Magic Valley high school football roundup: Twin Falls, Murtaugh, Wendell, Dietrich and more

Teegan Dunn rushed for 54 yards. He also made eight tackles.

Receiver Aden Bunn caught five passes for 99 yards and a two point conversion. He also made six tackles.

Wendell fell to 0-2.

Dietrich 36, Butte County 14

DIETRICH — Quarterback Brady Power threw four touchdowns and ran in another in the Blue Devils 36-14 victory over Butte County.

Power threw for 245 yards and rushed for 177 in the win.

Wide receivers Jett Shaw and Cody Power each had 121 yards receiving. On defense, Shaw had 11 tackles, and Brady Power and Lester Nance had eight tackles apiece.

Dietrich improved to 2-0 on the season.

Camas County 16, North Gem 14

BANCROFT — Camas County entered the fourth quarter down 14-0 before rallying to defeat North Gem 16-14 on Friday.

Mushers quarterback Xyler Niehay threw two touchdown passes to Kody Smith in the fourth quarter to erase the deficit, including one with about a minute and a half remaining in the game. Dawson Kramer scored a pair of extra points as well.