Magic Valley Prep Sports Results

Tuesday's Results
BOYS BASKETBALL
Aberdeen 65, Declo 58
Dietrich 54, Hagerman 40
Halftime Dietrich 21, Hagerman 19
Hagerman: Ky Kendal 19 points
Dietrich: Cody Powers 22 points, Connor Perkins 16 points
Richfield 57, Camas County 52
Richfield: Luke Dalton 19 points, Clay Kent 14 points, Jace Fuchs 11 points
Camas County: Tristen Smith 16 points, Trevor Tews 12 points, Emmett Palan 11 points and 7 rebounds
Castleford 64, Carey 59
Halftime Castleford 28, Carey 23
Carey: Carson Perkes 38 points
Castleford: Ethan Roland 22 points, Santi Alvarado 17 points
Oakley 62, Raft River 57
Halftime Oakley 36, Raft River 25
Oakley: Isaac Cranney 15 points, Bridger Duncan 12 points, Porter Pickett 10 points
Raft River: Kole Spencer 12 points, Tate Whitaker 10 points, Kuy Heaton 10 points
Murtaugh 48, Glenns Ferry 39
Murtaugh: Brye Sanford 9 points
Glenns Ferry: Emmett Martin 12 points
Sun Valley Community School 52, Bliss 40
Bliss: Diego Amezcua 12 points, Dru Barker 10 points, Gavin Veenstra 8 points
Sun Valley Community School: Beckett Gates 24 points, Jack Verhaeghe 11 points
Hansen @Lighthouse Christian No report
Twin Fall Christian Academy @Jackpot No report
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Burley Twin Falls cancelled
Dietrich 68, Hagerman 20
Halftime Dietrich 53, Hagerman 13
Dietrich: Abby Hendricks 22 points
Richfield 60, Camas County 9
Halftime Richfield 33, Camas County 3
Minico 73, Canyon Ridge 50
Halftime Minico 36, Canyon Ridge 23
Canyon Ridge: Ava Martin 18 points, Berkley Dille 14 points, Lily Teske 10 points
Minico: CJ Latta 33 points, Jentree Bott 13 points
Filer 49, Buhl 25
Halftime Filer 16, Buhl 12
Filer: Hazel Fischer 20 points and 12 rebounds
Buhl: Aspen Eckert 8 points
Mountain Home 41, Wood River 27
Halftime Mountain Home 26, Wood River 11
Mountain Home: Madi Keener 16 points, Isabelle Johnson 7 points, Payton Blodgett 8 points
Wood River: Jacy Thomas 5 points
Sun Valley Community School 26, Bliss 16 JV
Bliss: Morgan Notman 6 points
Sun Valley Community School: Mia Hansmeyer 11 points
Twin Fall Christian Academy @Jackpot No report