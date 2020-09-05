 Skip to main content
Magic Valley high school football roundup: Twin Falls, Murtaugh, Wendell, Dietrich and more
Filer football takes on Valley

The Filer Wildcats play the Valley Vikings on Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, at Filer High School in Filer.

 PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS

Pocatello 27, Twin Falls 14

POCATELLO — The Indians scored 27 unanswered to defeat the Bruins 27-14.

Twin Falls High School got out to an early 14-0 lead in the fourth quarter before Pocatello answered with 27 straight.

Twin Falls quarterback Nic Swensen threw for 199 yards and a touchdown, and rushed for 45 yards.

The Bruins fell to 0-2 on the season.

Murtaugh 52, Rimrock 18

MURTAUGH — The Red Devils beat the Raiders 52-18.

Quarterback Ty Stranger threw for 174 yards and five touchdowns for Murtaugh.

Zach Gunnel had 10 tackles, including a sack, and a fumble recovery.

Murtaugh improved to 1-1 on the season.

The line did a great job upfront, Coach Todd Jensen said.

Marsing 34, Wendell 11

MARSING — The Trojans fell 34-11 to the Huskies.

Wendell quarterback Joey Ward completed seven passes for 103 yards and a two point conversion. He also rushed for 43 yards.

Diego Torres rushed for 44 yards and a touchdown. He also kicked a 38 yard field goal.

Teegan Dunn rushed for 54 yards. He also made eight tackles.

Receiver Aden Bunn caught five passes for 99 yards and a two point conversion. He also made six tackles.

Wendell fell to 0-2.

Dietrich 36, Butte County 14

DIETRICH — Quarterback Brady Power threw four touchdowns and ran in another in the Blue Devils 36-14 victory over Butte County.

Power threw for 245 yards and rushed for 177 in the win.

Wide receivers Jett Shaw and Cody Power each had 121 yards receiving. On defense, Shaw had 11 tackles, and Brady Power and Lester Nance had eight tackles apiece.

Dietrich improved to 2-0 on the season.

Camas County 16, North Gem 14

BANCROFT — Camas County entered the fourth quarter down 14-0 before rallying to defeat North Gem 16-14 on Friday.

Mushers quarterback Xyler Niehay threw two touchdown passes to Kody Smith in the fourth quarter to erase the deficit, including one with about a minute and a half remaining in the game. Dawson Kramer scored a pair of extra points as well.

Camas County improved to 1-1 on the year following the victory.

Middleton 39, Minico 13

Kimberly 28, Jerome 12

Oakley 56, Grace 12

Castleford 56, Shoshone 0

Gooding 42, Canyon Ridge 12

Rockland 64, Hansen 28

Watersprings 52, Richfield 8

Carey 78, Garden Valley 42

Glenns Ferry 58, Idaho City 26

Aberdeen 22, Declo 12

Mountain Home 48, Wood River 14

Horseshoe Bend (1-0) at Hagerman (0-0)

No score submitted

