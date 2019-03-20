Tuesday Results
Baseball
Kimberly 16, Filer 0
KIMBERLY — The Bulldogs beat the Wildcats in the Sawtooth Central Idaho Conference matchup. Kimberly (3-2, 2-0) plays at Declo and Filer (3-1, 0-1) hosts Glenns Ferry on Thursday.
Pocatello 8, Burley 7
POCATELLO — The Indians won the first game of the doubleheader with the Bobcats in the Great Basin Conference. No details were available. Burley hosts Canyon Ridge on Thursday.
Softball
Twin Falls 11, Mountain Home 1
Twin Falls 13, Mountain Home 5
MOUNTAIN HOME — Twin Falls sophomore pitcher Hannah Holcomb struck out five and gave up only one hit and one walk in the Bruins Great Basin Conference five-inning win over the Tigers in the first game of the doubleheader. Holcomb hit a double to help the offensive attack. Junior McKenna Todd was 3-for-4 with 2 rbis, Clair Hodge was 1-for-3 with a double and two rbis, senior Kenzie Connell had two hits in four at bats with a double of two rbis, and junior Kaitlyn Ayers was 2-for-2 with an rbi and a double. Twin Falls also won game two of the doubleheader. Hodge had two hits including a double and drove in three runs. Ayers was 2-for-4 with a double and two rbis. Sophomore Brinley Iverson was 2-for-4 with a home run and two rbis. Senior Savannah Fitzgerald also drove in two runs. Connell picked up the win allowing three hits, one earned run and recording five strikeouts. Junior Ashtyn Lucas came in relief and had five strikeouts and allowed three hits and two earned runs. Twin Falls (3-1) hosts Minico on Friday. Mountain Home hosts Burley on Wednesday, April 3.
Kimberly 19, Filer 18
KIMBERLY — Sophomore Presley Lyman picked up the win for the Bulldogs in the first game of the Sawtooth Central Idaho Conference doubleheader with the Wildcats. Lyman finished with four strikeouts, five walks and gave up 17 hits. Filer sophomore McCarty Stoddard started for Filer and went two innings allowing 12 runs on 11 hits and three walks. Senior Fallon Cassidy came in relief and gave up nine hits and seven runs. For the Wildcats, Sami Taylor had four hits and junior Sophie Bartholomew had three hits and six rbis. Kimberly senior Hannah Poulson was 3-for-5 with four rbis, junior Hailey Chapa three hits and drove in three runs and Lyman also had three hits and three rbis. The second game was called after five innings due to darkness with the score tied at 6-6. It will be made up at a later date. Filer hosts Buhl on Thursday. Kimberly hosts the Kimberly Tournament April 5-6.
Glenns Ferry 25, Wendell 10
WENDELL — The Pilots picked up a road win with the victory over the Trojans. Freshman Aa Maria Scott took the loss after a rough start and was relieved by senior Reagan Talbert. Senior Ayla Geer had two doubles and two rbis and Scott also had a pair of doubles. Wendell (0-3) hosts Cole Valley Christian on Friday. Glenns Ferry (2-1) hosts Horseshoe Bend on Thursday, April 4.
Tennis
Twin Falls 9, Canyon Ridge 3
TWIN FALLS — The Bruins defeated the host Riverhawks. No details were available. Twin Falls hosts Wood River on Tuesday, April 2.
Late Monday Night Results:
Baseball
Jerome 11, Wood River 9
Glenns Ferry 23, Rockland 1
Softball
Gooding 17, Wendell 2
Past Week’s Results:
Baseball
March 9
Homedale 11, Filer 8
Homedale 4, Filer 3
Twin Falls 4, Highland 3
Rocky Mountain 15, Twin Falls 4
March 11
Wendell 13, Glenns Ferry 7
Fruitland 13, Wood River 12
March 12
Minico 16, Century 6
Minico 11, Century 1
Highland 15, Canyon Ridge 5
Highland 7, Canyon Ridge 0
Firth 5, Declo 3
Firth 7, Declo 2
Jerome 18, Buhl 3
Kimberly 13, Gooding 2
March 13
Bishop Kelly 9, Wood River 8
Filer 3, Wendell 2
March 14
Twin Falls 14, Mountain Home 0
Twin Falls 12, Mountain Home 2
Kimberly 13, Wood River 6
Gooding 17, Buhl 5
Filer 3, Wendell 2
March 15
Nampa Christian 10, Declo 4
Cole Valley Christian 21, Wendell 0
Cole Valley Christin 15, Wendell 10
Burley 3, Kimberly 1
Burley 16, Kimberly 15
Canyon Ridge 11, Preston 1
Canyon Ridge 7, Preston 6
Melba 20, Glenns Ferry 2
March 16
South Fremont 22, Burley 5
Malad 9, Declo 5
Minico 9, Kuna 4
Minico 14, Kuna 5
Jerome 12, Rigby 2
Softball
March 9
Homedale 17, Filer 14
Homedale 19, Filer 15
Ridgevue 10, Twin Falls 0
Vallivue 2, Canyon Ridge 1
Ridgevue 18, Canyon Ridge 0
Twin Falls 6, Vallivue 5
March 12
Minico 6, Century 5
Century 15, Minico 10
Declo 6, Firth 4
Gooding 18, Kimberly 5
Gooding 21, Kimberly 7
Wood River 17, Buhl 10
Jerome 11, Bonneville 3
March 13
Glenns Ferry 12, Wilder 9
March 14
Burley 18, Wood River 8
Burley 17, Wood River 7
Mountain Home 13, Kimberly 12
Mountain Home 20, Kimberly 6
Gooding 7, Buhl 3
Buhl 7, Gooding 2
March 15
Cole Valley Christian 21, Wendell 7
Cole Valley Christin 18, Wendell 2
Canyon Ridge 9, Preston 6
Canyon Ridge 11, Preston 1
Melba 18, Glenns Ferry 2
Filer 17, Wood River 2
March 16
Kimberly 15, Columbia 11
Kimberly 11, Columbia 3
Blackfoot 19, Minico 5
Blackfoot 21, Minico 3
Mountain Home 15, Buhl 13,
Mountain Home 20, Buhl 5
Tennis
March 9
Highland 4, Twin Falls 2
March 12
Twin Falls 5, Jerome 1 (Girls)
Twin Falls 5, Jerome 1 (Boys)
March 16
Twin Falls 6, Mountain Home 0 (Girls)
Twin Falls 6, Mountain Home 0 (Boys)
Golf
March 12 at Canyon Springs
Boys
1. Lighthouse Christian1 (178); 2. Lighthouse Christian2 (202); 3. Buhl (204).
March 12 at Clear Lakes
Boys
1. Kimberly (183); 2. Declo (193); 3. Murtaugh (235).
Girls
1. Kimberly (232); 2. Declo (235); 3. Valley (243).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.