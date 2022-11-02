 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup

Magic Valley Prep Sports: 1AD2 Sawtooth All-Conference Volleyball

2022 - 1AD2 Sawtooth All-Conference Volleyball

Co-MVP - Hailey Astle, Dietrich

Co-MVP - Maddyson Jones, Richfield 

Offensive Player of the Year - Fallon O'Barr, Richfield 

Defensive Player of the Year - Kasey Hendren, Richfield 

Coach of the Year: Lisa O’Barr, Richfield

1st Team: 

Saige Hubert, Dietrich

Avery Flammer, Hagerman 

Jessika Power, Dietrich 

Shelby Jones, Richfield 

Samantha Osborne, Hagerman 

Ellie Hoskisson, Dietrich 

2nd Team: 

Madalyn Long, Richfield 

Abby Hendricks, Dietrich 

Jaci Telford, Richfield 

Ellie Whitmarsh, Hagerman 

Kallee Hendren, Richfield 

Elise Higbee, Camas County 

