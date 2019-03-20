Try 3 months for $3

Tuesday Results

Baseball

Kimberly 16, Filer 0

KIMBERLY — The Bulldogs beat the Wildcats in the Sawtooth Central Idaho Conference matchup. Kimberly (3-2, 2-0) plays at Declo and Filer (3-1, 0-1) hosts Glenns Ferry on Thursday.

Pocatello 8, Burley 7

POCATELLO — The Indians won the first game of the doubleheader with the Bobcats in the Great Basin Conference. No details were available. Burley hosts Canyon Ridge on Thursday.

Softball

Twin Falls 11, Mountain Home 1

Twin Falls 13, Mountain Home 5

MOUNTAIN HOME — Twin Falls sophomore pitcher Hannah Holcomb struck out five and gave up only one hit and one walk in the Bruins Great Basin Conference five-inning win over the Tigers in the first game of the doubleheader. Holcomb hit a double to help the offensive attack. Junior McKenna Todd was 3-for-4 with 2 rbis, Clair Hodge was 1-for-3 with a double and two rbis, senior Kenzie Connell had two hits in four at bats with a double of two rbis, and junior Kaitlyn Ayers was 2-for-2 with an rbi and a double. Twin Falls also won game two of the doubleheader. Hodge had two hits including a double and drove in three runs. Ayers was 2-for-4 with a double and two rbis. Sophomore Brinley Iverson was 2-for-4 with a home run and two rbis. Senior Savannah Fitzgerald also drove in two runs. Connell picked up the win allowing three hits, one earned run and recording five strikeouts. Junior Ashtyn Lucas came in relief and had five strikeouts and allowed three hits and two earned runs. Twin Falls (3-1) hosts Minico on Friday. Mountain Home hosts Burley on Wednesday, April 3.

Kimberly 19, Filer 18

KIMBERLY — Sophomore Presley Lyman picked up the win for the Bulldogs in the first game of the Sawtooth Central Idaho Conference doubleheader with the Wildcats. Lyman finished with four strikeouts, five walks and gave up 17 hits. Filer sophomore McCarty Stoddard started for Filer and went two innings allowing 12 runs on 11 hits and three walks. Senior Fallon Cassidy came in relief and gave up nine hits and seven runs. For the Wildcats, Sami Taylor had four hits and junior Sophie Bartholomew had three hits and six rbis. Kimberly senior Hannah Poulson was 3-for-5 with four rbis, junior Hailey Chapa three hits and drove in three runs and Lyman also had three hits and three rbis. The second game was called after five innings due to darkness with the score tied at 6-6. It will be made up at a later date. Filer hosts Buhl on Thursday. Kimberly hosts the Kimberly Tournament April 5-6.

Glenns Ferry 25, Wendell 10

WENDELL — The Pilots picked up a road win with the victory over the Trojans. Freshman Aa Maria Scott took the loss after a rough start and was relieved by senior Reagan Talbert. Senior Ayla Geer had two doubles and two rbis and Scott also had a pair of doubles. Wendell (0-3) hosts Cole Valley Christian on Friday. Glenns Ferry (2-1) hosts Horseshoe Bend on Thursday, April 4.

Tennis

Twin Falls 9, Canyon Ridge 3

TWIN FALLS — The Bruins defeated the host Riverhawks. No details were available. Twin Falls hosts Wood River on Tuesday, April 2.

Late Monday Night Results:

Baseball

Jerome 11, Wood River 9

Glenns Ferry 23, Rockland 1

Softball

Gooding 17, Wendell 2

Past Week’s Results:

Baseball

March 9

Homedale 11, Filer 8

Homedale 4, Filer 3

Twin Falls 4, Highland 3

Rocky Mountain 15, Twin Falls 4

March 11

Wendell 13, Glenns Ferry 7

Fruitland 13, Wood River 12

March 12

Minico 16, Century 6

Minico 11, Century 1

Highland 15, Canyon Ridge 5

Highland 7, Canyon Ridge 0

Firth 5, Declo 3

Firth 7, Declo 2

Jerome 18, Buhl 3

Kimberly 13, Gooding 2

March 13

Bishop Kelly 9, Wood River 8

Filer 3, Wendell 2

March 14

Twin Falls 14, Mountain Home 0

Twin Falls 12, Mountain Home 2

Kimberly 13, Wood River 6

Gooding 17, Buhl 5

Filer 3, Wendell 2

March 15

Nampa Christian 10, Declo 4

Cole Valley Christian 21, Wendell 0

Cole Valley Christin 15, Wendell 10

Burley 3, Kimberly 1

Burley 16, Kimberly 15

Canyon Ridge 11, Preston 1

Canyon Ridge 7, Preston 6

Melba 20, Glenns Ferry 2

March 16

South Fremont 22, Burley 5

Malad 9, Declo 5

Minico 9, Kuna 4

Minico 14, Kuna 5

Jerome 12, Rigby 2

Softball

March 9

Homedale 17, Filer 14

Homedale 19, Filer 15

Ridgevue 10, Twin Falls 0

Vallivue 2, Canyon Ridge 1

Ridgevue 18, Canyon Ridge 0

Twin Falls 6, Vallivue 5

March 12

Minico 6, Century 5

Century 15, Minico 10

Declo 6, Firth 4

Gooding 18, Kimberly 5

Gooding 21, Kimberly 7

Wood River 17, Buhl 10

Jerome 11, Bonneville 3

March 13

Glenns Ferry 12, Wilder 9

March 14

Burley 18, Wood River 8

Burley 17, Wood River 7

Mountain Home 13, Kimberly 12

Mountain Home 20, Kimberly 6

Gooding 7, Buhl 3

Buhl 7, Gooding 2

March 15

Cole Valley Christian 21, Wendell 7

Cole Valley Christin 18, Wendell 2

Canyon Ridge 9, Preston 6

Canyon Ridge 11, Preston 1

Melba 18, Glenns Ferry 2

Filer 17, Wood River 2

March 16

Kimberly 15, Columbia 11

Kimberly 11, Columbia 3

Blackfoot 19, Minico 5

Blackfoot 21, Minico 3

Mountain Home 15, Buhl 13,

Mountain Home 20, Buhl 5

Tennis

March 9

Highland 4, Twin Falls 2

March 12

Twin Falls 5, Jerome 1 (Girls)

Twin Falls 5, Jerome 1 (Boys)

March 16

Twin Falls 6, Mountain Home 0 (Girls)

Twin Falls 6, Mountain Home 0 (Boys)

Golf

March 12 at Canyon Springs

Boys

1. Lighthouse Christian1 (178); 2. Lighthouse Christian2 (202); 3. Buhl (204).

March 12 at Clear Lakes

Boys

1. Kimberly (183); 2. Declo (193); 3. Murtaugh (235).

Girls

1. Kimberly (232); 2. Declo (235); 3. Valley (243).

