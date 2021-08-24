Magic Valley prep sports results: Girls and boys soccer

Soccer

Girls

Kimberly 4, Filer 0

Goals by sophomore Ellie Stastny, sophomore Alli Stastny, senior Madison Smith and sophomore Kaycee Hufstetler with assists by Madison Smith (2), Hannah Baird (1), and Alli Stastny (1).

Wendell 2, Buhl 4

For Wendell, Ali Orozco and Romina Hurtado scored, assisted by Maria Jimenez and Nayali Juarez. Buhl goals by Nevada Schroeder (2), Liesi Kimball and Jorgie Leavens.

Sun Valley Community School 11, Declo 0

Cutthroat scorers were Mia Hansmeyer (2), Attie Murray (2), Ruby Crist (2), Scarlet Rixon, Graysen Strine, Logan Lindstrom, Maya Lightner, Callan Duke. Assisting were: Ruby Crist, Graysen Strine, Maya Lightner, Attie Murray. The player of the game was Attie Murray. The Cutthroats travel to Filer on Thursday.

Boys

Sun Valley Community School 6, Declo 0