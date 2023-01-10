 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
MAGIC VALLEY PREP SPORTS ROUNDUP

Magic Valley Prep Sports Results

Tuesday's Results

BOYS BASKETBALL

Aberdeen 65, Declo 58

Dietrich 54, Hagerman 40

Halftime Dietrich 21, Hagerman 19

Hagerman: Ky Kendal 19 points

Dietrich: Cody Powers 22 points, Connor Perkins 16 points

Richfield 57, Camas County 52

Richfield: Luke Dalton 19 points, Clay Kent 14 points, Jace Fuchs 11 points

Camas County: Tristen Smith 16 points, Trevor Tews 12 points, Emmett Palan 11 points and 7 rebounds

Castleford 64, Carey 59

Halftime Castleford 28, Carey 23

Carey: Carson Perkes 38 points

Castleford: Ethan Roland 22 points, Santi Alvarado 17 points

Oakley 62, Raft River 57

Halftime Oakley 36, Raft River 25

Oakley: Isaac Cranney 15 points, Bridger Duncan 12 points, Porter Pickett 10 points

Raft River: Kole Spencer 12 points, Tate Whitaker 10 points, Kuy Heaton 10 points

Murtaugh 48, Glenns Ferry 39

Murtaugh: Brye Sanford 9 points

Glenns Ferry: Emmett Martin 12 points

Sun Valley Community School 52, Bliss 40

Bliss: Diego Amezcua 12 points, Dru Barker 10 points, Gavin Veenstra 8 points

Sun Valley Community School: Beckett Gates 24 points, Jack Verhaeghe 11 points

Hansen @Lighthouse Christian No report

Twin Fall Christian Academy @Jackpot No report

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Burley Twin Falls cancelled

Dietrich 68, Hagerman 20

Halftime Dietrich 53, Hagerman 13

Dietrich: Abby Hendricks 22 points

Richfield 60, Camas County 9

Halftime Richfield 33, Camas County 3

Minico 73, Canyon Ridge 50

Halftime Minico 36, Canyon Ridge 23

Canyon Ridge: Ava Martin 18 points, Berkley Dille 14 points, Lily Teske 10 points

Minico: CJ Latta 33 points, Jentree Bott 13 points

Filer 49, Buhl 25

Halftime Filer 16, Buhl 12

Filer: Hazel Fischer 20 points and 12 rebounds

Buhl: Aspen Eckert 8 points

Mountain Home 41, Wood River 27

Halftime Mountain Home 26, Wood River 11

Mountain Home: Madi Keener 16 points, Isabelle Johnson 7 points, Payton Blodgett 8 points

Wood River: Jacy Thomas 5 points

Sun Valley Community School 26, Bliss 16  JV

Bliss: Morgan Notman 6 points

Sun Valley Community School: Mia Hansmeyer 11 points

Twin Fall Christian Academy @Jackpot No report

