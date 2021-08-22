Magic Valley high school sports roundup: Football, girls and boys soccer

Soccer
Girls
Twin Falls High School Girls Varsity Soccer fell to Highland High School 6-1
"Tough start to the season today, but we will bounce back stronger next week and learn from the experience," Coach Katie Kauffman said of Friday's game. "First half goal was scored by Madelyn McQueen. Looking forward to a great season of Bruin Soccer."
Canyon Ridge beats Community School 4-3
The Sun Valley Community School Cutthroats hosted the Canyon Ridge Riverhawks Saturday in their first home game in two years. The Riverhawks led 4-0 at the half. The Cutthroats knocked in three goals in the first 10 minutes of the second half to challenge the lead but ran out of steam before they could equalize.
Cutthroats goals were: Mia Hansmeyer 2, Ruby Crist 1
Assists: Graysen Strine
Player of the Game: Goalkeeper Isabelle Thomson
The Cutthroats travel to Declo on Tuesday for their first league game.