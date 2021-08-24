Magic Valley prep sports results: Girls and boys soccer

Soccer
Girls
Kimberly 4, Filer 0
Goals by sophomore Ellie Stastny, sophomore Alli Stastny, senior Madison Smith and sophomore Kaycee Hufstetler with assists by Madison Smith (2), Hannah Baird (1), and Alli Stastny (1).
Wendell 2, Buhl 4
For Wendell, Ali Orozco and Romina Hurtado scored, assisted by Maria Jimenez and Nayali Juarez. Buhl goals by Nevada Schroeder (2), Liesi Kimball and Jorgie Leavens.
Sun Valley Community School 11, Declo 0
Cutthroat scorers were Mia Hansmeyer (2), Attie Murray (2), Ruby Crist (2), Scarlet Rixon, Graysen Strine, Logan Lindstrom, Maya Lightner, Callan Duke. Assisting were: Ruby Crist, Graysen Strine, Maya Lightner, Attie Murray. The player of the game was Attie Murray. The Cutthroats travel to Filer on Thursday.
Boys
Sun Valley Community School 6, Declo 0
Walker Pate had three goals and Nils Galloway, Campbell Spoor and Colin Hanna each had one. Coach Richard Whitelaw said the “man of match” was forward sophomore Walker Spoor and sophomore defender Sebastian Lerner.
Buhl 3, Wendell 2
Wendell scores were by Eduardo Nieves and Jaun Murillo. Wendell hosts Declo on Thursday.
Bliss 8, Gooding 0
Goal scorers for Bliss were Isaiah Munoz (3), Miguel Perez (2), Diego Amezcua (2) and Rigo Magana. “Good passing kept the ball moving and created chances to score,” Bliss AD Brent Bjornn said. “Key saves by goalie Alan Cordova turned the momentum in the Bears favor.”
Wednesday’s games
Girls Soccer
Burley @ Wood River 4:30 p.m.
Jerome @ Canyon Ridge 4:30 p.m.
Mountain Home @ Minico 4:30 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Wood River @ Burley 4:30 p.m.
Canyon Ridge @ Jerome 4:30 p.m.
Minico @ Mountain Home 6 p.m.
Volleyball
Burley @ Twin Falls 7 p.m.
Minico @ Canyon Ridge 7 p.m.
Castleford @ Lighthouse Christian 7 p.m.