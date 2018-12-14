After the 1A Division I state championship football game featured two Magic Valley high school teams and Valley High School's Jason Hardy took home the classification's Player of the Year award, the All-Idaho team, released by the Idaho Statesman on Friday, is loaded with local talent.
In total, 10 area players made the first team, while three more were tabbed on the second team.
Joining Hardy as the Player of the Year is his head coach, Ryon Jarvis, who earned Coach of Year after leading the Vikings to the state championship.
Valley senior Zack Gomez and Raft River senior Cutler Erickson filled both first team running back slots, while Oakley senior wide receiver Jake Pulsipher got a first team nod at wideout and defensive back. Valley senior Jacob Schilz and Oakley senior Travis Barnard were picked on the offensive line, while Barnard got a first team selection on the defensive line, too.
Alongside Barnard on the defensive line was Valley junior Collin Tvrdy, while Oakley senior Austin Bedke and Valley senior Nic Anderson took first team honors at the linebacker position.
The first team defensive backfield was all Hornets, as Oakley junior Chandler Jones joined Pulsipher as the other defensive back on the first team.
Oakley senior quarterback Tate Cranney and Valley senior receiver Zane Mussmann got second team nods on offense, while Oakley senior Braven Wadsworth took home second team honors as a kicker and punter.
As the Coach of the Year, Jarvis led the Vikings to an 11-1 record and his first state title as a head coach, although he had previously won it as an assistant in 2015 and as a player for Valley in 1990.
Hardy, named the 1A Division I All-Idaho Player of the Year on Wednesday, scored 51 total touchdowns this season, passing for more than 2,500 yards and rushing for over 1,200. He made 75 tackles and snatched five interceptions as a defensive back, too.
Jason Hardy takes another keeper in for a score, this one from 53 yards. #valleyvikings lead Wilder 34-26 at 11:18 4Q. #idpreps pic.twitter.com/9vikyhpBs2— Sean Whooley (@swhooley27) November 10, 2018
His companion in the backfield, Gomez, ran for 1,299 yards and 19 scores over the course of the campaign, constantly taking the load off Hardy and providing a spark for the Vikings whenever the passing game wasn't getting the job done.
Jason Hardy dumps it off to Zack Gomez, who takes it 34 yards for a TD. #valleyvikings level things with Wilder at 20-20 at 7:35 3Q. #idpreps pic.twitter.com/IortefsVn0— Sean Whooley (@swhooley27) November 10, 2018
Erickson, Raft River's lone representative on the All-Idaho team, was a speedster who always had a big play in him. He ran for 172 yards and added 97 receiving to help the Trojans hand Valley its only loss of the season, while totaling 1,428 yards and 15 scores on the season.
This video apparently never made it through. #idpreps pic.twitter.com/BH5aiWghwQ— Sean Whooley (@swhooley27) October 6, 2018
Pulsipher was Oakley's electrifying playmaker all season long, finishing with 1,952 yards and 19 touchdowns on 177 touches, filling in at running back during injury crises during the season, while continuing to hold his own at receiver.
Jake Pulsipher has been making plays all day. He gets to the outside and burns the #valleyvikings for a 62-yard TD at 6:55 4Q. The #oakleyhornets trail 36-32. #idpreps pic.twitter.com/6ZkHAXcdbF— Sean Whooley (@swhooley27) November 17, 2018
He also made his presence felt on defense, picking off seven passes and returning three for touchdowns. Pulsipher grabbed two interceptions in the state championship game, while also breaking up two straight fourth-down pass attempts by Prairie in the final minutes of the game to preserve Oakley's state semifinal victory.
Schumacher on fourth again. Pulsipher on fourth again. The #oakleyhornets can run out the final 58 seconds. #idpreps pic.twitter.com/M6YKd2VnK2— Sean Whooley (@swhooley27) November 10, 2018
Both Barnard and Schilz were vital pieces of high-powered offenses, as the pair each anchored offensive lines that paved the way for impressive rushing attacks.
Barnard also had success disrupting his counterparts on the line, racking up 18 sacks and 15 tackles for loss on the defensive side of the ball.
Tvrdy, one of Valley's key pieces on the defense, notched 108 tackles, 16 coming for losses, and added eight sacks. His teammate, Anderson, put up similar numbers right behind him at the linebacker position, coming up with 125 tackles and forcing four fumbles. Anderson also notched pick-sixes in the state semifinals and state title games, the latter was a 93-yard return against Oakley that proved to be a turning point in the contest.
Wowwww Nic Anderson intercepts Tate Cranney and takes it 93 yards the other way for a #valleyvikings TD. They lead the #oakleyhornets 36-24. #idpreps pic.twitter.com/9XRVyjESSD— Sean Whooley (@swhooley27) November 17, 2018
Bedke earned his second straight first team nod at linebacker, fighting through injury troubles all season to not only act as Oakley's power back on offense, but put together a big season on defense, making 129 tackles and notably grabbing a pick-six to open the scoring in the state semifinals.
The #oakleyhornets strike first. Austin Bedke with an 11-yard return on the pick-six, and they are amped. Oakley leads Prairie 8-0 at 2:29 1Q. #idpreps pic.twitter.com/tuRnXfNneC— Sean Whooley (@swhooley27) November 10, 2018
Jones' who was the Times-News 8-man Player of the Year last year, did everything for the Hornets, making his mark as a wide receiver and quarterback on offense. However, it was on defense where he shone brightest, compiling six interceptions, two of which he returned for scores.
Cranney, despite missing extensive time with numerous injuries, earned a second team All-Idaho nod at quarterback. He believed his career to be over for a brief period of time, but came back to spark Oakley's offense and nearly lead the Hornets to a state title win, despite a torn ACL, MCL, meniscus, some torn cartilage and a fractured femur, all in his right leg.
This is some Willis Reed, Curt Schilling bloody sock-type stuff. Cranney lobs one to Jones, who pulls down the 15-yard TD. #oakleyhornets take a 40-36 lead at 2:52 4Q. #idpreps #valleyvikings pic.twitter.com/26IPzouP7y— Sean Whooley (@swhooley27) November 17, 2018
Mussmann, a 6-foot-6 receiver, was a matchup nightmare for defenders, as he constantly won jump balls and came down with impressive catches, including two in the state title game, one of which ended up clinching the win for Valley.
This game is going off the rails now. Hardy to Mussmann again from 19 yards for a #valleyvikings TD at 1:39 4Q. Valley leads the #oakleyhornets 42-40. #idpreps pic.twitter.com/TnUbPGYYeT— Sean Whooley (@swhooley27) November 17, 2018
Wadsworth, the final selection, was a vital piece of the Oakley squad, often putting the defense in good situations by dropping kicks and punts into spots that gave teams difficult starting field positions.
Fourteen total Magic Valley players/coaches, all representing the 1A Division I Snake River Conference earned All-Idaho nods in what was an impressive season for the area's 8-man football programs.
The All-Idaho Players of the Year across all six classifications were released by the Idaho Statesman on Wednesday. The Idaho Statesman polls every high school football coach to pick the Players of the Year and All-Idaho teams, which will continue to be released this week.
