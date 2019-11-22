TWIN FALLS — All-state soccer teams for Idaho were released Friday, and several Magic Valley players made the cut for the statewide honor.
Twin Falls' Madison Bailey and Jerome's Makali Nance earned first-team spots in Class 4A, while Kimberly's Payton Jackman and Sun Valley Community School's Falon Hanna and Caroline Estep earned first-team honors in 3A. Declo's Jo Koys and Gooding's Aisha Clarke were second-team, all-state.
The Great Basin Conference was well-represented in the boys 4A ranks. Jerome's Luis Martinez and Canyon Ridge's Jose Armando Tapia were on the first team while Wood River's Alonzo Estrada, Edgar Salamanca and Bernard Kindall, Jerome's Baldo Sandoval and Alfredo Ortiz and Twin Falls' Sergio Varela were all second-team selections. In Class 3A, Community School's Cash Dart and Ridley Lindstrom were co-players of the year while their coach, Richard Whitelaw, was coach of the year.
Mikel Sanchez-duPont, Shea Brokaw and Fletcher Stumph from Community School also made the first team along with Bliss' Jesse Swift and Alex Cruz. Bliss' Kaleb Gabriel also earned a second-team spot.
Below are the full teams for the boys and girls 4A and 3A classes.
Girls
CLASS 4A
Player of the year: Alexis Haws, jr., Kuna
Coach of the year: Conor Baranski, Sandpoint
First team: Hattie Larson, jr., Sandpoint; Emma Thielbahr, so., Sandpoint; Isabella Vinsonhaler, sr., Bishop Kelly; Kendall Rubright, sr., Sandpoint; Ali Chatterton, jr., Bishop Kelly; Kiley Webster, sr., Sandpoint; Piper Frank., so., Sandpoint; Emalie Wood, sr., Middleton; Madison Bailey, sr., Twin Falls; Makali Nance, sr., Jerome; Jordie Breeden, jr., Sandpoint; Alexis Pond, jr., Bishop Kelly; Jayla Ponce, jr., Kuna.
Honorable mention: Kaydence Moore, jr., Caldwell; Ariel Kotte, sr., Kuna; Josie Brence, jr., Middleton; Kylie Larsen, sr., Preston; Addison Moser, sr., Preston; Leslie Castejon, sr., Caldwell; Teresa Ledezma, so., Skyline, Addy Wyatt, jr., Middleton.
CLASS 3A
Player of the year: Sarah Hines, jr., Coeur d'Alene Charter
You have free articles remaining.
Coach of the year: Stacy Smith, Coeur d'Alene Charter
First team: Nayeli Lopez, sr., McCall-Donnelly; Riley Jo Anderson, jr., Coeur d'Alene Charter; Alli Rathfon, sr., Sun Valley Community School; Payton Jackman, jr., Kimberly; Caroline Estep, jr., Sun Valley Community School; Sunny Bennion, jr., Sugar-Salem; Isabella Lucky, so., Coeur d'Alene Charter; Falon Hanna, jr., Sun Valley Community School; Naomi Connolley, jr., Grangeville; Abbi Roubidoux, fr., Fruitland; Morgan Teichert, sr., Sugar-Salem; Halle Romero, jr., American Falls; Lilly Congeleton, sr., McCall-Donnelly.
Second team: Jo Koyle, sr., Declo; Madison Tesnohlidek, so., Fruitland; Kate Bleffert, sr., Teton; Aisha Clarke, sr., Gooding; Maia McSherry, so., McCall-Donnelly; Khloe Kleint, sr., McCall-Donnelly; Abby Smith, sr., Fruitland; Caeley Ryan, so., McCall-Donnelly
Boys
CLASS 4A
Player of the year: Damien Arguello, jr., Caldwell
Coach of the year: Rhys Yeakley, Caldwell
First team: Tristian McMahon, sr., Nampa; Jonathan Vasquez, sr., Caldwell; Connor Johnson, sr., Idaho Falls; Erik Lozano, sr., Caldwell; Peyton Childers, sr., Vallivue; Evan Odberg, jr., Moscow; Christian Yeakley, sr., Caldwell; Jaxon Keller, sr., Hillcrest; Jose Armando Tapia, sr., Canyon Ridge; Lennyn Solis, sr., Emmett; Luis Martinez, sr., Jerome; Antonio Rossi, sr., Middleton.
Second team: Tyler Stauffer, sr., Hillcrest; Ben Nelson, Sr., Hillcrest; Alex Cruz, jr., Caldwell; Alonzo Estrada, sr., Wood River; Sergio Varela, sr., Twin Falls; Edgar Salamanca, Wood River; Dylan Manker, sr., Ridgevue; Juan Osuna, jr., Vallivue; Bernard Kindall, jr., Wood River; Baldo Sandoval, sr., Jerome; Alfredo Ortiz, jr., Jerome.
CLASS 3A
Co-players of the year: Cash Dart, sr.,/Ridley Lindstrom, sr., Sun Valley Community School
Coach of the year: Richard Whitelaw, Sun Valley Community School
First team: Mikel Sanchez-duPont, sr., Sun Valley Community School; Shea Brokaw, sr., Sun Valley Community School; Pedro Ixta, sr., Weiser; Sam Puzey, sr., Sugar-Salem; Jesse Swift, sr., Bliss; Fletcher Stumph, sr., Sun Valley Community School; Ander Barbot, sr., Weiser; Caden Cramer, sr., Weiser; Nathan Turner, sr., Weiser; Brian Martinez, sr., American Falls; Daniel Pena, sr., American Falls; Alex Cruz, sr., Bliss; Bryce Blake, sr., Weiser.
Second team: Gabe Rasmussen, jr., Weiser; Dalin Foster, jr., Bonners Ferry; Kaleb Gabriel, sr., Bliss; Jordan Dayley, sr., Sugar-Salem; Bernard Kindall, jr., McCall-Donnelly.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.