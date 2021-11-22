Magic Valley Prep Sports - Girls basketball results

Monday, Nov. 22 Results

Girls Basketball

Murtaugh 82, Castleford 18MURTAUGH-The Red Devils dominated the first quarter taking the 22-4 lead over the Wolves and kept the offense going with 24 points in the second quarter and allowing Castleford only two points. At the end of three quarters the Red Devils were up 74-15 in the win. Addie Stoker scored a Murtaugh team high 28 points followed by Adyson Stanger with 14 points. For the Wolves, Marilia Cabrito had seven points. Murtaugh hosts Oakley and Castleford is at Lighthouse Christian on Tuesday.

Raft River 68, Hansen 21MALTA- The Trojans led the Huskies 32-14 at the halftime break and extended the lead to 52-16 after three quarters. For Raft River, Libby Boden had 14 points, Caroline Schumann followed with 13 and Ryan Udy added 12. Ryleigh Ferguson had 13 for the Huskies. Raft River is at Lighthouse Christian and Hansen is at Dietrich on Thursday, Dec. 2.

Valley 48, Glenns Ferry 22HAZELTON – The Vikings outscored the Pilots 14-8 in the first quarter and 17-5 in the second quarter for the 31-13 lead at the half. Valley was led by Justyce Schilz with 19 points, Lexi Huettig with 12 and Kalea Delgado with 11. Maddie Spriggs was the leading scorer for Glenns Ferry with seven points. Valley (2-2) is at Shoshone on Tuesday. Glenns Ferry hosts Shoshone on Thursday, Dec. 2.

Oakley 57, Wendell 16WENDELL- The visiting Hornets took the 28-4 advantage into the locker room at halftime. Falon Bedke led the Hornets with 11 points followed by Bentley Cranney with nine and Addie Mitton had eight. For Wendell, Madi Myers had six points and Olivia Emery had five. Wendell hosts Dietrich on Tuesday and Oakley is at Murtaugh on Wednesday, Dec. 1.

Tuesday, Nov. 23 Schedule

Girls Basketball

Canyon Ridge @ Burley 7:30 p.m.

Declo @ Buhl 7:30 p.m.

Carey @ Shoshone 7:30 p.m.

Richfield @ Dietrich 7:30 p.m.

Twin Falls Christian Academy @ Lighthouse Christian 7:30 p.m.

Shelley @ Minico 7:30 p.m.

Twin Falls @ Mountain Home 7:30 p.m.

Rimrock @ Glenns Ferry 7:30 p.m.

