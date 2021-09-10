Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup - Football, Volleyball Cross Country

Friday. Sept 10

Football

Twin Falls 48, Canyon Ridge 6 : TWIN FALLS – The Bruins won the Service Bowl with the Great Basin Conference win over the Riverhawks.

Twin Falls led 20-7 at halftime and 34-0 after three quarters. Sophomore Wyatt Solosabal ran back an 89-yard kickoff for the first Bruins score and junior James Noorlander ran the ball in from 4-yards for the second score. Noorlander had two more scoring runs of 5 and 67 yards for touchdowns. He finished with 132 yards on 12 attempts.

Twin Falls senior quarterback Andy Geilman completed 15-of-18 for 178 yards with a 43-yard touchdown pass to senior Teagen Severe. Severe had five receptions for 84 yards. Twin Falls held Canyon Ridge to 187 total yards (124 passing and 63 rushing) while finishing with 355 yards (179 passing and 176 rushing). Canyon Ridge hosts Shelley and Twin Falls is at Jerome on Friday.

Declo 41, Kimberly 40 : DECLO – At the end of regulation, the Bulldogs and Hornets were tied 34-34. In overtime, senior Heath Owens scored for Kimberly on a 2-yard run to go ahead but the Bulldogs missed the two-point conversion pass from Owens to sophomore Gatlin Bair.