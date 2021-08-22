 Skip to main content
Magic Valley high school sports roundup: Football, girls and boys soccer
alert

Soccer

Girls

Twin Falls High School Girls Varsity Soccer fell to Highland High School 6-1

"Tough start to the season today, but we will bounce back stronger next week and learn from the experience," Coach Katie Kauffman said of Friday's game. "First half goal was scored by Madelyn McQueen. Looking forward to a great season of Bruin Soccer."

Canyon Ridge beats Community School 4-3

The Sun Valley Community School Cutthroats hosted the Canyon Ridge Riverhawks Saturday in their first home game in two years. The Riverhawks led 4-0 at the half. The Cutthroats knocked in three goals in the first 10 minutes of the second half to challenge the lead but ran out of steam before they could equalize.

Cutthroats goals were: Mia Hansmeyer 2, Ruby Crist 1

Assists: Graysen Strine

Player of the Game: Goalkeeper Isabelle Thomson

The Cutthroats travel to Declo on Tuesday for their first league game.

Boys

Preston 2 @ Burley 2

Preston up 2-0 @ half

Burley scored 2 goals in the second half to finish in a tie.

Victor Magana & Juan Villalvazo scored the goals for Burley.

Football

Minico won its first game of the season on Friday 20-14 against Century High School in Pocatello.

