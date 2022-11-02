Magic Valley Prep Sports: 1AD2 Sawtooth All-Conference Volleyball

2022 - 1AD2 Sawtooth All-Conference Volleyball
Co-MVP - Hailey Astle, Dietrich
Co-MVP - Maddyson Jones, Richfield
Offensive Player of the Year - Fallon O'Barr, Richfield
Defensive Player of the Year - Kasey Hendren, Richfield
Coach of the Year: Lisa O’Barr, Richfield
1st Team:
Saige Hubert, Dietrich
Avery Flammer, Hagerman
Jessika Power, Dietrich
Shelby Jones, Richfield
Samantha Osborne, Hagerman
People are also reading…
Ellie Hoskisson, Dietrich
2nd Team:
Madalyn Long, Richfield
Abby Hendricks, Dietrich
Jaci Telford, Richfield
Ellie Whitmarsh, Hagerman
Kallee Hendren, Richfield
Elise Higbee, Camas County