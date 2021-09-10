Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup - Football, Volleyball Cross Country

Friday. Sept 10
Football
Twin Falls 48, Canyon Ridge 6 : TWIN FALLS – The Bruins won the Service Bowl with the Great Basin Conference win over the Riverhawks.
Twin Falls led 20-7 at halftime and 34-0 after three quarters. Sophomore Wyatt Solosabal ran back an 89-yard kickoff for the first Bruins score and junior James Noorlander ran the ball in from 4-yards for the second score. Noorlander had two more scoring runs of 5 and 67 yards for touchdowns. He finished with 132 yards on 12 attempts.
Twin Falls senior quarterback Andy Geilman completed 15-of-18 for 178 yards with a 43-yard touchdown pass to senior Teagen Severe. Severe had five receptions for 84 yards. Twin Falls held Canyon Ridge to 187 total yards (124 passing and 63 rushing) while finishing with 355 yards (179 passing and 176 rushing). Canyon Ridge hosts Shelley and Twin Falls is at Jerome on Friday.
Declo 41, Kimberly 40 : DECLO – At the end of regulation, the Bulldogs and Hornets were tied 34-34. In overtime, senior Heath Owens scored for Kimberly on a 2-yard run to go ahead but the Bulldogs missed the two-point conversion pass from Owens to sophomore Gatlin Bair.
Declo senior Derek Matthews ran the ball in from 10-yards for the tie and the Hornets point after kick was good for the win. Kimberly had 495 total yards on offense (212 passing and 283 rushing) and Declo 378 yards (59 passing and 319 rushing). Kimberly led in first downs 30-15. Owens finished 19-for-33 for 185 yards and two touchdowns. Kimberly senior running back Race Widmier rushed 37 times for 227 yards and three scores.
Bair caught 11 passes for 154 yards and one touchdown. Matthews picked up 174 yards on 25 runs for the Hornets. On the defensive side, Kimberly sophomore Michael Goff recorded 11 solo tackles and for Declo, senior Tregan Zollinger had 14. Kimberly hosts Burley and Declo is at Buhl on Friday.
Carey 54, Wilder 0 : WILDER – The Panthers held a 46-0 lead at the half over the Wildcats. Carey added eight points in the second half on the way to the road win over Wilder. Junior Colton Larna had touchdown runs of 25, 65 and 65 yards for 155 yards just on scoring runs and junior Connor Simpson had four touchdowns on runs of 24, 23, 33 and 44 yards. Carey hosts Challis next Friday.
Murtaugh 56, Challis 20
MURTAUGH – The Red Devils defeated the visiting Vikings on Homecoming Night. Murtaugh sophomore Junior Benites finished with 237 total offensive yards and four touchdowns and senior Cesar Aburto had 90 yards and one touchdown.
Junior quarterback Ashton Andersen threw for 126 yards and three touchdowns and junior Chandler Jones had 117 yards receiving with two touchdowns. Murtaugh hosts Castleford on Friday.
Burley 27, Wood River 20
HAILEY – Burley took the road win over the Wolverines in Great Basin Conference game. Burley (2-1) is at Kimberly next Friday.
Shelley 49, Jerome 7
Filer 28, American Falls 14
Castleford 32, Dietrich 16
North Gem 56, Camas County 20
Raft River 44, Grace 12
Glenns Ferry 46, Shoshone 6
Ririe 44, Valley 0
Hansen 38, Hagerman JV 18
Wendell vs Cole Valley Christian no game
Volleyball
Sun Valley Community School 3, Twin Falls Christian Academy 2
HAILEY – The Cutthroats took the home win over the Warriors, 25-23, 25-18, 16-25, 22-25, 15-11. Sun Valley Community School (1-0, 0-0) plays at Dietrich on Monday.
Cross Country
Tiger/Grizz Invitational
IDAHO FALLS—Twin Falls High School Girls Varsity Cross Country finished in fourth place at the Tiger/Grizz Invitational with 112 points. The Lady Bruins battled a tough course and a strong field. Twin Falls was led by senior Abigail Robinson who finished 8th overall and freshman Nolan Dickerson 15th.
The JV girls were 5th as McKenna Donna was 4th overall with a PR (22:56) and Andrea Maccabee 12th overall.
The Twin Falls High School Boys Varsity Cross Country finished in 11th place with 233 points. The Bruin boys were led by Stockton Stevens who not only finished 5th overall but had a PR (16:45). His teammate sophomore Russell Frampton also raced well on the day finishing as the Bruins number 2 runner and 45th overall.
The JV boys were 3rd overall led by Zach Zaugg (19:13) and Collin Rasmussen (19:28).
Thursday. Sept 9
Football
Gooding 48, Mountain Home 13