buhl 23

BUHL – The Hornets held the 23-13 lead over the host Indians at halftime and extended the 10-point lead to 16 after three quarters, 34-18 in the road win. Brynn Silcock led Declo with nine points and Lilly Mallory added eight. For Buhl, Trivnity Tvrdy had nine points and Justine Payne added seven. Declo (1-2) is at Kimberly and Buhl hosts Gooding on Tuesday.

Carey 44, Shoshone 36 OT

SHOSHONE – Bernice Vargas led the Panthers with 20 points and Shayli Smith had 11 in the Carey overtime win over Shoshone. The Indians were led by Karlie Chapman with 12 points and Suzy Juarez added 11. The teams were tied 34-34 at the end of regulation. Carey scored 10 points in the overtime and Shoshone had two. Carey hosts Butte and Shoshone hosts Valley on Tuesday.

Mountain Home 63, Twin Falls 37

MOUNTAIN HOME – Mountain Home led Twin Falls 24-19 at the half in the Great Basin matchup. Sadie Drake led the Tigers with 17 points followed by Madi Keener with 16 and Isabelle Johnson had 12. Halle Egbert led the Bruins with 13. Mountain Home is at Wood River on Tuesday and Twin Falls is at Wood River on Tuesday Dec. 2.

Burley 49, Canyon Ridge 18

BURLEY- The Bobcats beat the Riverhawks at home in the Great Basin Conference battle. Burley was led by Amari Whiting with 26 points, followed by Sydney Searle with seven and Lynzey Searle had five. For Canyon Ridge, Logan Roberts had 12 points. Canyon Ridge (4-1, 0-1) hosts Minico and Burley (4-0, 1-0) is at Jerome on Tuesday.

Lighthouse Christian 47, Twin Falls Christian Academy 14

TWIN FALLS- Aleia Blakeslee was the leading scorer for the Lions with 18 points, Jordean Wolverton followed with 16 and Aubrey Gibbons chipped in seven. Madison Miller had five points for TFCA. Twin Falls Christian Academy hosts Camas County and Lighthouse Christian (1-1) hosts Castleford on Tuesday.

Shelley 62, Minico 56

RUPERT – The Spartans lost to the Russets at home. No details were available. Minico is at Canyon Ridge on Tuesday.

