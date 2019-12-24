TWIN FALLS — Madison Bailey ended her high school soccer journey in rare company.
The senior from Twin Falls High School left her mark on the program by being named player of the year in the Great Basin Conference. She was one of just two players from the Great Basin — the other one is Jerome’s Makali Nance — to make the first-team, all-state list. And she finished her run in Twin Falls as a four-year varsity player who scored the most goals in program history.
As a leader on one of the state’s top teams, a team that lost two matches the whole season, Bailey gets the nod as the Times-News girls soccer player of the year.
The Bruins made quite a run this season as a team. After tying with Class 5A Highland in the first game of the season, they won 18 straight games and took home their fifth straight conference title with a 5-1 win over Pocatello.
Bailey was a prolific scorer before the successful 2019 season, but she changed up her game for her senior year. She scored a little bit less and set up her teammates a little bit more.
“I could tell by the way my coaches were coaching, it was different than in years past,” Bailey said. “We only graduated one girl from last year, and that still makes a difference, so I had to form in and fit her style of play as well.
“At first I wanted to score more, but I was willing to make that change, because I knew it would be better for the team if I did,” she added.
It’s hard to argue with the results. Twin Falls entered the state tournament on a hot streak, but ran into a challenge in the first-round game against Kuna. They fell 3-2 in the state quarterfinal to Kuna after a back-and-forth contest.
“We knew it was going to be a challenge, but we were up to it and ready to play,” Bailey said of the game. “It was back-and-forth scoring, and it was definitely a tough game. We thought we could pull it out, but things just didn’t go our way.”
Twin Falls’ season ended the next day in the consolation bracket with a penalty-shootout loss to Middleton.
Still, it was an accomplished season for the Bruins, and Bailey capped it off by being voted the top player in the Great Basin by the conference’s coaches.
“I’ve been working for that for a long time,” she said of the honor. “It meant a lot to me, and I never thought I would be able to reach that point. But when I did, I immediately thought of how my team helped me to reach that.”
Bailey has no intention of leaving soccer behind. In November, she signed her letter of intent to play collegiately at Utah State University Eastern in Price, Utah. She visited several schools all around the country, and USU Eastern was the last one she went to.
The school proved to be the right choice for her. She chose it knowing she would be close to her family, which was important to her.
After all, relationships were what she valued most about her high school soccer days. She said she’ll miss the bus rides with her teammates.
“It’s always a blast,” Bailey said. “We have the best of times going up and back. I wouldn’t trade any of it for the world.”
